Классика библеистики One of the most profoundly christological writings of the New Testament, the letter to the Hebrews, confidently asserts, "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever" (13:8). And yet, anyone familiar with the history of Christian theology knows that sincere and faithful believers have held diverse and conflicting views about the person and significance of Jesus Christ.

From the great christological debates of the patristic era to the contemporary discussion about the historical Jesus, Christians have understood Jesus Christ in diverse ways.

Frank J. Matera - New Testament christology

Westminster John Knox Press LOUISVILLE LONDON, 1999 - 326

ISBN 0-664-25694-5

Frank J. Matera - New Testament Christology - Contents

Preface

Introduction

1. Crucified Messiah and Obedient Son of God

The Gospel of Mark

The Gospel of Matthew

2. Messiah and Lord of All

The Gospel of Luke

The Acts of the Apostles

3. The Climax of Israel's Story

The Letters to the Thessalonians

The Letters to the Corinthians

The Letter to the Galatians

The Letter to the Romans

The Letter to the Philippians

4. The Revelation of the Mystery

The Letter to the Colossians

The Letter to the Ephesians

The Pastoral Epistles

5. Victory through Suff ering

The First Letter of Peter

The Letter to the Hebrews

The Book of Revelation

6. The Revelatory Word

The Gospel of John

The Johannine Epistles

7. The Diverse Unity of New Testament Christology

Abbreviations

Notes

A Select Bibliography

Index of Subjects

Frank J. Matera - New Testament Christology - Preface

In recent years, the scholarly community has given much of its attention to a third quest for the historical Jesus. This is an admirable project which, I hope, will bear fruit for the study of Christology. But as theologians grapple with the new data that this quest brings to the systematic study of Christo logy, it is important to remember that there already are a number of Christologies in the New Testament written by authors closer to the earthly Jesus than we are. This book was written to organize and summarize the Christologies already present in the New Testament to assist theologians and students in making greater use of the biblical data in the study of Christology. It differs from other New Testament Christologies by its use of narrative to uncover the Christology of the New Testament and by its focus on the Christology in the New Testament.

Many of the ideas in this book were developed in classes at the Catholic University of America, as well as at the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where I taught a course on New Testament Christology in the fall of 1997. I am grateful to the students who patiently listened to my lectures and made suggestions for improvement. I am especially grateful to Tarmo Toom and to my colleagues at the Catholic University of America, Dr. Christopher Begg, Dr. John P. Galvin and Dr. William P. Loewe, as well as to John P. Meier of the University of Notre Dame, who read portions of the manuscript and made suggestions for improvement.