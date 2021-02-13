New Oxford Annotated Bible - New Revised Standard Version - 5th edition
For over five decades The Oxford Annotated Bible and its successor The New Oxford Annotated Bible have served generations of readers and students as a study Bible. That extraordinary longevity is eloquent testimony to its success. This fifth edition retains the format and features that have proven so attractive. At the same time, the field of biblical studies has not been static, and this edition is a thoroughgoing revision of the previous ones. In particular, the editors have recruited contributors from a wide diversity of backgrounds and of scholarly approaches to the biblical traditions. In order to present this diversity more fully, the introductions to the biblical books, the maps and charts, the annotations, and the study materials at the end of the book have been significantly enhanced.
For this edition the editors have thoroughly revised the study materials and commissioned new materials where appropriate. There is a new essay on “The Languages of the Bible,” and the table on “Calendars” has been augmented with an explanatory essay on the differing methods of accounting for time in the ancient world. “Parallel Texts” now includes parallels to the Synoptic Gospels in the Gospel of John. There is a table of “Chapter and Verse Differences” between standard English translations and the Hebrew Bible's numbering. As always, everything has gone through multiple readings by several editors and revisions by the editorial board and the contributors.
The editors recognize that no single interpretation or approach is sufficient for informed reading of these ancient texts, and have aimed at inclusivity of interpretive strategies. On a great number of issues there is a consensus among scholars, and the contributors have been encouraged to present such consensus when it exists. Where it has broken down, and has not yet re-formed, alternatives are mentioned. Moreover, in order to respect the canonical status of various parts of the Bible for different communities, and to avoid privileging any book or part of the Bible, the editors have kept both introductions and annotations roughly proportionate to the length of the books, while recognizing that some parts require more elaboration than others.
The editorial process was collaborative. Each contribution was read in its entirety by at least three of the editors, and revised with a view toward consistency of tone, coherence of approach, and completeness of coverage. The editors have also wanted to allow the contributors' own voices to be heard, and have avoided imposing a superficial uniformity of style and approach. Throughout, the editors have kept the needs of the general audience firmly in mind during the editorial stages, and the aim has been a congruity of experience as a reader turns from book to book and from section to section of the finished volume.
The New Oxford Annotated Bible. New Revised Standard Version
Fully Revised Fifth Edition
An Ecumenical Study Bible
Michael D. Coogan, Editor
Oxford University Press, 2018. - 2041 pp.
The New Oxford Annotated Bible. New Revised Standard Version - Contents
Maps, Charts, and Diagrams
The Editors' Preface
To the Reader
Alphabetical Listing of the Books of the Bible List of Abbreviations
The Hebrew Bible
THE PENTATEUCH
Introduction
Genesis
Exodus
Leviticus
Numbers
Deuteronomy
THE HISTORICAL BOOKS
Introduction
Joshua
Judges
Ruth
1 Samuel (1 Kingdoms in Greek)
2 Samuel (2 Kingdoms in Greek)
1 Kings (3 Kingdoms in Greek)
2 Kings (4 Kingdoms in Greek)
1 Chronicles (1 Paralipomenon in Greek)
2 Chronicles (2 Paralipomenon in Greek)
Ezra (2 Esdras in Greek)
Nehemiah (2 Esdras in Greek)
Esther
THE POETICAL AND WISDOM BOOKS
Introduction
Job
Psalms
Proverbs
Ecclesiastes
Song of Solomon
THE PROPHETIC BOOKS
Introduction
Isaiah
Jeremiah
Lamentations
Ezekiel
Daniel
Hosea
Joel
Amos
Obadiah
Jonah
Micah
Nahum
Habakkuk
Zephaniah
Haggai
Zechariah
Malachi
The New Testament
THE GOSPELS
Introduction
Matthew
Mark
Luke
John
The Acts of the Apostles
LETTERS/EPISTLES IN THE NEW TESTAMENT
Introduction
Romans
1 Corinthians
2 Corinthians
Galatians
Ephesians
Philippians
Colossians
1 Thessalonians
2 Thessalonians
Introduction to the Pastoral Epistles
1 Timothy
2 Timothy
Titus
Philemon
Hebrews
James
1 Peter
2 Peter
1 John
2 John
3 John
Jude
Revelation
General Essays, Tables
THE CANONS OF THE BIBLE
The Hebrew Bible
The Greek Bible
Textual Criticism
Languages of the Bible
Translation of the Bible into English
INTERPRETATION
The Hebrew Bible's Interpretation of Itself
The New Testament Interprets the Jewish Scriptures
Jewish Interpretation in the Premodern Era
Christian Interpretation in the Premodern Era
The Interpretation of the Bible: From the Nineteenth to the Mid-twentieth Centuries
Contemporary Methods in Biblical Study
The Geography of the Bible
CULTURAL CONTEXTS
The Ancient Near East
The Persian and Hellenistic Periods
The Roman Period
TABLES
Timeline
Chronological Table of Rulers
Weights and Measures
Time (including Calendar)
Parallel Texts
Chapter/Verse Differences
TRANSLATION OF ANCIENT TEXTS
GLOSSARY
INDEX TO THE STUDY MATERIALS
COLOR MAPS FOLLOW THE LAST PAGE OF TEXT
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