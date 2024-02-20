Ron Rhodes – The Popular Dictionary of Bible Prophecy

More Than 350 Terms and Concepts Defined

Eugene, Oregon: Harvest House Publishers, 2010

ISBN 978-0-7369-2452-8

The study of prophecy or the end times is known in theological circles as eschatology. This term is derived from two Greek words: eschatos, meaning "last" or "last things," and logos, meaning "study of." Eschatology is the study of last things, or study of the end times.

Eschatology can logically be broken down into two primary fields of study. Personal eschatology concerns such things as death, the future judgment, heaven, and hell. (These are matters related to each person.) General eschatology concerns more general matters, such as the rapture, the Tribulation, the second coming of Christ, the millennial kingdom, and the eternal state. For your benefit, this dictionary contains common terms related to both personal and general eschatology.

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Hades

In the Old Testament, the English word hell sometimes translates the Hebrew word Sheol. The term Sheol can have different meanings in different contexts. Sometimes the word means "grave" (Psalm 49:15). Other times it refers simply to the place of departed people. The Old Testament often characterizes this place as being full of horror (Psalm 30:9) and punishment (Job 24:19).

Hades is the New Testament counterpart to Sheol, and came to refer to the state or place of the dead. In the Septuagint-the Greek translation of the Hebrew Old Testament that predates the time of Christ-the term Sheol is actually translated as "Hades."

The New Testament tells us that the rich man, during the intermediate state, endured great suffering in Hades (Luke 16:19-31). Jesus, who sovereignly holds "the keys of death and Hades," determines who dies and when, and who goes to Hades and who does not (Revelation 1:18).

Hades, however, is a temporary abode and will one day be cast into the lake of fire (hell). In the future, wicked evildoers will be raised from the dead and judged at the Great White Throne judgment (Revelation 20:11). They will then be cast into the lake of fire, which will be their permanent place of suffering throughout all eternity (verses 14-15).

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