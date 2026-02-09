Old Testament Reading Guides

The origins of a literature lie buried in the unconscious of a people’s infancy. Its ultimate roots coincide with that people’s very birth, a moment which can hardly be situated with historical accuracy. The same spiritual forces which brought a people into being and inspired its growth and development constitute the well- spring of its literature.

During the early years, a people expresses itself in song, poetry, myth, ritual and anecdote. There are also sayings, stories, historical recollections, letters and laws. As a people becomes conscious of itself, self-expression becomes more sophisticated. Sagas tell the stories of the ancestors. Laws are codified. The independent stories, anecdotes, sayings and other forms of expression are gathered together into literary complexes. A people reflects on itself, contemplates its history, and molds its own selfhood.

In some cases, a people looks beyond itself, holds its head high in the world’s arena and emerges as a great historical people. Self-confidence combines with self-awareness to produce a classical literature which transcends the interests of the narrow social group and contributes to the self-understanding of all mankind. As Sumer, Babylon, Greece and Rome pierced the bounds of their individuality, their literature became world literature.

1 – Introduction to the Pentateuch

by Eugene A. LaVerdiere, S.S.S. John Carroll University Blessed Sacrament Seminary Cleveland, Ohio

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1971. – 68 p.

Introduction to the Pentateuch – Contents

Introduction to the Pentateuch

Chapter One: The Pentateuch Terms and Titles - Survey of Contents

Chapter Two: The Study of the Pentateuch General Observations - The Scientific Study of the Pentateuch

Chapter Three: The Sources of the Pentateuch

Chapter Four: The Yahwist (J) Introductory Questions - Literary Form and Style - Cultural and Literary Background - Fundamental Theme and Theology

Chapter Five: The Elohist (E) Introductory Questions - Literary Form and Style - Fundamental Theme and Theology - The J-E Synthesis

Chapter Six: The Deuteronomist (D) Introductory Questions - Literary Form and Style - Fundamental Theme and Theology - Subsequent History

Chapter Seven: The Priestly Document (P) Introductory Questions - Literary Form and Style - Fundamental Theme and Theology - Conclusion



Review Aids and Discussion Topics

J E D P Comparative Study

2 – The Book of Exodus

Introduction and Commentary by Myles M. Bourke, S.T.D. Corpus Christi Church New York, New York

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1968. – 116 p.

The Book of Exodus - Contents

Introduction

Text and Commentary

I. The Deliverance from Egypt

II. The Journey to Sinai

III. The Sinai Covenant

IV. Instructions on the Building of the Sanctuary and on Its Ministers

V. The Covenant: Broken and Renewed

VI. The Furnishing and the Building of the Sanctuary

Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

3 – The Book of Numbers

Introduction and Commentary by Philip J. King St. John’s Seminary Brighton, Massachusetts

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 163 p.

The Book of Numbers - Contents

Introduction

Text and Commentary

Part One AT SINAI

1. The census, 1:1—4:49 - 2. Various laws, 5:1-6:27 - 3. Offerings; purifications, 7:1-8:26 - 4. Second Passover, 9:1-10:10

Part Two FROM SINAI TO THE PLAINS OF MOAB

1. Desert events, 10:11-14:45 - 2. Ritual details, 15:1-19:22 - 3. From Kadesh to the Plains of Moab, 20:1-22:1

Part Three ON THE PLAINS OF MOAB

1. Balaam; Baal-peor, 22:2-25:18 - 2. Laws and enactments, 25:19-36:13

Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

4 – The Book of Genesis, Chapters 12-50

Introduction and Commentary by Roland J. Faley, T.O.R. Saint Francis Seminary Loretto, Pennsylvania

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 132 p.

The Book of Genesis, Chapters 12-50 - Contents

Introduction to Genesis 12:1-50:26

Text and Commentary

Part One ABRAHAM THE PATRIARCH

Part Two THE PATRIARCHS ISAAC AND JACOB

Part Three THE STORY OF JOSEPH

Passages from Gn 12:1-50:26 used in the Missal and Breviary

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

Abbreviations

5 – The Books of Joshua and Judges

Introduction and Commentary by Ignatius Hunt, O.S.B. Conception Seminary Conception, Missouri

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 131 p.

The Books of Joshua and Judges - Contents

Introduction to the Book of Joshua

Text and Commentary

Part One: The Conquest of Canaan

Part Two: The Division of the Holy Land among the Twelve Tribes

Part Three: Final Events and Last Counsels

Map

Introduction to the Book of Judges

Text and Commentary

The First Introduction: A Summary Account of the Settlement in Canaan

The Second Introduction: An Overall Picture of the Period of the Judges

Historical Sketches of the Judges

The Appendices

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

Abbreviations

6A – The First Book of Samuel

Introduction and Commentary by Eugene H. Maly St. Mary’s Seminary Norwood, Ohio

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1970. – 98 p.

The First Book of Samuel - Contents

THE BOOKS OF SAMUEL

Introduction

The First Book of Samuel — Text and Commentary

I. Samuel’s Early Life (1 S 1:1-3:21)

II. The Story of the Ark (1 S 4:1-7:1)

III. Samuel and Saul (1 S 7:2-15:35)

IV. Saul and David (1 S 16:1-31:13)

Passages from First Samuel Used as Epistle Reading at Mass

Passages from First Samuel Used as Breviary Lessons

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

Abbreviations

6B – The Second Book of Samuel

Introduction and Commentary by Eugene H. Maly St. Mary’s Seminary Norwood, Ohio

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1970. – 99 p.

The Second Book of Samuel - Contents

THE BOOKS OF SAMUEL

Introduction

The Second Book of Samuel — Text and Commentary

I. David Succeeds Saul

II. Struggle for Succession

III. Supplementary Additions

THEOLOGY OF THE BOOKS OF SAMUEL

Passages from Second Samuel Used as Epistle Readings

Passages from Second Samuel Used as Breviary Lessons

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

Abbreviations

7 – The Books of Kings – First Kings, Second Kings

Introduction and Commentary by Peter F. Ellis, C.SS.R. Mount Saint Alphonsus Seminary Esopus, New York

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 140 p.

The Books of Kings – First Kings, Second Kings – Contents

THE BOOKS OF KINGS

Introduction

SOLOMON AND HIS KINGDOM (1 K 1:1-11:41)

A. Solomon Succeeds David (IK 1:1-2:53) - B. The Reign of Solomon (1 K 3:1-11:41)

THE SYNOPTIC HISTORY OF THE KINGS OF ISRAEL AND JUDAH (1 K 12:1-2 K 17:41)

A. The Division of Solomon’s Kingdom (1 K 12:1-13:34) - B. Synoptic History down to Elijah (1 K 14:1-16:34) - C. The Elijah Cycle of Stories (1 K 17:1-2 K 1:18) - D. The Elisha Cycle of Stories (2 K 2:1-8:29) - E. Synoptic History from Jehu to the Fall of Samaria (2 K 9:1-17:41)

THE LAST KINGS 0F JUDAH (2 K 18:1-25:31)

Abbreviations

Passages from First Kings used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from Second Kings used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from First Kings used as Breviary Lessons - Passages from Second Kings used as Breviary Lessons

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

8 – The Book of Leviticus

Introduction and Commentary by Geron G. Fournelle, O.F.M. St. Joseph Seminary Teutopolis, Illinois

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 108 p.

The Book of Leviticus - Contents

Introduction

Text and Commentary

I. Laws pertaining to sacrifice - II. Consecration of the priests - III. Purification and atonement - IV. The “Law of Holiness” - V. Appendix: vows and tithes

Abbreviations

Passages from Leviticus used as Readings

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

9 – The Book of Genesis, Chapters 1-11

Introduction and Commentary by William G. Heidt, O.S.B. Director: The Liturgical Press Collegeville, Minnesota

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 100 p.

The Book of Genesis, Chapters 1-11 - Contents

Introduction to Genesis 1:1-11:32

Text and Commentary

The Mystery of Original Sin

Abbreviations

Passages from Gn 1:1-11:32 used in the Missal and Breviary

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

10 – The Book of Deuteronomy

Introduction and Commentary by Raymond E. Brown, S.S. St. Mary’s Seminary Baltimore, Maryland

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 132 p.

The Book of Deuteronomy - Contents

Introduction

Text and Commentary

Part One Moses’ first discourse

Part Two Moses’ second discourse

Part Three Moses’ third discourse

Part Four appendices

Covenant in the Old Testament

Abbreviations

Passages from Deuteronomy used as Readings at Mass

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

11 – The Books of Ezra and Nehemiah

Introduction and Commentary by Frederick L. Moriarty, S.J. Weston College Weston, Massachusetts

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 72 p.

The Books of Ezra and Nehemiah - Contents

Introduction to the Books of Ezra and Nehemiah

Text and Commentary The Book of Ezra

1. Return of the exiles - 2. Rebuilding the house of the Lord - 3. Ezra returns to Jerusalem - 4. Stand of Ezra against mixed marriages

The Book of Nehemiah

1. Memoir of Nehemiah on the restoration of Jerusalem’s wall - 2. Reading of the Law and feast of Tabernacles - 3. Ceremony of expiation and pledge of reform - 4. Resettlement and dedication of the wall - 5. Second mission of Nehemiah

Abbreviations

Review aids and discussion topics

12 – First Book of Chronicles, Second Book of Chronicles

Introduction and Commentary by John J. Castelot, S.S. St. John’s Provincial Seminary Plymouth, Michigan

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 116 p.

First Book of Chronicles, Second Book of Chronicles - Contents

THE BOOKS OF CHRONICLES

Introduction

THE FIRST BOOK OF CHRONICLES

Text and Commentary

THE SECOND BOOK OF CHRONICLES

Text and Commentary

Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

13 – The First and Second Books of the Maccabees

Introduction and Commentary by Martin Schoenberg, O.S.C. Crosier House of Studies Fort Wayne, Indiana

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 132 p.

The First and Second Books of the Maccabees – Contents

THE BOOKS OF THE MACCABEES

Introduction

THE FIRST BOOK OF THE MACCABEES

Introduction: Hellenism in Asia Minor (1 Macc 1:1-2:70) - Part One: The War for Independence under Judas Maccabeus (3:1-9:22) - Part Two: Jonathan as Leader (9:23-12:54) - Part Three: The Struggle under Simon (13:1-16:24) - Appendices (14:16-16:24)

THE SECOND BOOKOF THE MACCABEES

Introduction (1: 1-2:32)

Part One: Events Preceding the Purification of the Temple (3:1-10:8) - Part Two: Various Skirmishes preceding Nicanor’s Day (10:9-15:36) - The Author’s Epilogue (15:37-39)

Abbreviations

Passages from Second Maccabees used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from First Maccabees used as Breviary Lessons - Passages from Second Maccabees used as Breviary Lessons

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

14 – Introduction to the Prophetical Books

by Bruce Vawter, C.M. Kenrick Seminary St. Louis, Missouri

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 80 p.

Introduction to the Prophetical Books – Contents

Prophetical Books of the Bible

Contents of the Prophetical Books

Composition of the Prophetical Books

Sons of the Prophets

The Israelite Nabi

Classical Prophetism

Prophetic Inspiration

True and False Prophecy

Prophecy in Israelite History

The Prophecy of the Eighth Century

The Prophecy of the Seventh Century

The Prophecy of the Exile

Postexilic Prophecy

The Messianism of the Prophets

Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

15 – The Books of Amos, Hosea, Micah

Introduction and Commentary by Neal M. Flanagan, O.S.M. Curia Generalizia Dei Servi di Maria Piazza S. Marcello al Corso Rome, Italy

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 84 p.

The Books of Amos, Hosea, Micah – Contents

THE BOOK OF AMOS

Introduction

Text and Commentary

I. Judgment of the nations, 1:1-2:16 - II. Words and woes for Israel, 3:1-6:14 - III. Symbolic visions, 7:1-9:15

THE BOOK OF HOSEA

Introduction

Text and Commentary

I. The prophet’s message and its lessons, 1:1—3:5 - II. Israel’s guilt and punishment, 4:1-14:10

THE BOOK OF MICAH

Introduction

Text and Commentary

I. Punishment of Israel’s sins, 1:1-3:12 - II. The New Israel, 4:1-5:14 - III. Admonition, 6:1-7:20

Passages from Amos, Hosea, Micah used in the Missal and Breviary

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

16 – The Book of Isaiah, Chapters 1-39

Introductory and Commentary by M. McNamara, M.S.C. Sacred Heart Seminary Ballyglunin, Co. Galway Ireland

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 132 p.

The Book of Isaiah, Chapters 1-39 - Contents

Introduction

Part One Introductory Collection 1:1-31

Prophecies mainly concerning Jerusalem and Judah 2:1-12:6

Part Two Oracles of Doom against Foreign Nations 13:1-23:8

Part Three Prophetic Eschatology 24:1-27:13

Part Four Yahweh, Judah’s only Savior 28:1-33:24

Part Five Yahweh vindicates Zion 34:1-35:10

Part Six An Historical Appendix 36:1-39:8

Passages from Is 1-39 used in the Missal and Breviary

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

17 – The Books of Jeremiah and Baruch

Introduction and Commentary by Carroll Stuhlmueller, C.P. Catholic Theological Union, Chicago St. John’s University, New York

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1971. – 120 p.

The Books of Jeremiah and Baruch - Contents

THE BOOK OF JEREMIAH

INTRODUCTION

TEXT AND COMMENTARY

Call and Vocation (1:1-19)

Part One: Oracles against Judah and Jerusalem (2:1-25:38) A. During the Early Reign of Josiah (2:1-6:30) - B. During the Reign of Jehoiakim (7:1-20:18) - C. During the Last Years of Jerusalem (21:1-24:10) - D. Summary and Conclusion (25:1-38)

Part Two: Oracles of Salvation for Israel and Judah (26:1-35:19)

Part Three: Jeremiah: A Man of Sorrows (36:1-45:5)

Part Four: Oracles against the Nations (46:1-51:64)

Appendix (52:1-34)

THE BOOK OF BARUCH

INTRODUCTION

TEXT AND COMMENTARY

Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

18 – The Book of Ezekiel

Introduction and Commentary by James C. Turro Darlington Seminary Ramsey, New Jersey

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 68 p.

The Book of Ezekiel - Contents

Introduction

Introductory visions

Part One: Prophecies against Judah and Jerusalem

Part Two: Prophecies against foreign nations

Part Three: The restoration of Israel

Part Four: The New Israel

Passages from Ezekiel ua^d in the liturgy

Abbreviations

Passages from Ezekiel used as Readings

Review aids and discussion topics

19 – The Books of Zephaniah, Nahum, Habakkuk, Lamentations, Obadiah

Introduction and Commentary by George T. Montague, S.M. St. Mary’s University San Antonio, Texas

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 112 p.

The Books of Zephaniah, Nahum, Habakkuk, Lamentations, Obadiah – Contents

ZEPHANIAH

Introduction - Text and Commentary

NAHUM

Introduction - Text and Commentary

HABAKKUK

Introduction - Text and Commentary

LAMENTATIONS

Introduction – Ttext and Commentary

OBADIAH

Introduction - Text and Commentary

Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

20 – The Book of Isaiah, Chapters 40-66

Introduction and Commentary by Carroll Stuhlmueller, C.P. Passionist Fathers Seminary Louisville, Kentucky

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 164 p.

The Book of Isaiah, Chapters 40-66 – Contents

Part One the book of consolation (Is 40:1-55:13)

A. Introduction: the prophetic mission 40:1-11

B. Hymns to Yahweh Redeemer 40:12-48:22 1. The splendid majesty of God the creator 40:12-31 - 2. Cyrus, champion of justice 41:1-29 - 3. First Song of the Suffering Servant 42:1-4 - 4. Victory of justice 42:5-9 - 5. New song of redemption 42:10-17 - 6. Another poem 42:18-25 - 7. Redemption and restoration 43:1-44:23 - 8. Cyrus, anointed of Yahweh 44:24-45:25 - 9. The burdensome gods of Babylon 46:1-13 - 10. Taunt song over Babylon 47:1-15 - 11. Recapitulation 48:1-22

C. Hymns to the New Jerusalem 49:1-55:13 1. The liberation of Israel 49:1-26 - 2. Israel in darkness 50:1-11 - 3. Strength for the fainthearted 51:1-16 - 4. The cup of Yahweh’s wrath 51:17-23 - 5. Awake and rejoice, Jerusalem 52:1-12 - 6. Fourth Song on the Suffering Servant 52:13-53:12 - 7. The new Zion 54:1-17 - 8. Conclusion: a new invitation 55:1-13



Part Two exhortation and warning (Is 56:1-66:24)

A. Postexilic Torah (Law) 56:1-8

B. Pre-exilic discourse against idolatry 56:9-57:13

C. Postexilic poems 57:14-59:21 1. Comfort for the afflicted 57:14-21 - 2. True fasting 58:1-14 - 3. Confession of sin 59:1-21

D. Songs of the first return 60:1-62:12 1. Glory of the New Jerusalem 60:1-22 - 2. Glad tidings to the lowly 61:1-11 - 3. Jerusalem, God’s delight 62:1-12

E. The divine solitary Conqueror 63:1-6

F. A psalm of entreaty 63:7-64:11

G. The final judgment 65:1-66:24 1. Salvation of the remnant 65:1-25 - 2. Jerusalem, purified and joyful 66:1-16

H. Finale 66:17-24

21 – The Books of Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi, Joel, and Second Zechariah

Introduction and Commentary by George Denzer Immaculate Conception Seminary Huntington, New York

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 68 p.

The Books of Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi, Joel, and Second Zechariah - Contents

THE BOOK OF HAGGAI

Introduction - Text and Commentary - A. Exhortation to rebuild the Temple, 1:1-15 - B. Future glory of the new Temple, 2:1-9 - C. Offerings of the unclean rejected, 2:10-14 - D. Promise of immediate blessings, 2:15-19 - E. Pledge to Zerubbabel, 2:20-23

THE BOOK OF ZECHARIAH

Introduction - Text and Commentary · A. Call to conversion, 1:1-6 - B. Series of eight visions, 1:7-6:8 - C. Coronation of Zerubbabel, 6:9-15 - D. An inquiry on fasting and the reply, 7:1-8:23

THE BOOK OF MALACHI

Introduction - Text and Commentary - A. Israel preferred to Edom, 1:2-5 - B. Sins of the priests, 1:6-2:9 - C. Sins of the people, 2:10-17 - D. The Day of Yahweh and the precursor, 3:1-24

THE BOOK OF JOEL

Introduction - Text and commentary - A. The plague of locusts, 1:1-2:27 - B. The eschatological Day of Yahweh, 3:1-4:21

SECOND ZECHARIAH 9:1-14:21

Introduction - Text and Commentary - Review Aids and Discussion Topics

22 – Introduction to the Wisdom Literature of the Old Testament

by Roland E. Murphy, O. Carm. The Catholic University of America Washington, D.C.

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 72 p.

Introduction to the Wisdom Literature of the Old Testament – Contents

Introduction

Chapter One. Hebrew poetry Literary Characteristics - The Proverb

Chapter Two. The Origins of Wisdom Literature Solomon, Patron of Wisdom - The Life-setting - The Wise Men in Pre-exilic Israel

Chapter Three. Extra-Biblical “Wisdom” Literature Egypt - Mesopotamia - Conclusion

Chapter Four. Wisdom in the Old Testament Wisdom, Experiential and Didactic - The Change in the Life-setting from Court to School - The Omissions in the Wisdom Literature - Human Conduct - Wisdom Psalms - The Theologizing of Wisdom - The Problem of Retribution - Suggested Readings concerning Old Testament Wisdom Literature



Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

23 – The Book of Psalms

Introduction and Commentary by R. A. F. MacKenzie, SJ. Pontifical Biblical Institute Rome, Italy

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 132 p.

There is only one Book of Psalms in the Bible, only one inspired prayerbook, and it is part of the Old Testament. In a way, it is surprising that the New Testament contains no book corresponding to it. The early Christians, receiving and reverencing the Jewish Scriptures, nevertheless did not hesitate to produce a sacred literature of their own. Four written versions of the Gospel were composed by members of the apostolic church, and these were collected together by Church authorities, together with a number of letters and other official writings of apostles. This collection soon came to be put on the same level, for liturgical use and doctrinal authority, as the books inherited from Israel.

The Book of Psalms - Contents

Introduction to the Psalms

Text and Commentary

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

24 – The Book of Proverbs and the Book of Sirach

Introduction and Commentary by Ernest Lussier, S.S.S. Blessed Sacrament Seminary Cleveland, Ohio

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 132 p.

The Book of Proverbs and the Book of Sirach – Contents

THE BOOK OF PROVERBS

Introduction

Text and Commentary

The Nature and Excellence of Wisdom (1:1-9:18) - First Solomonic Collection (10:1-22:16) - Sayings of the Sages (22:17-24:22) - Sayings of the Sages (24:23-34) - Second Solomonic Collection (25:1-29:27) - The Words of Agur (30:1-14) - Numerical Sayings (30:15-33) - The Words of Lemuel (31:1-9) - Portrait of the Ideal Wife (31:10-31)

THE BOOK OF SIRACH

Introduction

Text and Commentary

Passages from Proverbs used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from Proverbs used as Lessons in the Breviary - Passages from Sirach used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from Sirach used as Lessons in the Breviary

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

Abbreviations

25 – The Books of Judith and Esther

Introduction and Commentary by Thomas Peter Wahl, O.S.B. St. John’s University Collegeville, Minnesota

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1971. – 104 p.

The Books of Judith and Esther - Contents

THE BOOK OF JUDITH

Introduction - Text and Commentary - Nebuchadnezzar’s Campaign against the West (1:1-3:9) - Israel Prepares to Resist (4:1-15) - Achior’s Speech; Holofernes Besieges Bethulia (5:1-7:32) - Judith, With a Vision of Hope (8:1-9:14) - Judith and Holofernes (10:1-13:10) - Judith in Triumph (13:11-16:25)

THE BOOK OF ESTHER

Introduction - Text and Commentary - Mordecai’s Dream. The Plot against the King - Queen Vashti Is Deposed — Esther Becomes Queen - Haman Plots Evil against the Jews - Mordecai and Esther Lead the Jewish Counter-offensive - Haman Is Hanged - The Feast of Purim - Concluding Comments

Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

26 – The Books of Ruth and Tobit

Introduction and Commentary by Gerard S. Sloyan Temple University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1968. – 60 p.

The Books of Ruth and Tobit – Contents

THE BOOK OF RUTH

Introduction

Text and commentary

THE BOOK OF TOBIT

Introduction

Text and commentary

Abbreviations

Passages used as Lectionary Readings

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

27 – Job and Qoheleth

Introduction and Commentary by Marcian Strange, O.S.B. St. Meinrad Archabbey St. Meinrad, Indiana

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1968. – 60 p.

Job and Qoheleth – Contents

THE BOOK OF JOB

Introduction

Text and Commentary

THE BOOK OF QOHELETH

Introduction

Text and Commentary

Abbreviations

Passages used as Breviary Lessons

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

28 – The Book of Daniel, The Book of Jonah

Introduction and Commentary by Mother Kathryn Sullivan, R.S.C J. Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart, Purchase, New York

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1975. – 124 p.

The Book of Daniel, The Book of Jonah - Contents

Introduction to Daniel

Text and Commentary

Introduction to Jonah

Text and Commentary

Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

29 – The Song of Songs and The Book of Wisdom

Introduction and Commentary by John F. Craghan, C.SS.R. Mount Saint Alphonsus Seminary Esopus, New York

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1979. – 140 p.

ISBN 0-8146-1009-9.

The Song of Songs and The Book of Wisdom – Contents

THE SONG OF SONGS

Introduction - Text and Commentary - Title (1:1) - First Section (1:2-6) - Second Section (1:7—2:7) - Third Section (2:8-17) - Fourth Section (3:1-11) - Fifth Section (4:1-5:1) - Sixth Section (5:2-6:3) - Seventh Section (6:4-12) - Eighth Section (7:1—8:4) - Ninth Section (8:5-14)

THE BOOK OF WISDOM

Introduction - Text and Commentary - Immortality As Wisdom’s Reward (1:1-6:21) - Wisdom’s Nature and Solomon’s Quest (6:22-9:18) - Solomon’s Prayer (9:1-18) - Wisdom Saves Her Followers (10:1-11:1) - God’s Special Providence During the Exodus (11:2-19:22) - Conclusion (19:22)

Lectionary Readings

Review Aids and Discussion Topics for the Song of Songs

Review Aids and Discussion Topics for the Book of Wisdom

Abbreviations

30 – The Major Old Testament Theme

by William G. Heidt, O.S.B. Director: The Liturgical Press Collegeville, Minnesota

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1968. – 76 p.

The Major Old Testament Theme - Contents

The Major Old Testament Theme

The Exodus and the Wilderness Experience

Israel’s Mission during the Amphictyony

The Books of Samuel and Kings Interpret the History of Israel and Judah

The Prophets — Why?

Wisdom Literature’s Raison d'etre in the Bible

Old Testament Sin Vocabulary

Abbreviations

Review Aids and Discussion Topics

31 – Inspiration, Canonicity, Texts, Versions, Hermeneutics – A General Introduction to Sacred Scripture

by William G. Heidt, O.S.B. Director: The Liturgical Press Collegeville, Minnesota

Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1970. – 131 p.

Inspiration, Canonicity, Texts, Versions, Hermeneutics – Contents