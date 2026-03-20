The Quest for the Real Jesus

Radboud Prestige Lectures by Prof. Dr. Michael Wolter

Brill 2013 - 234 p.

ISBn 978-90-04-23578-6 (hardback)

ISBn 978-90-04-25480-0 (e-book)

List of Contributors

Abbreviations

Preface - Jan van der Watt

Which Jesus is the Real Jesus? - Michael Wolter

From Mark's Son of God to Jesus of Nazareth—un cul-de-sac? - Cillers Breytenbach

The Remembered Jesus - James D.G. Dunn

Contours of the Historical Jesus - R. Alan Culpepper

Jesus as Savior and Protector—Before Easter and After - Craig A. Evans

A New Starting Point in Historical Jesus Research: The Easter Event - Michael R. Licona

Theological Hermeneutics and the Historical Jesus: A Critical Evaluation of Gadamerian Approachesand a New Methodological Proposal - Christopher M. Hays

Historical Jesus Research as New Testament Theology - Robert Morgan

In Which Sense has the Conviction that Jesus was Resurrected the "Certainty of Fact"? - Notger Slenczka