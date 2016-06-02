Jerusalem in the Time of Jesus - Joachim Jeremias

In order to obtain a complete picture of the economic life of an ancient oriental city we must enquire into the nature of its industries, its commerce, and its traffic. Further, if the character of the city is to emerge from this enquiry, when we have established the existing conditions, we must then examine the causes which have brought them about.

Joachim Jeremias - Jerusalem in the Time of Jesus

An Investigation into Economic and Social Conditions during the New Testament Period Translated by F. H. and C. H. Cave from the German Jerusalem zur Zeit Jesu 3rd edition published 1962 by Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht Gottingen with author's revisions to 1967. An earlier draft translation was contributed by M . E. Dahl. FORTRESS PRESS PHILADELPHIA Library of Congress Catalog Card Number: 77-81530 First published in English 1969

Joachim Jeremias - Jerusalem in the Time of Jesus - Contents

Translators note Editions used Abbreviations PART ONE - ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IN THE CITY OF JERUSALEM I INDUSTRIES

II COMMERCE

III FOREIGN VISITORS PART TWO - ECONOMIC STATUS IV THE RICH

V THE MIDDLE CLASS

VI THE POOR

VII DECISIVE FACTORS IN DETERMINING THE ECONOMIC CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE PEOPLE OF JERUSALEM PART THREE - SOCIAL STATUS VIII THE CLERGY

IX THE LAY NOBILITY

X THE SCRIBES

XI THE PHARISEES PART FOUR - THE MAINTENANCE OF RACIAL PURITY XII THE STRUCTURE OF THE NATIONAL COMMUNITY

XIII ISRAELITES OF PURE ANCESTRY

XIV DESPISED TRADES AND JEWISH SLAVES

XV ILLEGITIMATE ISRAELITES

XVI GENTILE SLAVES

XVII THE SAMARITANS

XVIII THE SOCIAL POSITION OF WOMEN Index of Names and Subjects Index of References