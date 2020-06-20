Paideia Commentaries on The New Testament

The distinctive language of the epistle signals that James develops this theme in a distinctive way, though not without significant relationship to the Jesus tradition and connections and tensions with Paul. This short epistle uses sixty-three words not found elsewhere in the NT, and ten of these are first known in James. Another nineteen are found only in James and Paul, and one of these is first known in their writings. The distinctive language not found elsewhere in the NT suggests that the epistle emerges from a stream of early Christianity not well represented in the NT. The language used only by James and Paul in the NT attests more common ground between the two than is usually acknowledged but also bears witness to significant tensions even in their use of shared distinctive language.

John Painter, David A. de Silva - James and Jude

(Paideia Commentaries on The New Testament)

Barker Academic, Grand Rapids, MI, 2012 - 256 pp.

ISBN 978-0-8010-3634-7

John Painter, David A. de Silva - James and Jude - Contents

List of Figures and Tables

Foreword

Abbreviations

James

Preface to James

Introduction to James

Address/Salutation (James 1:1)

Epitome of the Exhortation of James (James 1:2-27)

Warning against Partiality (James 2:1-13)

Faith and Works (James 2:14-26)

The Tongue (James 3:1-12)

God and the World (James 3:13-4:10)

Admonitions and Warnings (James 4:11-5:6)

Concluding Pastoral Advice (James 5:7-20)

Jude

Preface to Jude

Introduction to Jude

Letter Opening (Jude 1-4)

Intruders' Behavior Illumined from History (Jude 5-10)

Intruders' Behavior Illumined from History, Nature, and Prophecy (Jude 11-15)

Exhortations and Conclusion (Jude 16-25)

Bibliography

Index of Subjects

Index of Modern Authors

Index of Scripture and Ancient Sources

John Painter, David A. de Silva - James and Jude - Faith and Works (James 2:14-26)

Introductory Matters

James 2:14—26 returns to the relationship of faith and works, introduced in 1:22-27 under the imagery of hearing and doing, where the sense of the hearing of faith is evident. The opening question in 2:14 uses a word ("profit," ophelos) found only three times in the NT, twice in James (2:14, 16) and once in Paul (1 Cor. 15:32). Elsewhere in the NT, the cognate verb (opheleo) is used to the same effect (Matt. 16:26; cf. Luke 9:25). Use of this language in questions fits in with the dialogical style of James and the style of popular rhetoric.

In 2:19 the textual variants concern word order and the presence or absence of the definite article with "God" (theos). In this instance, the adopted reading (heis estin ho theos) conforms to the Jewish confession "God is one" and has the strongest textual support. Although "God" comes at the end of the clause, the use with the definite article after the verb "to be" identifies God as the subject.

That James here responds to the Pauline teaching of justification apart from works is confirmed by their common use of Gen. 15:6 (James 2:23; Rom. 4:3, 9, 22; Gal. 3:6), the wording of which suits Paul but not James. There is also their common use (James 2:18, 20, 26; Rom. 3:28; 4:6; cf. 3:21) of the words "apart from works" (choris ton ergon), which are not found in Gen. 15:6 LXX. It is not surprising that James appeals to the Aqedah, the binding and offering of Isaac, as an example of the obedient "work" of Abraham (James 2:21-22), but there is no support for this view in James's key text, Gen. 15:6 (James 2:23). There can be little doubt that this verse is chosen in order to refute those who (like Paul) use this text to teach justification through faith alone and apart from works.