Cornwall – Smith - The Exhaustive Dictionary of Bible Names

North Brunswick, NJ: Bridge Logos Publishers, 2009. - 212 p.

ISBN-13: 978-0882707518

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Every Bible name has a meaning. So much so, that sometimes when God changed the nature of a person He also changed his or her name. For example, when Abram believed God’s promise of a son, God changed his name to Abraham and changed his wife’s name from Sarai to Sarah. Years later, after the angel of the Lord had wrestled with him all night, Jacob’s name was changed to Israel. In the New Testament, Saul of Tarsus, whose name meant “demanded,” came to be known as Paul, which means “little.” And this is what the greatest apostle became in his own eyes as he looked increasingly upon the greatness of Christ. It’s amazing how often a Bible character lives up to the meaning of his or her name. Sometimes, as in the case of Paul, they deliberately took a name that meant what they wanted to be.

The Exhaustive Dictionary of Bible Names came into existence as a result of each author’s interest in the meaning of places and persons in Bible literature. For some years they shared their research notes with each other, for neither was able to find a single book that contained all the information they wanted. Recently they realized that together they had acquired a wealth of research material that would undoubtedly help others who shared their interests. It was then that they decided to put the material into book form and seek publication.

In addition to an exhaustive listing of Bible names, this dictionary contains the multiple names of God, the many titles for Jesus, the numerous scriptural designations for Christians, the Jewish calendars, and descriptions of the stones in the breastplate of the Old Testament priest.

The authors gratefully acknowledge any and all works of the individuals and references that have been used in compiling this dictionary. Regretfully, there are too many to list, and the names and titles of some of the sources have been lost through the years.

Every effort has been made to make this dictionary easy to use. Where old or outdated language was used in original source material, newer definitions of the words are enclosed in brackets [ ] or parenthesis ( ) within the definition and immediately following the word being defined.

In several cases, the exact meaning of the word could not be determined. When this occurs, the closest possible definition is given, followed by a question mark in parenthesis (?).

An equal (=) sign is used to separate the name or fact being defined from the definition. When the name has several and sometimes even seeming contradictory definitions, the most popular definition is given first and the least accepted definition is given last.

All of the names are from the King James and New International versions of the Bible, with names from the KJV being the primary list. When there is a difference between the King James Version and the New International Version, the name from the NIV is enclosed in brackets [ ] following the name from the KJV.

It is the authors’ prayers that The Exhaustive Dictionary of Bible Names will save you the many years of research that they spent in finding the definitions, and that it will escalate your understanding of God’s holy Word.

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Adna

(ad’-nah) = Pleasure.

Adnah 1

(ad’-nah) = Pleasure; favorite brother.

Adnah 2

(ad’-nah) = (1 Chronicles 12:20) Resting forever.

Hara

(ha’-rah) = Mountainous.

Haradah

(har’-a-dah) = Fear (of an host); (root = to be afraid; to tremble).

Haran 1

(ha’-ran) = Mountaineer; very high; enlightened; strong. (Generally refers to a man).