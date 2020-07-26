The Old Testament is first and foremost theological and not historical literature; this means that theological and not historical approaches must be brought to bear if its underlying purpose and message are to be discerned.

The title of this work-Kingdom of Priests-suggests at once the peculiar nature of a history of Israel: It cannot be done along the lines of normal historical scholarship because it relies primarily upon documents (the Old Testament) that are fundamentally nonhistoriographic in character.

Published by Baker Books a division of Baker Book House Company

Fourth printing, August 2001

ISBN 0-8010-2103-0

1. Bible. o. T.-History of Biblical events.

2. Jews-History-To 70 A.D. I. Title.

1. Origins

2. The Exodus: Birth of a Nation

3. The Conquest and Occupation of Canaan

4. The Era of the Judges:

5. Saul: Covenant Misunderstanding

6. David: Covenant Kingship

7. David: The Years of Struggle

8. Solomon: From Pinnacle to Peril

9. The Divided Monarchy

10. The Dynasty of Jehu and Contemporary Judah

11. The Rod of Yahweh: Assyria and Divine Wrath

12. Fading Hope: The Disintegration of Judah

13. The Exile and the First Return

14. Restoration and New Hope

Bibliography

Scripture Index

Subject Index

Contrary to much contemporary scholarship, however, we must assert that just because the Old Testament is by definition "sacred history," it does not thereby surrender its claim to authentic historicity as that term is commonly used. It is indeed the record of Yahweh's covenantal relationship with his special people Israel, a record that constantly calls attention to the divine interpretation and even prediction of events, but always it presupposes that those very events actually occurred in time and space. The theological message, in other words, is grounded in genuine history.

The purpose of this study is not so much to interpret the meaning of the underlying events-a task more properly in the province of biblical theology-as it is to discover the historical data themselves and by every resource at our disposal (including the biblical text, extrabiblical documents, and archaeology) to reconstruct the history of Israel along the lines of ordinary historiographical method, that is, to the extent that such a goal is possible, given the unique nature of the material. Any success in this endeavor will be of importance to the search for a true understanding of Israel's Old Testament past-a worthy objective in itself-and to the establishment of the historical factualness of the Old Testament record, the truthfulness of which is absolutely critical if the religious and theological message is to have any effect. Whether or not we have succeeded must be determined by

the reader.