King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom
Редкий солидный труд по различным обрядам восточного Христианства. Сегодня эти тома стоят по 150-160 долларов за том.
В этом классическом введении в восточные православные литургии Кинг рассматривает литургии девяти восточных церквей. Рассматриваются обряды: сирийский, маронитский, сиро-маланкарский, коптский, эфиопский, византийский, халдейский, армянский и сиро-малабарский. Каждый из них описан и дан контекст в обстановке своей родной церкви.
Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - First Volume
With a Foreword by His Grace the Apostolic Delegate to Great Britain
CATHOLIC BOOK AGENCY PIAZZA PONTE SANT'ANGELO, 28 ROME, ITALY TIPOGRAFIA POLIGLOTTA VATICANA 1947
Copyright 1947-1948 Archdale A. King
Reprinted from the edition of 1947-1948, Rome
First AMS edition published in 1972
Manufactured in the United States of America
International Standard Book Number:
Complete Set: 0-404-03677-5
Volume I: 0-404-03678-3
AMS PRESS INC. NEW YORK, N. Y. 10003
ISBN 0-404-03677-5
Reprinted from the edition of 1947-1948, Rome
First AMS edition published in 1972
Manufactured in the United States of America
International Standard Book Number:
Complete Set: 0-404-03677-5
Volume I: 0-404-03678-3
AMS PRESS INC. NEW YORK, N. Y. 10003
ISBN 0-404-03677-5
Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - First Volume - Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter I - Introduction to the Oriental Rite
- Chapter II - Syrian Rite
- Chapter III - Maronite Rite
- Chapter IV - Syro-Malankara Rite
- Chapter V - Coptic Rite
- Chapter VI - Ethiopie Rite
Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - First Volume - Foreword
The present state of human affairs should urge us ever more to strive for that unity of which Our Lord spoke when He said: "There shall be one fold and one Shepherd." In the light of such a prophecy, he who thinks that: "East is East and West is West and never the twain shall meet" is wrong in his reckoning, at least in matters of Church unity.
For the day of union shall surely dawn.
The liturgy is the language of our Holy Mother the Church, and beneath the varying outward forms of Catholic ritual there is heard the common voice, recognisable by her children the world over. Yet outside the Catholic fold also there are liturgies in which the voice of truth is able to be recognised, however much it may have been dimmed, mingled as it is with discordant sounds that are not the voice of the one Shepherd, Jesus Christ.
The author of this book has set himself the task of instructing the ordinary folk in the Rites of Eastern Christendom. Many will be grateful to him for setting forth such instruction in so readable a form. The separated Eastern Churches find a place in the volume, and that is a great gain for those who wish to know more of the manner of worship of those who, whilst faithfully following Jesus Christ according to the light of their conscience, have unfortunately become separated from the Apostolic See. It is satisfactory in these pages to see Christian worship in all its Eastern forms, and to be led to pray more earnestly for that oneness in Christ which must be the striving and goal of all Christian men.
London, May 1946.
W. GODFREY
Archbishop of Cius Apostolic Delegate in Great Britain
W. GODFREY
Archbishop of Cius Apostolic Delegate in Great Britain
Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - Second Volume
With a Foreword by His Grace the Apostolic Delegate to Great Britain
CATHOLIC BOOK AGENCY PIAZZA PONTE SANT'ANGELO, 28 ROME, ITALY TIPOGRAFIA POLIGLOTTA VATICANA 1948
Reprinted from the edition of 1947-1948, Rome
First AMS edition published in 1972
Manufactured in the United States of America
International Standard Book Number:
Complete Set: 0-404-03677-5
Volume II : 0-404-03679-1
First AMS edition published in 1972
Manufactured in the United States of America
International Standard Book Number:
Complete Set: 0-404-03677-5
Volume II : 0-404-03679-1
AMS PRESS INC. NEW YORK, N.Y. 10003
ISBN 0-404-03677-5
ISBN 0-404-03677-5
Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - Second Volume - Contents
- Chapter VII - Byzantine Rite with Variant
- Chapter VIII - Chaldean Rite
- Chapter IX - Syro-Malabar Rite
- Chapter X - Armenian Rite
Archdale Arthur King - The Rites of Eastern Christendom - Second Volume - Byzantine Rite with Variant
The Byzantine rite spread far beyond the frontiers of the Empire, and its influence was dispersed over an area which stretched from the plains of northern Russia to the
deserts of Egypt, and from the mountains of Armenia to me coasts of Italy.
deserts of Egypt, and from the mountains of Armenia to me coasts of Italy.
It is numerically the most important of the Eastern rites, both for the Catholics 1 and the Orthodox,2 although the number of the former will be considerably reduced by the
occupation of the Western Ukraine by Soviet Russia.
occupation of the Western Ukraine by Soviet Russia.
The varying fortunes of the several national churches into which the Byzantine world is divided will be considered later in the chapter.
Since the 12th century there has been a substantially uniform rite, dictated by Constantinople, which from motives of imperialistic centralization forced the patriarchates of
Antioch, Alexandria and Jerusalem to conform to the liturgy of the emperor. As, however, a large proportion of the Christians of these patriarchates had already severed communion with Constantinople the other rites were happily saved from extinction.
Antioch, Alexandria and Jerusalem to conform to the liturgy of the emperor. As, however, a large proportion of the Christians of these patriarchates had already severed communion with Constantinople the other rites were happily saved from extinction.
Потрясающая по своей полезности книга, в том плане, что она дает возможность более подробно окунуться в древнехристианские обряды, увидеть общее и частное в них - в первую очередь, конечно же, с научной позиции. Пока только начал изучать, но уже вижу, что книга очень насыщенная полезной информацией. Спасибо за книгу!