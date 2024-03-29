Ken Anderson - Where to Find It in the Bible

Nashville: Nelson Publishers, 1996. – 592 p.

My lengthening ministry as a Christian writer and audiovisual producer has long involved constant dependence upon the Bible as a content resource. Concordances helped me locate specific words, verses, and passages.

But where do you look for Bible verses dealing with today’s contemporary topics? How do you locate Scripture on topics such as credit cards, diet, race, networking, computers, women’s rights, and politics? I saw the need for a topical resource where, unlike a traditional concordance, the descriptive references used everyday speech rather than verbatim Scripture or fancy theological language. I developed a card file, elementary at first, then expanded.

“This should be in a book,” a friend said one day. The end result is this combination of traditional and contemporary words, topics, and phrases with relevant Scripture references. You will find it equally useful for personal study of the Scriptures as well as for teaching and sermon preparation.

My wife and family teamed with me in the development of the final manuscript, making our “camaraderie” entry even more apt. The crew included two preteen grandsons who also diligently looked up verses to ensure the references are correct.

My God bless you as you use Where to Find It in the Bible to enrich your life and service.

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EXTORTION

Wealth from extortion, Psalm 62:10 (See NRSv).

Usurping rights of poor, Isaiah 10:2.

Extortionists exterminated, Isaiah 16:4.

Unjust earnings at others’ expense, Ezekiel 22:12.

Mistreatment of poor, Amos 5:11.

Greed, self-indulgence, Matthew 23:25.

Making fair collections, Luke 3:13.

See Cheating, Dishonesty.

IMAGE

Infamous image, Isaiah 23:16.

Lost self-esteem, Lamentations 4:2.

Known as the Lord’s messenger, Haggai 1:13.

Joseph guarded Mary’s image, Matthew 1:19.

Egotistical self-image, Mark 12:38–40.

Danger of false image, 2 Corinthians 10:12.

Willing to accept fool’s image, 2 Corinthians 11:16–19.

Prisoner’s image, Philippians 1:12–14.

Savior, King, Colossians 1:15–20.

Image superior to angels, Hebrews 1:3–4.

Great patriarchs, small mention, Hebrews 11:32.

See Fame, Self-esteem, Self-image, Reputation.

MOTIVE

Saul’s selfish motive offering daughter to David, 1 Samuel 18:20–23.

Moving straight ahead, Proverbs 4:25–27.

God sees all man’s ways, Proverbs 5:21.

The Lord blamed for our misdeeds, Isaiah 63:17.

Seek good, not evil, Amos 5:14.

Sin committed in heart, Matthew 5:27–28.

Decision to communicate by writing, Luke 1:1–4.

Emphasizing healing above Healer, Luke 7:21–23.

Motivated by hunger, Luke 15:13–20.

See Motivation, Objective.

RACISM

Tension between Arabs, Israel, Genesis 21:8–10.

Racial intermarriage forbidden, Genesis 28:1.

Egyptians and Hebrews, Genesis 43:32.

Moses’ foreign wife, Numbers 12:1.

Request to marry heathen, 1 Kings 2:13–25.

Pledge to avoid intermarriage, Nehemiah 10:30.

Those not assisting Israelites, Nehemiah 13:1–3.

Queen’s secret identity, Esther 2:10.

Anti-Semitic bribery, Esther 3:8–9.

Continual racial resentment, Esther 5:10–14.

Hated without reason, Psalm 69:4.

Dark and lovely, Song of Songs 1:6 (See Lb).

Noise of aliens, Isaiah 25:5.

Skin color by Creator’s choice, Jeremiah 13:23.

Jesus overlooked racist tradition, Matthew 15:21–28.

Treatment given gentiles, Matthew 20:25.

Despised Gentile, Mark 7:26 (Lb).

Black man helped Jesus carry cross, Mark 15:21; 15:21. (Note: Cyrene a city in North Africa).

Prophet from Galilee, John 7:41–52.

Deliverance from racism, Acts 10:24–28.

No racial prejudice with the Lord, Acts 10:34–35; 15:5–8.

Avoid preferences, prejudices, 1 Corinthians 4:6 (GNb); James 2:1–4.

All one in Christ, Galatians 3:28.

See Discrimination, Prejudice.