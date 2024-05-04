What Does The Bible Say About... - The Ultimate A To Z Resource

Nashville, TN: Thomas Nelson, 2001. – 480 p.

ISBN-10:‎ 0785242708

ISBN-13:‎ 978-0785242703

It seems there is no end to books written about the Bible. We can learn about its organization, its historical sources, and its human writers. We can enter into the ongoing debate about when and where certain portions were written. We can even delve into the ancient languages in which it first was inscribed on parchment.

If we believe, however, that the Bible is God’s message to humanity, we must turn our attention to what the Bible says about the matters and issues of our daily lives. This book was conceived and produced to shed specific light on that question. Hundreds of brief articles, almost all of them tied to one or more Scripture references, have been collected under topics that clearly relate to modern life. Each article seeks to help the reader find a biblical solution to questions arising from contemporary living experiences—often with some rather pointed questions.

You may read this book “from cover to cover,” gathering a wide variety of insights along the way. Or you may check the Contents for a topic of interest and find the article(s) related to that. A listing in the back of the book includes all the topics and every article by title under each topic. The alphabetic sequence of both lists makes it easy to find the topic you want.

An extra bonus can be found at the very back of the book in the Scripture Index. Here you can look up a particular passage and be directed to specific articles that deal with the issues it raises. Not every passage is addressed (we had less than 500 pages to work with), but we trust that every reader will find a number of articles of interest—and challenging for daily living.

What Does The Bible Say About... – Contents

ABANDONED (see Forgotten) - ABORTION (see also Worth of Persons) - ABSOLUTES (see Standards; Truth) - ABSTINENCE - ABUNDANCE (see also Affluence; Wealth) - ACCOUNTABILITY - ACHIEVEMENT (see also Success) - ADDICTION - ADULTERY - ADVERSITY (see Opposition - ADVICE (see also Counsel) - ADVISORS - AEROBICS (see Physical Fitness) - AFFLUENCE (see also Money Possessions, Wealth) - AGING - AGREEMENT - AIDS - ALCOHOLISM - ALLIANCES - AMBITION (see also Pride) - ANCESTRAL ROOTS (see also Religious Roots; Roots) - ANGELS - ANGER (see also Resentment) - ANIMALS - ANXIETY (see also Stress, Worry) - APOSTLES - ARBITRATION (see also Lawsuits) - ARROGANCE (see Ambition; Pride) - ART - ASTROLOGY (see Occult) - ASTRONOMY - ATTITUDE - AUTHORITY

BANKING - BANKRUPTCY (see also Debt) - BARRENNESS (see Infertility) - BARRIERS - BEAUTY - BEREAVEMENT (see Grief) - BETRAYAL - BIBLE - BIGOTRY (see Prejudice) - BIRTH CONTROL (see also Childbirth) - BITTERNESS (see Hatred) - BLASPHEMY - BLOOD - BLOOD MONEY - BODY - BONDAGE (see Debt; Slavery) - BOTTOM LINE - BREAD - BREVITY OF LIFE (see Death) - BURIAL AND FUNERAL CUSTOMS - BURNOUT - BUSINESS

CALLING (see also Laity; Vocation) - CAPITAL PUNISHMENT - CAREERS (see also Life Planning) - CELEBRATION (see also Joy) - CENSUS - CHANGE - CHARACTER (see Ethics; Integrity) - CHASTITY (see Sexual Intercourse) - CHILD ABUSE - CHILD WELFARE - CHILDBIRTH (see also Birth Control) - CHILDLESSNESS (see Infertility) - CHILDREN (see also Parenthood) - CHOICES - CHURCH - CHURCH AND STATE (see also Civil Disobedience; Government) - CHURCH BUILDINGS (see Worship Centers) - CIRCUMSTANCES - CITIES (see also Urban Living; Urban Ministry) - CITIZENSHIP (see also Community Service) - CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE (see also Church and State) - CIVIL RIGHTS - COALITION (see also Cooperation, Teamwork) - COMMERCE (see also Travel) - COMMITMENT - COMMUNICATION - COMMUNITY - COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - COMMUNITY SERVICE (see also Citizenship) - COMPANIONSHIP (see also Relationships) - COMPASSION - COMPETITION - COMPROMISE - CONFESSION - CONFIDENCE - CONFLICT - CONFLICT RESOLUTION - CONFRONTATION - CONSCIENCE - CONSEQUENCES - CONSERVATION (see also Ecology) - CONSPIRACY (see also Rebellion; Revolution) - CONTENTMENT (see also Happiness) - CONTRACTS (see also Covenant) - CONVERSION - CONVICTION - COOPERATION (see also Coalition; Teamwork) - CORRUPTION - CO-SIGNING FOR LOANS (see Loans) - COUNSEL (see also Advice) - COURAGE - COVENANT (see also Contracts) - CRAFTSMANSHIP (see Excellence) - CREATION - CREEDS - CRIME (see also Restitution; Stealing) - CRITICISM - CRUELTY (see also Violence)

DANCING - DEATH - DEBT (see also Bankruptcy) - DECEIT (see also Manipulation) - DECISION-MAKING - DEFENSE - DELEGATION (see also Leadership) - DEMONS - DESPAIR (see Anxirty) - DIETING (see also Physical Fitness) - DIFFICULTIES (see Problems; Troubles) - DILIGENCE - DISABILITIES (see Handicaps) - DISADVANTAGED PERSONS (see also Poverty) - DISAPPOINTMENT - DISCERNMENT - DISCIPLESHIP (see also Guidance; Mentoring) - DISCIPLINE - DISCRIMINATION - DISEASE (see Health Care; Physicians; Sickness) - DISOBEDIENCE (see also Obedience) - DIVERSITY (see also Ethnic Diversity) - DIVINATION (see Occult) - DIVORCE - DOUBLE STANDARD - DOUBT (see also Skepticism) - DREAM - DROUGHT (see also Famine) - DRUG ABUSE (see also Alcoholism) - DUTY - DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES

ECOLOGY (see also Conservation) - EDUCATION (see also Teaching) - EMBALMING - EMPATHY - EMPOWERMENT - ENCOURAGEMENT - END-TIMES PROPHECY (see also Prophecy) - ENEMIES (see also Opposition) - ENGAGEMENT (see Marriage) - ENVIRONMENT (see Ecology! - EQUALITY (see also Male-Female Relationships; Submission) - ESCAPISM - ETERNAL LIFE (see Immortality) - ETHICS - ETHNIC CLEANSING - ETHNIC CONFLICT (see Prejudice; Racism) - ETHNIC DIVERSITY (see also Diversity) - EVASION - EVIL (see also Satan) - EXAMPLE (see also Role Model) - EXCELLENCE - EXCUSES - EXECUTION (see Capital Punishment) - EXPECTATIONS - EXPERIENCE (see also Advice; Counsel)

FAILURE - FAIRNESS (see Justice) - FAITH - FAITH AT WORK - FAITHFULNESS - FALSE PROPHETS - FALSEHOOD (see Lying) - FAME - FAMILY (see also Children; Parenthood) - FAMINE (see also Drought) - FARMING - FASTING - FATHERHOOD (see also Family; Parenthood) - FAVORITISM (see Discrimination) - FAVORS - FEAR - FEAR OF GOD - FEMALE-MALE RELATIONSHIPS (see Male-Female Relationships) - FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE - FINANCIAL SECURITY - FIRST THINGS FIRST (see Priorities) - FISHING - FLEXIBILITY - FOOD - FOOLISHNESS - FOOT-WASHING (see also Service) - FORCED LABOR (see Minorities; Oppression; Slavery) - FORGIVENESS - FORGOTTEN - FORSAKEN (see Forgotten) - FORTUNE-TELLING (see Occult) - FRAUD - FREE WILL - FREEDOM - FRIENDSHIP (see also Companionship; Relationships) - FRUSTRATION - FUND-RAISING (see also Stewardship) - FUNERAL CUSTOMS (see Burial and Funeral Customs)

GANGS - GARDEN - GENERATION GAP (see Parent-Youth Relationships) - GENEROSITY - GIVING (see also Stewardship) - GOALS - GOD’S GLORY - GOD’S GUIDANCE - GOD’S KINDNESS - GOD’S LOVE - GOD’S MERCY - GOD’S POWER - GOD’S PRESENCE - GOD’S PROTECTION - GOD’S SOVEREIGNTY - GOD’S WRATH - GOOD AND EVIL (see Evil) - GOVERNMENT (see also Church and State) - GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS - GOVERNMENT SERVICE (see also Citizenship) - GRANDPARENTS (see Family) - GRATITUDE (see also Thanksgiving) - GREATNESS (see also Humility; Service) - GREED - GRIEF - GROWTH (see Spiritual Growth) - GUIDANCE (see also Discipleship; Mentoring)

HANDICAPS - HAPPINESS (see also Contentment) - HATRED - HEALING (see Physicians; Sickness) - HEALTH CARE (see also Physicians; Sickness) - HEAVEN - HELL - HERITAGE (see also Inheritance) - HISTORY - HOLINESS - HOLISTIC MEDICINE - HOLY SPIRIT - HOLY WAR (see War) - HOMELESSNESS - HOMEMAKING - HONESTY - HOPE - HOSPITALITY - HUMAN RESOURCES - HUMAN RIGHTS (see Civil Rights) - HUMANE TREATMENT OF ANIMALS (see Animals) - HUMILITY - HUNGER - HUSBANDS (see also Male-Female Relationships; Marriage) - HYGIENE (see also Sanitation) - HYPOCRISY

IDEAL SELF - IDENTITY - IDLENESS (see Laziness) - IDOLATRY - ILLEGAL SEARCH AND SEIZURE - ILLEGITIMATE BIRTHS - IMMIGRANTS - IMMORTALITY - IMPERFECTION (see Perfection) - IMPRISONMENT - IMPULSIVENESS (see Maturity) - INCEST (see also Sexuality) - INDEBTEDNESS (see Debt) - INDIVIDUALISM (see also Worth of Persons) - INFERTILITY - INFLUENCE - INGRATITUDE (see also Gratitude; Thanksgiving) - INHERITANCE (see also Heritage) - INITIATIVE (see Laziness) - INJUSTICE - INSTITUTIONALIZED EVIL (see Evil) - INSTITUTIONALIZED OPPRESSION (see Oppression) - INTEGRITY - INTELLECTUALS - INTELLIGENCE (see Education) - INTERCESSION (see Mediation) - INTERRACIAL MARRIAGE - INTERRUPTIONS - INTROSPECTION - ISOLATION

JEALOUSY - JOY (see also Celebration) - JUDGING OTHERS - JUDGMENT - JUDICIAL OFFICIALS (see Government Officials) - JUSTICE - JUVENILE CRIME

KINDNESS - KNOWING GOD - KNOWLEDGE (see Education)

LAITY (see also Calling; Vocation) - LAND USE (see Conservation) - LAW - LAWSUITS (see also Arbitration) - LAZINESS - LEADERSHIP (see also Delegation; Management) - LEARNING (see Education) - LEGALISM - LEISURE (see Rest and Recreation; Sabbath Rest) - LIBERTY (see Freedom) - LIFE AFTER DEATH (see Immortality) - LIFE IN THE FAST LANE (see Burnout; Rest and Recreation) - LIFE PLANNING (see also Careers) - LIMITATIONS - LITIGATION (see Lawsuits) - LOANS - LORD’S DAY (see also Sabbath Rest) - LOVE - LOYALTY - LUST (see Sexuality) - LUXURY (see Affluence; Prosperity) - LYING

MAGIC (see Occult) - MALE FRIENDSHIPS (see also Masculinity) - MALE-FEMALE RELATIONSHIPS (see also Husbands; Marriage) - MANAGEMENT (see also Leadership; Supervision) - MANIPULATION (see also Deceit) - MANSLAUGHTER - MARRIAGE - MASCULINITY (see also Male Friendships) - MATERIALISM (see Affluence; Money; Possessions) - MATURITY - MEANING AND PURPOSE - MEDIATION - MEDICINE (see Health Care; Physicians; Sickness) - MEMORY - MENTORING (see also Discipleship; Guidance) - MERCY - MILITARISM - MINISTRY - MINISTRY SUPPORT - MINORITIES (see also Ethnic Diversity; Racism) - MIRACLES - MISSIONS (see also World Missions) - MONEY (see also Possessions) - MONOTHEISM - MOTHERHOOD (see also Children; Parenthood) - MOURNING (see Burial and Funeral Customs; Grief) - MUDSLINGING (see Smear Tactics) - MURDER - MURPHY’S LAW (see Troubles) - MUSIC - MUTUALITY (see Cooperation; Teamwork)

NATIONAL DEFENSE - NATIONS - NATURAL DISASTERS - NATURAL RESOURCES (see Environment) - NATURE (see Environment) - NEGOTIATION (see Conflict Resolution) - NEIGHBORLINESS - NETWORKING - NOSTALGIA

OBEDIENCE (see also Disobedience)

OBSTACLES - OCCULT - OLD AGE (see Aging) - OPENNESS - OPPORTUNITY - OPPOSITION (see also Enemies) - OPPRESSION (see also Slavery) - ORGANIZATION - ORPHANS - OVERCONFIDENCE - OVERPOPULATION (see Birth Control) - OWNERSHIP (see also Stewardship)

PAGANISM (see Idolatry) - PARENTHOOD (see also Children) - PARENT-YOUTH RELATIONSHIPS (see also Youth) - PAST (see Nostalgia) - PATIENCE (see also Persistence) - PEACE - PEAK PERFORMANCE (see Excellence) - PERCEPTIONS - PERFECTION - PERFORMANCE REVIEW - PERSECUTION - PERSISTENCE (see also Patience) - PERSUASION (see Conflict Resolution) - PHYSICAL FITNESS (see also Dieting) - PHYSICAL IMPAIRMENT (see Handicaps) - PHYSICIANS (see also Health Care; Sickness) - PLANNING - PLEASURE - PLURALISM (see also Secularism) - POLITICAL INFIGHTING - POLITICAL INVOLVEMENT (see Community Service) - POLITICAL SCANDAL - POLITICS - POLYGAMY - PORNOGRAPHY - POSSESSIONS (see also Affluence; Money; Wealth) - POVERTY (see also Disadvantaged Persons) - POWER - PRAISE - PRAYER - PREJUDICE (see also Racism) - PREPARATION (see Planning) - PRIDE - PRIORITIES - PROBLEMS (see also Suffering; Troubles) - PROGRESS - PROJECT MANAGEMENT (see Management) - PROMISES - PROPERTY - PROPERTY RIGHTS - PROPHECY (see also End-Times Prophecy) - PROSPERITY (see also Affluence; Wealth) - PROSPERITY THEOLOGY - PROSTITUTION - PUBLIC HEALTH - PUBLIC OFFICIALS (see Government Officials) - PUBLIC OPINION - PUBLIC SCHOOLS - PUBLIC SERVANTS (see Government Officials)

QUARANTINE

RACISM (see also Prejudice) - RAPE - REBELLION (see also Conspiracy; Revolution) - RECKLESSNESS (see Foolishness) - RECOGNITION - RECONCILIATION - REFUGEES (see also Resettlement) - REJECTION - RELATIONSHIPS (see also Companionship; Friendship) - RELICS (see Symbols) - RELIGIOUS ROOTS (see also Ancestral Roots; Roots) - RENEWAL - REPUTATION - RESENTMENT (see also Anger) - RESETTLEMENT (see also Refugees) - RESPECT - RESPONSIBILITY - REST AND RECREATION (see also Sabbath Rest) - RESTITUTION (see also Crime) - RESTRICTIONS (see Limitations; Maturity) - RESULTS - RETALIATION (see Revenge) - RETIREMENT - REVELATION - REVENGE - REVERENCE (see Fear of God) - REVOLUTION (see also Conspiracy; Rebellion) - REWARDS - RICHES (see Affluence; Wealth) - RIGHT AND WRONG - RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION (see Anger) - RIGHTS - RIOTS (see also Violence) - RISK - RITUALS (see also Traditions) - ROLE MODEL (see also Example) - ROOTS (see also Ancestral Roots; Religious Roots) - RULES

SABBATH REST (see also Rest and Recreation) - SACRIFICE - SANCTITY OF HUMAN LIFE (see Worth of Persons) - SANITATION (see also Hygiene) - SARCASM - SATAN (see also Evil) - SATANISM (see Occult) - SCHOOLING (see Education) - SCIENCE AND RELIGION - SECOND CHANCE - SECULARISM (see also Pluralism) - SECURITY - SELF-CONFIDENCE (see Confidence) - SELF-DEFENSE - SELFISHNESS - SELF-RELIANCE - SELF-UNDERSTANDING - SENIOR CITIZENS (see Aging) - SERVANT-LEADERSHIP - SERVICE (see also Greatness; Humility) - SEXUAL INTERCOURSE - SEXUALITY - SHAME - SHARING - SIBLING RIVALRY - SICKNESS (see also Health Care; Physicians) - SIGNIFICANCE - SINCERITY - SINGING - SINGLES IN MINISTRY - SKEPTICISM - SKILLS - SLANDER - SLAVERY (see also Oppression) - SMEAR TACTICS - SNAKES - SOCIAL REFORM - SOCIAL SERVICES - SORCERY (see Occult) - SPEECH (see Talk) - SPIRITUAL DISCERNMENT - SPIRITUAL GIFTS - SPIRITUAL GROWTH - SPIRITUAL WARFARE - SPORTS - STANDARDS (see also Values) - STARS (see Astronomy) - STARTING OVER (see Renewal; Second Chance) - STARVATION - STEADFASTNESS (see Persistence) - STEALING (see also Crime; Restitution) - STEWARDSHIP (see also Giving) - STING OPERATION - STRESS (see also Anxiety; Worry) - STUBBORNNESS - STUDENTS (see Education) - SUBMISSION - SUBURBIA - SUCCESS (see also Achievement) - SUFFERING (see also Problems; Troubles) - SUPERVISION (see also Leadership; Management) - SURROGATE MOTHERS - SYMBOLS

TALENT - TALK - TAXES - TEACHING (see also Education) - TEAMWORK (see also Coalition; Cooperation) - TEMPTATION - TENTMAKING (see Ministry Support) - THANKSGIVING (see also Gratitude) - THEFT (see Stealing) - TIME - TIMING - TITHES AND OFFERINGS (see Stewardship) - TONGUE (see Talk) - TRADITIONS (see also Rituals) - TRAVEL (see also Commerce) - TREASON - TRICKERY (see Deceit; Manipulation) - TRINITY - TROUBLES (see also Problems; Suffering) - TRUSTWORTHINESS - TRUTH (see also Standards)

UNBELIEF (see Doubt; Faith) - UNBORN CHILDREN (see Abortion) - UNDERCLASS (see Disadvantaged Persons) - UNDERSTANDING - UNITY (see Cooperation; Teamwork) - UNWANTED PREGNANCIES (see Abortion; Birth Control) - URBAN LIVING (see also Cities) - URBAN MINISTRY (see also Cities) - URBAN RENEWAL (see Community Development)

VALUES (see also Standards) - VENGEANCE (see Revenge) - VIOLENCE (see also Cruelty) - VISION - VOCATION (see also Calling; Laity)

WAR - WASTE DISPOSAL (see Sanitation) - WEALTH (see also Affluence; Money; Possessions) - WEDDINGS - WEIGHT CONTROL (see Dieting; Fasting) - WELFARE (see Disadvantaged Persons) - WIDOWS - WISDOM - WITCHCRAFT (see Occult) - WITNESSING - WOMEN - WORDS (see Talk) - WORK - WORKAHOLISM (see Burnout; Rest and Recreation) - WORKMANSHIP - WORKPLACE - WORLD HUNGER (see Hunger) - WORLD MISSIONS (see also Missions) - WORRY (see also Anxiety; Stress) - WORSHIP - WORSHIP CENTERS - WORTH OF PERSONS

YOUTH (see also Parent-Youth Relationships) - YOUTH-PARENT RELATIONSHIPS (see Parent-Youth Relationships)

* * *

COMMITMENT

Do You Fear God for Nothing?

We live in a world of “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.” For many, this principle of give-and-take extends to their faith. Ask them why they believe in God and they’ll reply that it’s because of all the wonderful things He has done for them. In effect, their walk with God operates on the basis of reciprocity: He gives to them, and in exchange they follow Him.

Satan accused God of having that kind of relationship with Job. He charged Him with “buying” Job’s loyalty by rewarding Job with wealth and security (Job 1:9–10). As Satan accurately pointed out, purchased devotion is suspect because it is liable to vanish the moment the rewards cease (Job. 1:11).

However, Satan misjudged Job’s character. Stripped of his possessions and struck with the tragic loss of his family, Job nevertheless blessed the name of the Lord and refused to blame God for his troubles (Job. 1:21–22). Later, when Satan touched Job’s body, he still refused to turn away from God. Should one accept only good from God, and not adversity, he asked (Job 2:9–10)?

Job’s integrity was a powerful response to Satan’s question, “Does Job fear God for nothing?” (Job 1:9). The answer was yes, Job feared God for nothing in return. His devotion was not bought; it was a gift.

Could the same be said of you? Do you follow God because of the “rewards” you believe He has given you? Suppose they were all taken away. Would you still honor Him? Is your commitment to the Lord out of a simple, genuine faith—the kind of steadfast faith that declares, “Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him” (Job 13:15)?

God’s Family Album

The names that Peter calls believers (1 Pet. 2:9–10) are important because they reveal our identity. We know who we are because we know whose we are: we belong to God. We have received His call, mercy, and claim on our lives. As a result, we can commit ourselves to others and work with them to achieve common goals.

Peter draws on the Exodus account for his language here: “I . . . brought you [out of Egypt] to Myself. . . . You shall be to Me a kingdom of priests” (Ex. 19:4–6). God first identified with and redeemed the people of Israel, then He made covenant agreements with them. Likewise for us, first God’s grace secures our identity, then our commitment to His service.

Our modern culture tears at that sense of identity and security. If we want to effect change and serve others, we need to know whose we are and why. Do you? Can you find yourself in God’s family portrait framed in this passage?

Just Do It

There’s an old saying that “talk is cheap.” It’s easy to express sentiments such as loyalty, love, or respect. But the real question is, What happens when our commitments cost us something?

Leviticus, along with the rest of the Law, spelled out practical ways in which Israel could demonstrate its loyalty and love for God, as well as ways for the people to demonstrate their commitment to each other as a covenant community. One of the most important of these practical steps was the sacrificial system (Lev. 7:37–38).

The sacrifices were inconvenient and costly. But by carrying them out, the people showed in a very evident way that they were God’s people. The sacrifices turned words into actions.

In the same way, believers today need to translate their words and thoughts into actions, even if it costs them something. “My little children, let us not love in word or in tongue, but in deed and in truth. And by this we know that we are of the truth, and shall assure our hearts before Him” (1 John 3:18–19).

The message is clear: Just do it!

Singleness of Heart

Many believers today pray for revival, but one of the conditions of revival is unity among believers. If God’s people are divided in what they believe or contradictory in what they say, it can be very difficult for unbelievers to take the gospel message seriously.

During Hezekiah’s reign in Judah, spiritual revival came about largely because the Lord gave the people “singleness of heart” to obey His commandments, as given through the leaders (2 Chr. 30:12). This newfound unity to obey God and honor the covenant contrasted sharply with the disunity that had marked the Israelites since the days of Rehoboam (2 Chr. 10:1–19). Hezekiah invited the survivors of the northern kingdom to rejoin their brothers and sisters in the south (2 Chr. 30:6–9). Most of the northerners resisted this call, but a few responded (2 Chr. 30:10–11).

One reason why the people were again able to follow God wholeheartedly was that Hezekiah was doing so. Scripture attests that in everything he did, Hezekiah honored the Lord “with all his heart” (2 Chr. 31:21). In this he was honoring what Jesus later declared to be the first and foremost commandment: to love the Lord with all one’s heart (Deut. 6:5; Matt. 22:37–38).

Jesus also prayed that His followers would be one in order that the world would know that He was the Christ (John 17:20–21). Do you want revival? Perhaps the place to begin is with an examination of your own heart. See whether you are like Hezekiah and the people of his day—committed to the Lord and to His people with singleness of heart. In what ways can you unite with believers from Christian traditions other than your own?

The Covenant-keeping God

Perhaps you’ve heard someone in business sarcastically say, “Contracts were meant to be broken.” Tragically, that is all too often true. People today make and break commitments with seeming abandon. On paper they may agree to certain terms. But when the terms are no longer convenient, they renege on their commitments. Or they will end the relationship at the first sign of failure on the other person’s part.

But when God says He’ll do something, He does it. His covenant with David (Ps. 89:3–4) is an unconditional commitment that God will honor no matter what. It is much like a parent’s commitment to a child. Indeed, God tells His people, “Can a woman forget her nursing child, and not have compassion on the son of her womb? Surely they may forget, yet I will not forget you” (Is. 49:15).

God has made a covenant with believers today that is just as firm as His covenant with David. He does not back out of the relationship just because we may disappoint Him. God will still be true to His word:

• His commitment is incomparable because He is without equal (Ps. 89:6).

• He is overwhelmingly faithful (89:8, 24, 33).

• The covenant with Him lasts forever (89:28–29, 36).

• His commitment is unbreakable and unalterable (89:34).

When God agrees to do something—whether it is to send the Messiah or to save a believer—His commitment is built on a love that far exceeds human love, sticking with the object of its affection sometimes in the face of outright rebellion or abject failure. As Paul described it to his spiritual son Timothy, “If we are faithless, He remains faithful; for He cannot deny Himself” (2 Tim. 2:13).

Are you looking for a love that will not fail? If so, your deepest longings can be met in a relationship with the covenant-keeping God.

The Nazirite Vow

Have you ever felt a desire to dedicate yourself to the Lord in some special way for a period of time? The Nazirite vow (Num. 6:2) was a way for the ancient Hebrews to do that. Just as they were encouraged to pay vows of their possessions, they could also make a vow of their own lives.

The term Nazirite meant “one separated or consecrated.” Thus, a person taking a Nazirite vow devoted himself to God. As a sign of his commitment, the Nazirite abstained from all products of the vine—grapes, raisins, wine, and vinegar—from the use of a razor, and from touching a dead body, even that of a family member (Num. 6:3–7).

The text does not explain why a person would make such a vow. But many believe that it was an act of devotion, or possibly of penitence after atonement for a sin. It is also possible that one became a Nazirite as a way of expressing single-minded commitment to some important task.

Along these lines, parents were known to make a Nazirite vow on behalf of their unborn children. For example, Hannah pledged that she would dedicate to the Lord any child that He might give her. The nature of her vow suggests that her son, Samuel, was probably a Nazirite throughout his life (1 Sam. 1:11, 27–28). In a similar case, the Angel of the Lord told Manoah that his wife would bear a son who would be a Nazirite. Thus the judge Samson was born (Judg. 13:3–5).

These lifetime vows appear to be exceptional. Numbers implies that the Nazirite vow normally lasted for a fixed period of time (Num. 6:13). If so, that would have made it accessible to the average person. One could show special devotion to God for several days, weeks, months, or perhaps even years. But there was no need to drop out of society or practice extreme forms of abstinence.

Like so many forms of religious devotion, however, the Nazirite vow became corrupted over time by those who saw it as a means of gaining favor with God. Abuses included setting a minimum number of days on the duration of the vow, getting wealthy people to finance the offerings involved, and even betting on how long one could keep the vow.

There is no New Testament equivalent to the Nazirite vow. Even so, Christians can voluntarily devote themselves to God in special ways. For example, some Christian traditions call for abstinence and intensified devotional activity during the Lenten season. More generally, the disciplines of prayer and fasting are ways of focusing oneself on God whenever one might choose.