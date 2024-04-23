Eugene E. Carpenter, Philip W. Comfort - Holman Treasury of Key Bible Words

200 Greek and 200 Hebrew Words Defined and Explained

Nashville, TN: Broadman & Holman Publishers, 2000. – 440 p.

ISBN-13:‎ 978-0805493528

These Greek and Hebrew words communicate much more than “love,” “grace,” and “to hear,” respectively. A one-word, or one-sentence, definition of a biblical word like the Hebrew word shamaʿ simply won’t do. Certainly, shamaʿ may mean “hear.” But, its real significance lies in the fact that the word is part of the great Israelite call to worship, the Shema: “Hear, Oh, Israel, the Lord our God is one …” (see Deut. 6:4–5). “Hear” is the constant cry of the Old Testament prophets (see, for example, Isaiah 48:1; Ezekiel 18:25). And, it’s clear from the contexts where this word is used that it means much more than “hear.” It embraces the ideas of understanding and obeying. A simple definition won’t suffice for a word that has such depth.

This book is an invitation for you to dig deeper into the biblical languages. Dr. Eugene Carpenter, professor of Hebrew at Bethel College, has identified 200 Hebrew words that deliver key insights into the meaning of Scripture. And, Dr. Philip Comfort, professor of New Testament at Trinity Episcopal Seminary, has identified 200 key Greek words that the New Testament writers used in significant ways. In The Holman Treasury of Key Bible Words, you will find only those Greek and Hebrew words that will open new horizons of meaning beyond their straightforward English translation. You won’t have to wade through an entire Greek or Hebrew dictionary to find those penetrating insights from the ancient languages that you need for your lesson or personal study of Scripture.

Discover what Paul meant by “grace” or “mercy.” Dig deeper into the meaning of the word “covenant” in the Old Testament. Dr. Carpenter and Dr. Comfort have collected key insights, culled from years of intensive study of the biblical languages.

Our prayer is that these 400 word studies will enrich your study of God’s Word.

The Publisher

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Abide

Greek expression: menō

Pronunciation: MEHN oh

Strong’s Number: 3306

Key Verses

John 15:4–7, 9–10; 1 John 2:24, 27–28

In our fast-paced society, who has the time to stay put or sit around? But that is exactly what Jesus commands his followers to do in order to be productive: “Abide in Me, and I in you” (John 15:4, nkjv). In Christ’s well-known vine illustration in John 15:1–8, Jesus tells believers “to stay put”—“don’t go anywhere.” The Greek word here is menō. It means “to abide,” “to remain,” or “to stay.”

According to Jesus’ illustration, each branch—that is, each believer—has been positioned in the vine—that is, Christ. Jesus orders each branch to “remain” in union with him, not to “attain” that union. In John 15:4, the Greek word for “abide” is an imperative (Gk. meinate). It is constative; it encompasses the entire act of abiding and views the act as a single event. Then, in the following verse (John 15:5), the Lord uses present tense verbs to describe the continual activity involved in maintaining this “organic” union with Christ. Each branch that continues to remain in the vine will keep on bearing fruit (John 15:5). Some commentators say that the fruit is new converts; while others assert it is “the fruit of the Spirit” (Gal. 5:22). The devotional writer, Andrew Murray, says “the essential idea of fruit is that it is the silent natural restful produce of our inner life.” This fruit is the practical expression of the indwelling Holy Spirit in our lives. This should attract others to Christ.

Each branch that does not continue to abide in the vine is cut off from the vine (John 15:6). What did Jesus mean by that statement? When Israel failed to be a profitable fruit-bearing vine, when it didn’t yield the good fruit of righteousness, God said He would destroy that vine (see Ps. 80:8–16; Isa. 5:5–7; Ezek. 15:2–7; 19:10–14). Yet such destruction did not mean eternal perdition for all Israelites; it meant a withdrawal of God’s blessing so that a remnant of Israelites would seek the Lord again. On the positive side, Jesus assures His disciples of the fruitfulness of each branch that continues to abide in Him—the vine.

But since abiding in the vine can be so subjective, Jesus quickly defines what He means by abiding in the vine. Abiding in the vine means abiding in God’s Word and keeping Jesus’ commands (John 15:7, 10; see also 1 John 2:6). Every believer who remains in Jesus, who is careful to learn from God’s Word and to obey His commands, will be fruitful (John 15:7–10). It is God’s design that believers should live in union with His Son and become fruitful—that is, express the effect of their union with Jesus in their daily lives. This is what glorifies the Father—a changed heart and a changed life.

Peace

See also: Peace, p. 135

Greek expression: eirēnē

Pronunciation: ay RAY nay

Strong’s Number: 1515

Key Verses

Luke 2:14; John 20:19, 21; Romans 5:1; Philippians 1:2; 4:7

Peace means many things to different people. To those in war, peace means the cessation of battle and enmity. To those living hectic lives, peace means calm. To those with troubled minds, peace means inner tranquillity. The Greek term for peace, eirēnē, was used for all of these meanings, both in Greek literature and in the New Testament. The word eirēnē, could be used as a greeting or farewell, as in “peace be with you” (Luke 10:5; Gal. 6:16; Jas. 2:16; John 20:19). Eirēnē, could also signify the presence of domestic tranquillity (1 Cor. 7:15) or the “cessation of conflict”—national conflict (Luke 14:32; Acts 12:20) or interpersonal conflict (Rom. 14:19; Eph. 4:3).

Jesus came to bring peace on earth. When Jesus was born, the angels proclaimed: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom he is well pleased” (Luke 2:14, nasb). This means that Jesus as the Messiah would usher in God’s reign of peace. This peace was Jesus’ farewell gift to the disciples (John 14:27); it was given to them when He breathed His Spirit into them (John 20:19–22). The greatest “peace” Jesus achieved for us is that He took away the enmity between us and God by His death on the cross to absolve our sin. Those who accept Christ’s salvation have peace with God (Rom. 5:1–2).

This gift of peace with God, made available through Christ, means that Christians in the community of faith need to live in peace with each other (Rom. 12:18; 14:19; Heb. 12:14). This concept of peace alters the meaning of the common greeting “go in peace” to “go, and live in peace.” As used by the Christian community, the expression “grace and peace be with you” conveys total well-being, prosperity, and security—all emanating from God’s presence with His people (1 Cor. 1:3; 2 Cor. 1:2; Gal. 1:3; Eph. 1:2; 1 Peter 1:2; 2 John 3; Jude 2; Rev. 1:4). When we say or hear the phrase above, it is not a mere wish for peace, but a reminder of the peace given through Christ.