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The Quest for the Real Jesus

The Quest for the Real Jesus
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Category ESXATOS BOOKS, New Arrivals, FOREIGN, Theology, Philosophy, History, **Jewish History

The Quest for the Real Jesus - В поисках настоящего Иисуса

Radboud Prestige Lectures by Prof. Dr. Michael Wolter

Brill 2013 - 234 p.

ISBn 978-90-04-23578-6 (hardback)

ISBn 978-90-04-25480-0 (e-book)

The Quest for the Real Jesus - Contents

List of Contributors

Abbreviations

Preface - Jan van der Watt

  • Which Jesus is the Real Jesus? - Michael Wolter

  • From Mark's Son of God to Jesus of Nazareth—un cul-de-sac? - Cillers Breytenbach

  • The Remembered Jesus - James D.G. Dunn

  • Contours of the Historical Jesus - R. Alan Culpepper

  • Jesus as Savior and Protector—Before Easter and After - Craig A. Evans

  • A New Starting Point in Historical Jesus Research: The Easter Event - Michael R. Licona

  • Theological Hermeneutics and the Historical Jesus: A Critical Evaluation of Gadamerian Approachesand a New Methodological Proposal - Christopher M. Hays

  • Historical Jesus Research as New Testament Theology - Robert Morgan

  • In Which Sense has the Conviction that Jesus was Resurrected the "Certainty of Fact"? - Notger Slenczka

  • Im Glauben zum ,wirklichen' Jesus? Uberlegungen zu Michael Wolters Umgang mit der historischen Jesusfrage - Martin Laube

Academic Curriculum Vitae - Michael Wolter

List of Publications - Prof. Dr. Michael Walter

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