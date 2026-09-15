Барт - Church Dogmatics – 13 Volumes
«Church Dogmatics» — главный богословский труд Карла Барта и один из крупнейших проектов систематического богословия XX века. Создававшаяся более трех десятилетий догматика охватывает учение о Слове Божьем и откровении, Троице, богопознании и бытии Бога, избрании и Божьей заповеди, творении и человеке, провидении и зле, христианской этике, а также развернутую доктрину примирения. Несмотря на энциклопедический масштаб, ее внутреннее единство определяется одним центром: Божьим самооткровением в Иисусе Христе. Именно из Христа Барт стремится заново осмыслить Бога, человека, избрание, творение, грех, оправдание, освящение, Церковь и христианскую надежду.
«Church Dogmatics» одновременно продолжает классическую реформатскую традицию и радикально ее перерабатывает. Барт возвращает учение о Троице в основание догматики, отвергает независимую естественную теологию, переосмысливает предопределение через избрание Иисуса Христа, связывает творение с Заветом и строит учение о примирении как трехчастную христологическую конструкцию: Христос — Господь, ставший Слугой; Слуга, возвышенный как Господь; и истинный Свидетель. Последний опубликованный том остается фрагментом: работа над догматикой не была завершена, а запланированный пятый раздел о конечном искуплении так и не появился.
Барт Карл – Church Dogmatics – 13 Volumes
Ed. G. W. Bromiley, T. F. Torrance; trans. G. W. Bromiley et al. – Edinburgh: T&T Clark, 1956–1975. – 13 vols.
Барт Карл – Church Dogmatics – Содержание
I/1. The Doctrine of the Word of God
Introduction
The Word of God as the Criterion of Dogmatics
The Revelation of God: The Triune God
I/2. The Doctrine of the Word of God
The Revelation of God: The Incarnation of the Word
The Revelation of God: The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit
Holy Scripture
The Proclamation of the Church
II/1. The Doctrine of God
The Knowledge of God
The Reality of God
II/2. The Doctrine of God
The Election of God
The Command of God
III/1. The Doctrine of Creation
The Work of Creation
Faith in God the Creator
Creation and Covenant
The Yes of God the Creator
III/2. The Doctrine of Creation
The Creature
Man as a Problem of Dogmatics
Man as the Creature of God
Man as the Covenant-Partner of God
Man as Soul and Body
Man in His Time
III/3. The Doctrine of Creation
The Creator and His Creature
The Doctrine of Providence
God the Father as Lord of His Creature
God and Nothingness
The Kingdom of Heaven, the Ambassadors of God and Their Opponents
III/4. The Doctrine of Creation
The Command of God the Creator
Freedom before God
Freedom in Fellowship
Freedom for Life
Freedom in Limitation
IV/1. The Doctrine of Reconciliation
The Subject-Matter and Problems of the Doctrine of Reconciliation
The Work of God the Reconciler
Jesus Christ, the Lord as Servant
The Obedience of the Son of God
The Pride and Fall of Man
The Justification of Man
The Holy Spirit and the Gathering of the Christian Community
The Holy Spirit and Christian Faith
IV/2. The Doctrine of Reconciliation
Jesus Christ, the Servant as Lord
The Exaltation of the Son of Man
The Sloth and Misery of Man
The Sanctification of Man
The Holy Spirit and the Upbuilding of the Christian Community
The Holy Spirit and Christian Love
IV/3.1. The Doctrine of Reconciliation
Jesus Christ, the True Witness
The Glory of the Mediator
The Falsehood and Condemnation of Man
IV/3.2. The Doctrine of Reconciliation
The Vocation of Man
The Holy Spirit and the Sending of the Christian Community
The Holy Spirit and Christian Hope
IV/4. The Christian Life
The Foundation of the Christian Life
Baptism with the Holy Spirit
Baptism with Water
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