Редкий солидный труд по различным обрядам восточного Христианства. Сегодня эти тома стоят по 150-160 долларов за том.

В этом классическом введении в восточные православные литургии Кинг рассматривает литургии девяти восточных церквей. Рассматриваются обряды: с ирийский, маронитский, сиро-маланкарский, коптский, эфиопский, византийский, халдейский, армянский и сиро-малабарский. Каждый из них описан и дан контекст в обстановке своей родной церкви.

Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - First Volume

With a Foreword by His Grace the Apostolic Delegate to Great Britain

CATHOLIC BOOK AGENCY PIAZZA PONTE SANT'ANGELO, 28 ROME, ITALY TIPOGRAFIA POLIGLOTTA VATICANA 1947

Copyright 1947-1948 Archdale A. King

Reprinted from the edition of 1947-1948, Rome

First AMS edition published in 1972

Manufactured in the United States of America

International Standard Book Number:

Complete Set: 0-404-03677-5

Volume I: 0-404-03678-3

AMS PRESS INC. NEW YORK, N. Y. 10003

ISBN 0-404-03677-5

Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - First Volume - Contents

Foreword

Preface

Chapter I - Introduction to the Oriental Rite

Chapter II - Syrian Rite

Chapter III - Maronite Rite

Chapter IV - Syro-Malankara Rite

Chapter V - Coptic Rite

Chapter VI - Ethiopie Rite

Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - First Volume - Foreword

The present state of human affairs should urge us ever more to strive for that unity of which Our Lord spoke when He said: "There shall be one fold and one Shepherd." In the light of such a prophecy, he who thinks that: "East is East and West is West and never the twain shall meet" is wrong in his reckoning, at least in matters of Church unity.



For the day of union shall surely dawn.



The liturgy is the language of our Holy Mother the Church, and beneath the varying outward forms of Catholic ritual there is heard the common voice, recognisable by her children the world over. Yet outside the Catholic fold also there are liturgies in which the voice of truth is able to be recognised, however much it may have been dimmed, mingled as it is with discordant sounds that are not the voice of the one Shepherd, Jesus Christ.



The author of this book has set himself the task of instructing the ordinary folk in the Rites of Eastern Christendom. Many will be grateful to him for setting forth such instruction in so readable a form. The separated Eastern Churches find a place in the volume, and that is a great gain for those who wish to know more of the manner of worship of those who, whilst faithfully following Jesus Christ according to the light of their conscience, have unfortunately become separated from the Apostolic See. It is satisfactory in these pages to see Christian worship in all its Eastern forms, and to be led to pray more earnestly for that oneness in Christ which must be the striving and goal of all Christian men.



London, May 1946.

W. GODFREY

Archbishop of Cius Apostolic Delegate in Great Britain

Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - Second Volume

With a Foreword by His Grace the Apostolic Delegate to Great Britain

CATHOLIC BOOK AGENCY PIAZZA PONTE SANT'ANGELO, 28 ROME, ITALY TIPOGRAFIA POLIGLOTTA VATICANA 1948

Reprinted from the edition of 1947-1948, Rome

First AMS edition published in 1972

Manufactured in the United States of America

International Standard Book Number:

Complete Set: 0-404-03677-5

Volume II : 0-404-03679-1

AMS PRESS INC. NEW YORK, N.Y. 10003

ISBN 0-404-03677-5

Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - Second Volume - Contents

Chapter VII - Byzantine Rite with Variant

Chapter VIII - Chaldean Rite

Chapter IX - Syro-Malabar Rite

Chapter X - Armenian Rite

Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - Second Volume - Byzantine Rite with Variant