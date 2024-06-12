When people ask me what I do for a living, sometimes I reply, “I teach people how to read.” As a pastor, I teach people how to read the Bible well. As a professor, I train students how to read well in general. Anyone who can read can get better at it, and in this book I aim to help you take your reading to the next level.

Let’s get oriented by answering eight opening questions.

Question 1. Why Should You Read a Book on How to Read a Book?

Print books came into existence after Gutenberg invented a moveable-type printing press around 1440. So in the first stage of print books, it was possible for an individual to read every available print book on the planet. The last person who did that may have been John Milton (1608–1674)—only 350 years ago.

Now it is physically impossible for an individual to read every book. We don’t know for certain how many books exist, but based on data from Google Books, some estimate that there are about 170 million books. And about four million new books are published each year.

If you live for seventy years, your life will consist of about 600,000 hours. If you exclude one-third of that time to account for sleeping, that leaves about 400,000 waking hours. If you could read one book per hour for all of your waking hours, you’d read only 400,000 books. And that would be less than one quarter of one percent of all books.

Let’s consider a more reasonable pace. If you read an average of twenty-five books a year—about one book every two weeks—for the next fifty years, you would read 1,250 books. That’s like sampling one grain of sand from the California coastline.

Andrew David Naselli – How to Read A Book – Advice for Christian Readers

Moscow, ID: Canon Press, 2024. – 153 p.

ISBN-13:‎ 978-1591280675

Andrew David Naselli – How to Read A Book – Contents

Praise for How to Read a Book

Dedication

Expanded Table of Contents

Introduction

CHAPTER 1 Why Should You Read?

CHAPTER 2 How Should You Read?

CHAPTER 3 What Should You Read?

CHAPTER 4 When Should You Read?

CONCLUSION Take Up and Read!

APPENDIX A Forty of My Favorite Books

APPENDIX B Twenty-Two Tips for Cultivating a Culture of Reading for Your Children

APPENDIX C Why and How I Use Social Media

APPENDIX D Why and How I Organize My Personal Library

Acknowledgments