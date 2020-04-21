George Howard - Hebrew Gospel of Matthew

It is now eight years since the first edition of this work appeared under the title The Gospel of Matthew according to a Primitive Hebrew Text (1987). As with all pioneering projects, the book contained a number of errors, typographical and otherwise, and raised a series of questions. This second and fully revised edition, retitled Hebrew Gospel of Matthew, intends to eliminate the errors and address the questions.

Considerable attention has been given to making the translation more readable. It has also been revised with regard to accuracy. The analysis section of the book has largely been rewritten to take into account a series of studies I have published on the text since 1987.1 have also tried to state things more clearly and less dogmatically. The main thrust of this second edition is to demonstrate that the Hebrew Matthew contained in Shem- Tob’s Evan Bohan predates the fourteenth century. In my judgment, Shem-Tob the polemist did not prepare this text by translating it from the Latin Vulgate, the Byzantine Greek, or any other known edition of the Gospel of Matthew.

He received it from previous generations of Jewish scribes and tradents.

It is my hope that the modifications of the present work will provide the reader with a text of Shem-Tob’s Hebrew Matthew that is basically free from error and one that is set in a proper historical and linguistic context.