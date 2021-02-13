For over five decades The Oxford Annotated Bible and its successor The New Oxford Annotated Bible have served generations of readers and students as a study Bible. That extraordinary longevity is eloquent testimony to its success. This fifth edition retains the format and features that have proven so attractive. At the same time, the field of biblical studies has not been static, and this edition is a thoroughgoing revision of the previous ones. In particular, the editors have recruited contributors from a wide diversity of backgrounds and of scholarly approaches to the biblical traditions. In order to present this diversity more fully, the introductions to the biblical books, the maps and charts, the annotations, and the study materials at the end of the book have been significantly enhanced.

For this edition the editors have thoroughly revised the study materials and commissioned new materials where appropriate. There is a new essay on “The Languages of the Bible,” and the table on “Calendars” has been augmented with an explanatory essay on the differing methods of accounting for time in the ancient world. “Parallel Texts” now includes parallels to the Synoptic Gospels in the Gospel of John. There is a table of “Chapter and Verse Differences” between standard English translations and the Hebrew Bible's numbering. As always, everything has gone through multiple readings by several editors and revisions by the editorial board and the contributors.

The editors recognize that no single interpretation or approach is sufficient for informed reading of these ancient texts, and have aimed at inclusivity of interpretive strategies. On a great number of issues there is a consensus among scholars, and the contributors have been encouraged to present such consensus when it exists. Where it has broken down, and has not yet re-formed, alternatives are mentioned. Moreover, in order to respect the canonical status of various parts of the Bible for different communities, and to avoid privileging any book or part of the Bible, the editors have kept both introductions and annotations roughly proportionate to the length of the books, while recognizing that some parts require more elaboration than others.

The editorial process was collaborative. Each contribution was read in its entirety by at least three of the editors, and revised with a view toward consistency of tone, coherence of approach, and completeness of coverage. The editors have also wanted to allow the contributors' own voices to be heard, and have avoided imposing a superficial uniformity of style and approach. Throughout, the editors have kept the needs of the general audience firmly in mind during the editorial stages, and the aim has been a congruity of experience as a reader turns from book to book and from section to section of the finished volume.

The New Oxford Annotated Bible. New Revised Standard Version

Fully Revised Fifth Edition

An Ecumenical Study Bible

Michael D. Coogan, Editor

Oxford University Press, 2018. - 2041 pp.

The New Oxford Annotated Bible. New Revised Standard Version - Contents

Maps, Charts, and Diagrams

The Editors' Preface

To the Reader

Alphabetical Listing of the Books of the Bible List of Abbreviations

The Hebrew Bible

THE PENTATEUCH

Introduction

Genesis

Exodus

Leviticus

Numbers

Deuteronomy

THE HISTORICAL BOOKS

Introduction

Joshua

Judges

Ruth

1 Samuel (1 Kingdoms in Greek)

2 Samuel (2 Kingdoms in Greek)

1 Kings (3 Kingdoms in Greek)

2 Kings (4 Kingdoms in Greek)

1 Chronicles (1 Paralipomenon in Greek)

2 Chronicles (2 Paralipomenon in Greek)

Ezra (2 Esdras in Greek)

Nehemiah (2 Esdras in Greek)

Esther

THE POETICAL AND WISDOM BOOKS

Introduction

Job

Psalms

Proverbs

Ecclesiastes

Song of Solomon

THE PROPHETIC BOOKS

Introduction

Isaiah

Jeremiah

Lamentations

Ezekiel

Daniel

Hosea

Joel

Amos

Obadiah

Jonah

Micah

Nahum

Habakkuk

Zephaniah

Haggai

Zechariah

Malachi

The New Testament

THE GOSPELS

Introduction

Matthew

Mark

Luke

John

The Acts of the Apostles

LETTERS/EPISTLES IN THE NEW TESTAMENT

Introduction

Romans

1 Corinthians

2 Corinthians

Galatians

Ephesians

Philippians

Colossians

1 Thessalonians

2 Thessalonians

Introduction to the Pastoral Epistles

1 Timothy

2 Timothy

Titus

Philemon

Hebrews

James

1 Peter

2 Peter

1 John

2 John

3 John

Jude

Revelation