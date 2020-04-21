This means, among other things, that our ideal of freedom, and of the free society, cannot be defined simply in terms of //dependence. The redemption of man to-day means his release to become, not an individual—for in independence he is power­less in the face of the giant State— but a person, who may find rather than lose himself in the interdependence of the community.

The content of social salvation for the modern man is to discover himself as a person, as one who freely chooses interdependence because his nature is to be made for others, rather than as one who is engulfed in it because the pressures of his age demand it. The alternative to the "They' is not the T but the "We".

The Body - John A. E. Robinson

Очень ценная и редкая работа по теологии апостола Павла, 1952 г.

John A. E. Robinson - The Body - Contents

I THE BODY OF THE FLESH

II THE BODY OF THE GROSS

III THE BODY OF THE RESURRECTION

Index of Biblical References

Index of Names

John A. E. Robinson - The Body - Introduction