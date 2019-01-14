Книга священника Иоанна Бeра, декана Свято-Владимирской духовной академии в Крествуде, штат Нью-Йорк (Доктор философии в области богословия Оксфордского университата), прослеживает пройденный христианским богословием путь от раннего осмысления спасительных событий Священным Писанием Нового Завета до вероучительных споров и соборных решений конца III века. Автор анализирует богословское мышление ранних Отцов Церкви в контексте их полемики с оппонентами, привлекая для этого богатый материал, включающий как первоисточники, так и широкий круг патрологических исследований. Рекомендуется всем изучающим церковную историю и христианское богословие.

Orthodoxy has a problem with theology. The reasons for this problem are mainly historical. The science of theology developed in the medieval universities, and then passed through the waves of cultural history that swept through the West: Renaissance, Reformation, Enlightenment, Romanticism. But by the time the universities began to develop, in the twelfth century, Christendom had divided, and these developments all took place in a world from which Orthodoxy was estranged.

In the twentieth century Orthodoxy encountered the West, and also theology as it had developed in that period of estrangement (earlier encounters, through the discussions connected with the union councils in the Middle Ages, and the establishment of theological academies and later theological faculties in universities in Orthodox countries, only compounded the problem by subjecting Orthodox theology to the "pseudomorphosis" so deplored by Fr Georges Florovsky).

Most Orthodox are critical of the development of theology in the West, in particular the way theology had developed as an academic discipline, remote from the life of prayer (a complaint already heard in the West from the fourteenth century onwards), and yet the fruits of critical scholarship, which have led, among other things, to a rediscovery of the riches of the theology of the Fathers, can hardly be ignored.

This has led to an uneasy coexistence between traditional theology and the critical spirit, one result of which has been Orthodox seeking refuge in historical scholarship focused on the period (from the fourth century onwards) when the dogmatic tradition had established itself (in this way shadowing the phenomenon in the Roman Catholic Church between the condemnation of Modernism in the papal decree Lamentabili in 1907 and the Second Vatican Council). Biblical scholarship has not, on the whole, attracted the best Orthodox minds in the twentieth century, and there has been a tendency in such scholarship (especially perhaps in the case of the New Testament) to look to conservative Protestant and Catholic scholarship, with the consequent danger of confusing conservatism and Orthodoxy.