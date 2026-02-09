Old Testament Reading Guides
The origins of a literature lie buried in the unconscious of a people’s infancy. Its ultimate roots coincide with that people’s very birth, a moment which can hardly be situated with historical accuracy. The same spiritual forces which brought a people into being and inspired its growth and development constitute the well- spring of its literature.
During the early years, a people expresses itself in song, poetry, myth, ritual and anecdote. There are also sayings, stories, historical recollections, letters and laws. As a people becomes conscious of itself, self-expression becomes more sophisticated. Sagas tell the stories of the ancestors. Laws are codified. The independent stories, anecdotes, sayings and other forms of expression are gathered together into literary complexes. A people reflects on itself, contemplates its history, and molds its own selfhood.
In some cases, a people looks beyond itself, holds its head high in the world’s arena and emerges as a great historical people. Self-confidence combines with self-awareness to produce a classical literature which transcends the interests of the narrow social group and contributes to the self-understanding of all mankind. As Sumer, Babylon, Greece and Rome pierced the bounds of their individuality, their literature became world literature.
1 – Introduction to the Pentateuch
by Eugene A. LaVerdiere, S.S.S. John Carroll University Blessed Sacrament Seminary Cleveland, Ohio
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1971. – 68 p.
Introduction to the Pentateuch – Contents
Introduction to the Pentateuch
-
Chapter One: The Pentateuch
- Terms and Titles - Survey of Contents
-
Chapter Two: The Study of the Pentateuch
- General Observations - The Scientific Study of the Pentateuch
- Chapter Three: The Sources of the Pentateuch
-
Chapter Four: The Yahwist (J)
- Introductory Questions - Literary Form and Style - Cultural and Literary Background - Fundamental Theme and Theology
-
Chapter Five: The Elohist (E)
- Introductory Questions - Literary Form and Style - Fundamental Theme and Theology - The J-E Synthesis
-
Chapter Six: The Deuteronomist (D)
- Introductory Questions - Literary Form and Style - Fundamental Theme and Theology - Subsequent History
-
Chapter Seven: The Priestly Document (P)
- Introductory Questions - Literary Form and Style - Fundamental Theme and Theology - Conclusion
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
J E D P Comparative Study
2 – The Book of Exodus
Introduction and Commentary by Myles M. Bourke, S.T.D. Corpus Christi Church New York, New York
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1968. – 116 p.
The Book of Exodus - Contents
Introduction
Text and Commentary
- I. The Deliverance from Egypt
- II. The Journey to Sinai
- III. The Sinai Covenant
- IV. Instructions on the Building of the Sanctuary and on Its Ministers
- V. The Covenant: Broken and Renewed
- VI. The Furnishing and the Building of the Sanctuary
Abbreviations
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
3 – The Book of Numbers
Introduction and Commentary by Philip J. King St. John’s Seminary Brighton, Massachusetts
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 163 p.
The Book of Numbers - Contents
Introduction
Text and Commentary
Part One AT SINAI
- 1. The census, 1:1—4:49 - 2. Various laws, 5:1-6:27 - 3. Offerings; purifications, 7:1-8:26 - 4. Second Passover, 9:1-10:10
Part Two FROM SINAI TO THE PLAINS OF MOAB
- 1. Desert events, 10:11-14:45 - 2. Ritual details, 15:1-19:22 - 3. From Kadesh to the Plains of Moab, 20:1-22:1
Part Three ON THE PLAINS OF MOAB
- 1. Balaam; Baal-peor, 22:2-25:18 - 2. Laws and enactments, 25:19-36:13
Abbreviations
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
4 – The Book of Genesis, Chapters 12-50
Introduction and Commentary by Roland J. Faley, T.O.R. Saint Francis Seminary Loretto, Pennsylvania
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 132 p.
The Book of Genesis, Chapters 12-50 - Contents
- Introduction to Genesis 12:1-50:26
- Text and Commentary
- Part One ABRAHAM THE PATRIARCH
- Part Two THE PATRIARCHS ISAAC AND JACOB
- Part Three THE STORY OF JOSEPH
- Passages from Gn 12:1-50:26 used in the Missal and Breviary
- Review Aids and Discussion Topics
- Abbreviations
5 – The Books of Joshua and Judges
Introduction and Commentary by Ignatius Hunt, O.S.B. Conception Seminary Conception, Missouri
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 131 p.
The Books of Joshua and Judges - Contents
Introduction to the Book of Joshua
- Text and Commentary
- Part One: The Conquest of Canaan
- Part Two: The Division of the Holy Land among the Twelve Tribes
- Part Three: Final Events and Last Counsels
- Map
Introduction to the Book of Judges
- Text and Commentary
- The First Introduction: A Summary Account of the Settlement in Canaan
- The Second Introduction: An Overall Picture of the Period of the Judges
- Historical Sketches of the Judges
The Appendices
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
Abbreviations
6A – The First Book of Samuel
Introduction and Commentary by Eugene H. Maly St. Mary’s Seminary Norwood, Ohio
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1970. – 98 p.
The First Book of Samuel - Contents
THE BOOKS OF SAMUEL
Introduction
The First Book of Samuel — Text and Commentary
- I. Samuel’s Early Life (1 S 1:1-3:21)
- II. The Story of the Ark (1 S 4:1-7:1)
- III. Samuel and Saul (1 S 7:2-15:35)
- IV. Saul and David (1 S 16:1-31:13)
Passages from First Samuel Used as Epistle Reading at Mass
Passages from First Samuel Used as Breviary Lessons
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
Abbreviations
6B – The Second Book of Samuel
Introduction and Commentary by Eugene H. Maly St. Mary’s Seminary Norwood, Ohio
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1970. – 99 p.
The Second Book of Samuel - Contents
THE BOOKS OF SAMUEL
Introduction
The Second Book of Samuel — Text and Commentary
- I. David Succeeds Saul
- II. Struggle for Succession
- III. Supplementary Additions
THEOLOGY OF THE BOOKS OF SAMUEL
Passages from Second Samuel Used as Epistle Readings
Passages from Second Samuel Used as Breviary Lessons
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
Abbreviations
7 – The Books of Kings – First Kings, Second Kings
Introduction and Commentary by Peter F. Ellis, C.SS.R. Mount Saint Alphonsus Seminary Esopus, New York
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 140 p.
The Books of Kings – First Kings, Second Kings – Contents
THE BOOKS OF KINGS
- Introduction
SOLOMON AND HIS KINGDOM (1 K 1:1-11:41)
- A. Solomon Succeeds David (IK 1:1-2:53) - B. The Reign of Solomon (1 K 3:1-11:41)
THE SYNOPTIC HISTORY OF THE KINGS OF ISRAEL AND JUDAH (1 K 12:1-2 K 17:41)
- A. The Division of Solomon’s Kingdom (1 K 12:1-13:34) - B. Synoptic History down to Elijah (1 K 14:1-16:34) - C. The Elijah Cycle of Stories (1 K 17:1-2 K 1:18) - D. The Elisha Cycle of Stories (2 K 2:1-8:29) - E. Synoptic History from Jehu to the Fall of Samaria (2 K 9:1-17:41)
THE LAST KINGS 0F JUDAH (2 K 18:1-25:31)
Abbreviations
Passages from First Kings used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from Second Kings used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from First Kings used as Breviary Lessons - Passages from Second Kings used as Breviary Lessons
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
8 – The Book of Leviticus
Introduction and Commentary by Geron G. Fournelle, O.F.M. St. Joseph Seminary Teutopolis, Illinois
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 108 p.
The Book of Leviticus - Contents
- Introduction
- Text and Commentary
- I. Laws pertaining to sacrifice - II. Consecration of the priests - III. Purification and atonement - IV. The “Law of Holiness” - V. Appendix: vows and tithes
- Abbreviations
- Passages from Leviticus used as Readings
- Review Aids and Discussion Topics
9 – The Book of Genesis, Chapters 1-11
Introduction and Commentary by William G. Heidt, O.S.B. Director: The Liturgical Press Collegeville, Minnesota
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 100 p.
The Book of Genesis, Chapters 1-11 - Contents
- Introduction to Genesis 1:1-11:32
- Text and Commentary
- The Mystery of Original Sin
- Abbreviations
- Passages from Gn 1:1-11:32 used in the Missal and Breviary
- Review Aids and Discussion Topics
10 – The Book of Deuteronomy
Introduction and Commentary by Raymond E. Brown, S.S. St. Mary’s Seminary Baltimore, Maryland
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 132 p.
The Book of Deuteronomy - Contents
Introduction
Text and Commentary
- Part One Moses’ first discourse
- Part Two Moses’ second discourse
- Part Three Moses’ third discourse
- Part Four appendices
Covenant in the Old Testament
Abbreviations
Passages from Deuteronomy used as Readings at Mass
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
11 – The Books of Ezra and Nehemiah
Introduction and Commentary by Frederick L. Moriarty, S.J. Weston College Weston, Massachusetts
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 72 p.
The Books of Ezra and Nehemiah - Contents
Introduction to the Books of Ezra and Nehemiah
Text and Commentary The Book of Ezra
- 1. Return of the exiles - 2. Rebuilding the house of the Lord - 3. Ezra returns to Jerusalem - 4. Stand of Ezra against mixed marriages
The Book of Nehemiah
- 1. Memoir of Nehemiah on the restoration of Jerusalem’s wall - 2. Reading of the Law and feast of Tabernacles - 3. Ceremony of expiation and pledge of reform - 4. Resettlement and dedication of the wall - 5. Second mission of Nehemiah
Abbreviations
Review aids and discussion topics
12 – First Book of Chronicles, Second Book of Chronicles
Introduction and Commentary by John J. Castelot, S.S. St. John’s Provincial Seminary Plymouth, Michigan
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 116 p.
First Book of Chronicles, Second Book of Chronicles - Contents
THE BOOKS OF CHRONICLES
- Introduction
THE FIRST BOOK OF CHRONICLES
- Text and Commentary
THE SECOND BOOK OF CHRONICLES
- Text and Commentary
Abbreviations
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
13 – The First and Second Books of the Maccabees
Introduction and Commentary by Martin Schoenberg, O.S.C. Crosier House of Studies Fort Wayne, Indiana
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 132 p.
The First and Second Books of the Maccabees – Contents
THE BOOKS OF THE MACCABEES
- Introduction
THE FIRST BOOK OF THE MACCABEES
- Introduction: Hellenism in Asia Minor (1 Macc 1:1-2:70) - Part One: The War for Independence under Judas Maccabeus (3:1-9:22) - Part Two: Jonathan as Leader (9:23-12:54) - Part Three: The Struggle under Simon (13:1-16:24) - Appendices (14:16-16:24)
THE SECOND BOOKOF THE MACCABEES
- Introduction (1: 1-2:32)
- Part One: Events Preceding the Purification of the Temple (3:1-10:8) - Part Two: Various Skirmishes preceding Nicanor’s Day (10:9-15:36) - The Author’s Epilogue (15:37-39)
Abbreviations
Passages from Second Maccabees used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from First Maccabees used as Breviary Lessons - Passages from Second Maccabees used as Breviary Lessons
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
14 – Introduction to the Prophetical Books
by Bruce Vawter, C.M. Kenrick Seminary St. Louis, Missouri
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 80 p.
Introduction to the Prophetical Books – Contents
- Prophetical Books of the Bible
- Contents of the Prophetical Books
- Composition of the Prophetical Books
- Sons of the Prophets
- The Israelite Nabi
- Classical Prophetism
- Prophetic Inspiration
- True and False Prophecy
- Prophecy in Israelite History
- The Prophecy of the Eighth Century
- The Prophecy of the Seventh Century
- The Prophecy of the Exile
- Postexilic Prophecy
- The Messianism of the Prophets
- Abbreviations
- Review Aids and Discussion Topics
15 – The Books of Amos, Hosea, Micah
Introduction and Commentary by Neal M. Flanagan, O.S.M. Curia Generalizia Dei Servi di Maria Piazza S. Marcello al Corso Rome, Italy
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 84 p.
The Books of Amos, Hosea, Micah – Contents
THE BOOK OF AMOS
- Introduction
- Text and Commentary
- I. Judgment of the nations, 1:1-2:16 - II. Words and woes for Israel, 3:1-6:14 - III. Symbolic visions, 7:1-9:15
THE BOOK OF HOSEA
- Introduction
- Text and Commentary
- I. The prophet’s message and its lessons, 1:1—3:5 - II. Israel’s guilt and punishment, 4:1-14:10
THE BOOK OF MICAH
- Introduction
- Text and Commentary
- I. Punishment of Israel’s sins, 1:1-3:12 - II. The New Israel, 4:1-5:14 - III. Admonition, 6:1-7:20
Passages from Amos, Hosea, Micah used in the Missal and Breviary
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
16 – The Book of Isaiah, Chapters 1-39
Introductory and Commentary by M. McNamara, M.S.C. Sacred Heart Seminary Ballyglunin, Co. Galway Ireland
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 132 p.
The Book of Isaiah, Chapters 1-39 - Contents
Introduction
- Part One Introductory Collection 1:1-31
- Prophecies mainly concerning Jerusalem and Judah 2:1-12:6
- Part Two Oracles of Doom against Foreign Nations 13:1-23:8
- Part Three Prophetic Eschatology 24:1-27:13
- Part Four Yahweh, Judah’s only Savior 28:1-33:24
- Part Five Yahweh vindicates Zion 34:1-35:10
- Part Six An Historical Appendix 36:1-39:8
Passages from Is 1-39 used in the Missal and Breviary
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
17 – The Books of Jeremiah and Baruch
Introduction and Commentary by Carroll Stuhlmueller, C.P. Catholic Theological Union, Chicago St. John’s University, New York
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1971. – 120 p.
The Books of Jeremiah and Baruch - Contents
THE BOOK OF JEREMIAH
INTRODUCTION
TEXT AND COMMENTARY
- Call and Vocation (1:1-19)
-
Part One: Oracles against Judah and Jerusalem (2:1-25:38)
- A. During the Early Reign of Josiah (2:1-6:30) - B. During the Reign of Jehoiakim (7:1-20:18) - C. During the Last Years of Jerusalem (21:1-24:10) - D. Summary and Conclusion (25:1-38)
- Part Two: Oracles of Salvation for Israel and Judah (26:1-35:19)
- Part Three: Jeremiah: A Man of Sorrows (36:1-45:5)
- Part Four: Oracles against the Nations (46:1-51:64)
- Appendix (52:1-34)
THE BOOK OF BARUCH
INTRODUCTION
TEXT AND COMMENTARY
Abbreviations
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
18 – The Book of Ezekiel
Introduction and Commentary by James C. Turro Darlington Seminary Ramsey, New Jersey
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 68 p.
The Book of Ezekiel - Contents
Introduction
Introductory visions
- Part One: Prophecies against Judah and Jerusalem
- Part Two: Prophecies against foreign nations
- Part Three: The restoration of Israel
- Part Four: The New Israel
Passages from Ezekiel ua^d in the liturgy
Abbreviations
Passages from Ezekiel used as Readings
Review aids and discussion topics
19 – The Books of Zephaniah, Nahum, Habakkuk, Lamentations, Obadiah
Introduction and Commentary by George T. Montague, S.M. St. Mary’s University San Antonio, Texas
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 112 p.
The Books of Zephaniah, Nahum, Habakkuk, Lamentations, Obadiah – Contents
ZEPHANIAH
- Introduction - Text and Commentary
NAHUM
- Introduction - Text and Commentary
HABAKKUK
- Introduction - Text and Commentary
LAMENTATIONS
- Introduction – Ttext and Commentary
OBADIAH
- Introduction - Text and Commentary
Abbreviations
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
20 – The Book of Isaiah, Chapters 40-66
Introduction and Commentary by Carroll Stuhlmueller, C.P. Passionist Fathers Seminary Louisville, Kentucky
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 164 p.
The Book of Isaiah, Chapters 40-66 – Contents
Part One the book of consolation (Is 40:1-55:13)
- A. Introduction: the prophetic mission 40:1-11
-
B. Hymns to Yahweh Redeemer 40:12-48:22
- 1. The splendid majesty of God the creator 40:12-31 - 2. Cyrus, champion of justice 41:1-29 - 3. First Song of the Suffering Servant 42:1-4 - 4. Victory of justice 42:5-9 - 5. New song of redemption 42:10-17 - 6. Another poem 42:18-25 - 7. Redemption and restoration 43:1-44:23 - 8. Cyrus, anointed of Yahweh 44:24-45:25 - 9. The burdensome gods of Babylon 46:1-13 - 10. Taunt song over Babylon 47:1-15 - 11. Recapitulation 48:1-22
-
C. Hymns to the New Jerusalem 49:1-55:13
- 1. The liberation of Israel 49:1-26 - 2. Israel in darkness 50:1-11 - 3. Strength for the fainthearted 51:1-16 - 4. The cup of Yahweh’s wrath 51:17-23 - 5. Awake and rejoice, Jerusalem 52:1-12 - 6. Fourth Song on the Suffering Servant 52:13-53:12 - 7. The new Zion 54:1-17 - 8. Conclusion: a new invitation 55:1-13
Part Two exhortation and warning (Is 56:1-66:24)
- A. Postexilic Torah (Law) 56:1-8
- B. Pre-exilic discourse against idolatry 56:9-57:13
-
C. Postexilic poems 57:14-59:21
- 1. Comfort for the afflicted 57:14-21 - 2. True fasting 58:1-14 - 3. Confession of sin 59:1-21
-
D. Songs of the first return 60:1-62:12
- 1. Glory of the New Jerusalem 60:1-22 - 2. Glad tidings to the lowly 61:1-11 - 3. Jerusalem, God’s delight 62:1-12
- E. The divine solitary Conqueror 63:1-6
- F. A psalm of entreaty 63:7-64:11
-
G. The final judgment 65:1-66:24
- 1. Salvation of the remnant 65:1-25 - 2. Jerusalem, purified and joyful 66:1-16
- H. Finale 66:17-24
21 – The Books of Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi, Joel, and Second Zechariah
Introduction and Commentary by George Denzer Immaculate Conception Seminary Huntington, New York
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1966. – 68 p.
The Books of Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi, Joel, and Second Zechariah - Contents
THE BOOK OF HAGGAI
- Introduction - Text and Commentary - A. Exhortation to rebuild the Temple, 1:1-15 - B. Future glory of the new Temple, 2:1-9 - C. Offerings of the unclean rejected, 2:10-14 - D. Promise of immediate blessings, 2:15-19 - E. Pledge to Zerubbabel, 2:20-23
THE BOOK OF ZECHARIAH
- Introduction - Text and Commentary · A. Call to conversion, 1:1-6 - B. Series of eight visions, 1:7-6:8 - C. Coronation of Zerubbabel, 6:9-15 - D. An inquiry on fasting and the reply, 7:1-8:23
THE BOOK OF MALACHI
- Introduction - Text and Commentary - A. Israel preferred to Edom, 1:2-5 - B. Sins of the priests, 1:6-2:9 - C. Sins of the people, 2:10-17 - D. The Day of Yahweh and the precursor, 3:1-24
THE BOOK OF JOEL
- Introduction - Text and commentary - A. The plague of locusts, 1:1-2:27 - B. The eschatological Day of Yahweh, 3:1-4:21
SECOND ZECHARIAH 9:1-14:21
- Introduction - Text and Commentary - Review Aids and Discussion Topics
22 – Introduction to the Wisdom Literature of the Old Testament
by Roland E. Murphy, O. Carm. The Catholic University of America Washington, D.C.
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 72 p.
Introduction to the Wisdom Literature of the Old Testament – Contents
Introduction
-
Chapter One. Hebrew poetry
- Literary Characteristics - The Proverb
-
Chapter Two. The Origins of Wisdom Literature
- Solomon, Patron of Wisdom - The Life-setting - The Wise Men in Pre-exilic Israel
-
Chapter Three. Extra-Biblical “Wisdom” Literature
- Egypt - Mesopotamia - Conclusion
-
Chapter Four. Wisdom in the Old Testament
- Wisdom, Experiential and Didactic - The Change in the Life-setting from Court to School - The Omissions in the Wisdom Literature - Human Conduct - Wisdom Psalms - The Theologizing of Wisdom - The Problem of Retribution - Suggested Readings concerning Old Testament Wisdom Literature
Abbreviations
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
23 – The Book of Psalms
Introduction and Commentary by R. A. F. MacKenzie, SJ. Pontifical Biblical Institute Rome, Italy
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1967. – 132 p.
There is only one Book of Psalms in the Bible, only one inspired prayerbook, and it is part of the Old Testament. In a way, it is surprising that the New Testament contains no book corresponding to it. The early Christians, receiving and reverencing the Jewish Scriptures, nevertheless did not hesitate to produce a sacred literature of their own. Four written versions of the Gospel were composed by members of the apostolic church, and these were collected together by Church authorities, together with a number of letters and other official writings of apostles. This collection soon came to be put on the same level, for liturgical use and doctrinal authority, as the books inherited from Israel.
The Book of Psalms - Contents
- Introduction to the Psalms
- Text and Commentary
- Review Aids and Discussion Topics
24 – The Book of Proverbs and the Book of Sirach
Introduction and Commentary by Ernest Lussier, S.S.S. Blessed Sacrament Seminary Cleveland, Ohio
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1965. – 132 p.
The Book of Proverbs and the Book of Sirach – Contents
THE BOOK OF PROVERBS
- Introduction
- Text and Commentary
- The Nature and Excellence of Wisdom (1:1-9:18) - First Solomonic Collection (10:1-22:16) - Sayings of the Sages (22:17-24:22) - Sayings of the Sages (24:23-34) - Second Solomonic Collection (25:1-29:27) - The Words of Agur (30:1-14) - Numerical Sayings (30:15-33) - The Words of Lemuel (31:1-9) - Portrait of the Ideal Wife (31:10-31)
THE BOOK OF SIRACH
- Introduction
- Text and Commentary
- Passages from Proverbs used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from Proverbs used as Lessons in the Breviary - Passages from Sirach used as Epistle Reading at Mass - Passages from Sirach used as Lessons in the Breviary
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
Abbreviations
25 – The Books of Judith and Esther
Introduction and Commentary by Thomas Peter Wahl, O.S.B. St. John’s University Collegeville, Minnesota
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1971. – 104 p.
The Books of Judith and Esther - Contents
THE BOOK OF JUDITH
- Introduction - Text and Commentary - Nebuchadnezzar’s Campaign against the West (1:1-3:9) - Israel Prepares to Resist (4:1-15) - Achior’s Speech; Holofernes Besieges Bethulia (5:1-7:32) - Judith, With a Vision of Hope (8:1-9:14) - Judith and Holofernes (10:1-13:10) - Judith in Triumph (13:11-16:25)
THE BOOK OF ESTHER
- Introduction - Text and Commentary - Mordecai’s Dream. The Plot against the King - Queen Vashti Is Deposed — Esther Becomes Queen - Haman Plots Evil against the Jews - Mordecai and Esther Lead the Jewish Counter-offensive - Haman Is Hanged - The Feast of Purim - Concluding Comments
Abbreviations
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
26 – The Books of Ruth and Tobit
Introduction and Commentary by Gerard S. Sloyan Temple University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1968. – 60 p.
The Books of Ruth and Tobit – Contents
THE BOOK OF RUTH
- Introduction
- Text and commentary
THE BOOK OF TOBIT
- Introduction
- Text and commentary
Abbreviations
Passages used as Lectionary Readings
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
27 – Job and Qoheleth
Introduction and Commentary by Marcian Strange, O.S.B. St. Meinrad Archabbey St. Meinrad, Indiana
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1968. – 60 p.
Job and Qoheleth – Contents
THE BOOK OF JOB
- Introduction
- Text and Commentary
THE BOOK OF QOHELETH
- Introduction
- Text and Commentary
Abbreviations
Passages used as Breviary Lessons
Review Aids and Discussion Topics
28 – The Book of Daniel, The Book of Jonah
Introduction and Commentary by Mother Kathryn Sullivan, R.S.C J. Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart, Purchase, New York
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1975. – 124 p.
The Book of Daniel, The Book of Jonah - Contents
- Introduction to Daniel
- Text and Commentary
- Introduction to Jonah
- Text and Commentary
- Abbreviations
- Review Aids and Discussion Topics
29 – The Song of Songs and The Book of Wisdom
Introduction and Commentary by John F. Craghan, C.SS.R. Mount Saint Alphonsus Seminary Esopus, New York
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1979. – 140 p.
ISBN 0-8146-1009-9.
The Song of Songs and The Book of Wisdom – Contents
THE SONG OF SONGS
- Introduction - Text and Commentary - Title (1:1) - First Section (1:2-6) - Second Section (1:7—2:7) - Third Section (2:8-17) - Fourth Section (3:1-11) - Fifth Section (4:1-5:1) - Sixth Section (5:2-6:3) - Seventh Section (6:4-12) - Eighth Section (7:1—8:4) - Ninth Section (8:5-14)
THE BOOK OF WISDOM
- Introduction - Text and Commentary - Immortality As Wisdom’s Reward (1:1-6:21) - Wisdom’s Nature and Solomon’s Quest (6:22-9:18) - Solomon’s Prayer (9:1-18) - Wisdom Saves Her Followers (10:1-11:1) - God’s Special Providence During the Exodus (11:2-19:22) - Conclusion (19:22)
Lectionary Readings
Review Aids and Discussion Topics for the Song of Songs
Review Aids and Discussion Topics for the Book of Wisdom
Abbreviations
30 – The Major Old Testament Theme
by William G. Heidt, O.S.B. Director: The Liturgical Press Collegeville, Minnesota
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1968. – 76 p.
The Major Old Testament Theme - Contents
- The Major Old Testament Theme
- The Exodus and the Wilderness Experience
- Israel’s Mission during the Amphictyony
- The Books of Samuel and Kings Interpret the History of Israel and Judah
- The Prophets — Why?
- Wisdom Literature’s Raison d'etre in the Bible
- Old Testament Sin Vocabulary
- Abbreviations
- Review Aids and Discussion Topics
31 – Inspiration, Canonicity, Texts, Versions, Hermeneutics – A General Introduction to Sacred Scripture
by William G. Heidt, O.S.B. Director: The Liturgical Press Collegeville, Minnesota
Collegeville, Minnesota: The Liturgical Press, 1970. – 131 p.
Inspiration, Canonicity, Texts, Versions, Hermeneutics – Contents
- Introduction
- Biblical Inspiration
- Canonicity
- Texts
- Versions
- Hermeneutics
- Instruction on the Historical Truth of the Gospels
- Explanatory Comment on Illustrations
- Review Aids and Discussion Topics
- Abbreviations
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