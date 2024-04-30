Millard J. Erickson - The Concise Dictionary of Christian Theology

Revised Edition. – Crossway Publishers, 2001. – 224 p.

ISBN-10:‎ 1581342810

ISBN-13:‎ 978-1581342819

Every teacher of theology has had students raise their hands during a lecture to ask for an explanation of a theological term. Sometimes, however, a student sits silently, puzzling over the meaning of such a word or the identity of a scholar mentioned in the lecture.

This book is intended to be a companion to the study of theology. It is planned as a resource to be kept close at hand during class sessions and independent reading, readily available for reference. It was first conceived of during the writing of Christian Theology, when it became apparent that inclusion of complete explanations would make the manuscript unduly cumbersome. At least in part, it is designed to be a supplement to that work.

Since the first edition of this book was published, much has happened in the world of theology and of intellectual endeavor in general. This edition seeks to bring the original dictionary up to date by supplementing it with pertinent ideas and persons from the past fifteen years. At the same time, since I have found that most students have greater familiarity with recent thought than with earlier historical figures and movements, I have retained the emphasis upon the first nineteen centuries of the Christian era.

A number of persons have contributed to the production of this volume. I must especially acknowledge the countless students whose spoken or unspoken question, “What does that mean?” has furnished impetus for the writing of this book. My research assistant, Bonnie Goding, did much of the work of compiling the original word list. Pat Krohn typed the entire manuscript. Ray Wiersma edited the original edition and Ted Griffin the revised edition. I am appreciative to Crossway Books and its Vice President of Editorial, Mr. Marvin Padgett, for publishing this revised edition and once again making it available to students of theology.

Asking questions about theological matters is a very good thing. Getting correct answers to those questions is even better. May this book contribute to both of those ends.

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Jah (or Yah)

A shortened form of Yahweh (Exod. 15:2; 17:16).

Limbo

A term used by medieval theologians to refer to the supposed location of souls who after death do not deserve to go to either heaven or hell. There are two limbos: limbus patrum and limbus infantium.

Patriarch

The father of a family or chief of a tribe. The title is used of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Jacob’s sons, especially Joseph. It is also used in the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches of bishops who have been exalted over other bishops. In particular, in the Eastern Orthodox churches a patriarch is a bishop in an especially significant city.