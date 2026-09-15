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Барт - Church Dogmatics – 13 Volumes

Барт - Church Dogmatics – 13 Volumes
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Category ESXATOS BOOKS, THEOLOGIAN'S TEXTBOOK, PROTESTANTISM, FOREIGN, Theology, **Eschatology, **Ecclesiology Faith Experience, Ethics

«Church Dogmatics» — главный богословский труд Карла Барта и один из крупнейших проектов систематического богословия XX века. Создававшаяся более трех десятилетий догматика охватывает учение о Слове Божьем и откровении, Троице, богопознании и бытии Бога, избрании и Божьей заповеди, творении и человеке, провидении и зле, христианской этике, а также развернутую доктрину примирения. Несмотря на энциклопедический масштаб, ее внутреннее единство определяется одним центром: Божьим самооткровением в Иисусе Христе. Именно из Христа Барт стремится заново осмыслить Бога, человека, избрание, творение, грех, оправдание, освящение, Церковь и христианскую надежду.

«Church Dogmatics» одновременно продолжает классическую реформатскую традицию и радикально ее перерабатывает. Барт возвращает учение о Троице в основание догматики, отвергает независимую естественную теологию, переосмысливает предопределение через избрание Иисуса Христа, связывает творение с Заветом и строит учение о примирении как трехчастную христологическую конструкцию: Христос — Господь, ставший Слугой; Слуга, возвышенный как Господь; и истинный Свидетель. Последний опубликованный том остается фрагментом: работа над догматикой не была завершена, а запланированный пятый раздел о конечном искуплении так и не появился.

Барт Карл – Church Dogmatics – 13 Volumes

Ed. G. W. Bromiley, T. F. Torrance; trans. G. W. Bromiley et al. – Edinburgh: T&T Clark, 1956–1975. – 13 vols.

Барт Карл – Church Dogmatics – Содержание

  • I/1. The Doctrine of the Word of God

    • Introduction

    • The Word of God as the Criterion of Dogmatics

    • The Revelation of God: The Triune God

  • I/2. The Doctrine of the Word of God

    • The Revelation of God: The Incarnation of the Word

    • The Revelation of God: The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit

    • Holy Scripture

    • The Proclamation of the Church

  • II/1. The Doctrine of God

    • The Knowledge of God

    • The Reality of God

  • II/2. The Doctrine of God

    • The Election of God

    • The Command of God

  • III/1. The Doctrine of Creation

    • The Work of Creation

    • Faith in God the Creator

    • Creation and Covenant

    • The Yes of God the Creator

  • III/2. The Doctrine of Creation

    • The Creature

    • Man as a Problem of Dogmatics

    • Man as the Creature of God

    • Man as the Covenant-Partner of God

    • Man as Soul and Body

    • Man in His Time

  • III/3. The Doctrine of Creation

    • The Creator and His Creature

    • The Doctrine of Providence

    • God the Father as Lord of His Creature

    • God and Nothingness

    • The Kingdom of Heaven, the Ambassadors of God and Their Opponents

  • III/4. The Doctrine of Creation

    • The Command of God the Creator

    • Freedom before God

    • Freedom in Fellowship

    • Freedom for Life

    • Freedom in Limitation

  • IV/1. The Doctrine of Reconciliation

    • The Subject-Matter and Problems of the Doctrine of Reconciliation

    • The Work of God the Reconciler

    • Jesus Christ, the Lord as Servant

    • The Obedience of the Son of God

    • The Pride and Fall of Man

    • The Justification of Man

    • The Holy Spirit and the Gathering of the Christian Community

    • The Holy Spirit and Christian Faith

  • IV/2. The Doctrine of Reconciliation

    • Jesus Christ, the Servant as Lord

    • The Exaltation of the Son of Man

    • The Sloth and Misery of Man

    • The Sanctification of Man

    • The Holy Spirit and the Upbuilding of the Christian Community

    • The Holy Spirit and Christian Love

  • IV/3.1. The Doctrine of Reconciliation

    • Jesus Christ, the True Witness

    • The Glory of the Mediator

    • The Falsehood and Condemnation of Man

  • IV/3.2. The Doctrine of Reconciliation

    • The Vocation of Man

    • The Holy Spirit and the Sending of the Christian Community

    • The Holy Spirit and Christian Hope

  • IV/4. The Christian Life

    • The Foundation of the Christian Life

    • Baptism with the Holy Spirit

    • Baptism with Water

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Avel 1 day ago
Большое спасибо!

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