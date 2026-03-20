The Quest for the Real Jesus
The Quest for the Real Jesus - В поисках настоящего Иисуса
Radboud Prestige Lectures by Prof. Dr. Michael Wolter
Brill 2013 - 234 p.
ISBn 978-90-04-23578-6 (hardback)
ISBn 978-90-04-25480-0 (e-book)
The Quest for the Real Jesus - Contents
List of Contributors
Abbreviations
Preface - Jan van der Watt
Which Jesus is the Real Jesus? - Michael Wolter
From Mark's Son of God to Jesus of Nazareth—un cul-de-sac? - Cillers Breytenbach
The Remembered Jesus - James D.G. Dunn
Contours of the Historical Jesus - R. Alan Culpepper
Jesus as Savior and Protector—Before Easter and After - Craig A. Evans
A New Starting Point in Historical Jesus Research: The Easter Event - Michael R. Licona
Theological Hermeneutics and the Historical Jesus: A Critical Evaluation of Gadamerian Approachesand a New Methodological Proposal - Christopher M. Hays
Historical Jesus Research as New Testament Theology - Robert Morgan
In Which Sense has the Conviction that Jesus was Resurrected the "Certainty of Fact"? - Notger Slenczka
Im Glauben zum ,wirklichen' Jesus? Uberlegungen zu Michael Wolters Umgang mit der historischen Jesusfrage - Martin Laube
Academic Curriculum Vitae - Michael Wolter
List of Publications - Prof. Dr. Michael Walter
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