Between 5,500 and 6,000 handwritten copies with text from the New Testament are known today, and that number continues to increase. There is hardly a sentence of the New Testament that has the exact same wording in each of these exemplars. Why?

Most writings of the Greek Old Testament are based on old translations from Hebrew. When Jesus of Nazareth’s last words on the cross are quoted in the Gospel according to Mark as “Eloi, Eloi, lema sabachthani?” the writer of the Gospel is quick to explain the meaning of this quote: “Which means, ‘My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?’” (Mark 15:34). By making remarks like this, the Gospel writers inform their readers that Jesus did not speak Greek when he talked to peasants, fishermen, Pharisees, Sadducees, and scribes in Galilee or Judea. The writer makes readers aware that Jesus’ speeches are presented in translation.

David Trobisch - A User’s Guide to the Nestle-Aland 28 Greek New Testament

Society of Biblical Literature, Atlanta 2013 - 81 p.

David Trobisch - A User’s Guide to the Nestle-Aland 28 Greek New Testament – Contents

Preface

1. Structure and Intention of the Edition

1.1. The History of Transmission of the Greek New Testament

1.2. The Manuscripts

1.3. Looking at One Page of NA28

1.4. Structure of the Edition

1.5. Evaluating Variants

1.6. Concluding Questions

2. Exercises and Learning Aids

2.1. Questions about the Introduction of NA28

2.2. What is the “Majority Text” ?

2.3. The Text of the Catholic Letters

2.4. Positive and Negative Apparatus

2.5. The Early Translations

2.6. Early Quotations from the New Testament

2.7. The Canon Tables of Eusebius

2.8. Appendix I B: Codices Latini

2.9. Appendix II: Variae Lectiones Minores

3. NA28 as an Edition for Scholars

3.1. Changes between the 27th and 28th Editions

3.2. Limitations of the NA28

Appendix: Suggestions for Teachers

Solutions to the Exercises

Works Referenced

David Trobisch - A User’s Guide to the Nestle-Aland 28 Greek New Testament – Preface

In honor of two of its historical editors, the Novum Testamentum Graece is often simply referred to as the “Nestle-Aland.” In the fall of 2012 it appeared in its 28th thoroughly revised edition. It was prepared for publication by the Institute for New Testament Textual Research in Münster, Westphalia, under the direction of Dr. Holger Strutwolf. This concise edition, which provides a survey of the manuscript evidence and a scholarly reconstruction of the oldest text of the Greek New Testament, has now grown to more than a thousand printed pages. In its new iteration, NA28 is easier to use than its predecessors, and it promises not only to continue playing a leading role for scholarly exegesis and academic instruction but also to supply the source text for Bible translators.

The present book is structured in three parts. The first part, “Structure and Intention of the Edition,” has in mind readers who are using this edition of the Greek New Testament for the first time. Although knowledge of the Greek language is helpful, it is not a prerequisite to understand the narrative. The objective is to communicate the structure and concept of NA28 and also to create critical awareness for the problems and uncertainties encountered by reconstructions of the oldest Greek text. College students are the intended audience as well as a general readership interested in a better understanding of the references to text variations in Bible manuscripts that are found in most English translations of the New Testament and in exegetical publications. Exercises accompanying the explanations are designed to rehearse and apply important information. They may also prove helpful in the context of academic instruction. The solutions are given at the end of the book.

The second part, “Exercises and Learning Aids,” demonstrates the application of the edition through specific examples. It explains tech- nical terms and how to apply the information of the introduction, the technical apparatus, and the appendices. In an academic setting, such a level of knowledge and skill would be expected of a graduate student with a special interest in biblical literature.

The third part, “NA28 as an Edition for Scholars,” provides an overview of the strengths and the limitations of NA28 for researchers and teachers who interpret the New Testament professionally. It also summarizes the important differences between the 28th edition and previous editions of the Novum Testamentum Graece.

Readers will need to have a copy of the 28th edition of the NestleAland at hand to appreciate fully the detailed explanations. Unless otherwise indicated, numbers in parenthesis refer to pages of NA28.

My hope is that readers will find the book useful and that they will appreciate the effort of the colleagues who put together this concise critical edition of the Greek New Testament.

September 2013. David Trobisch