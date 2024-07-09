Ron Rhodes - The Topical Handbook of Bible Prophecy

Eugene, OR: Harvest House Publishers, 2010. – 176 p.

ISBN-10:‎ 0736928472

ISBN-13:‎ 978-0736928472

Тhe study of end-times prophecy is known in theological circles as eschatology. This term is derived from two Greek words: eschatos (last things) and logos (study of). Eschatology is the study of last things, or of the end times.

Eschatology includes two primary fields of study. Personal eschatology concerns such things as salvation, death, the intermediate state, heaven, and hell. These matters are related to individuals. General eschatology concerns more general matters, such as the rapture, the tribulation, the second coming of Christ, the millennial kingdom, judgment, and the eternal state. This topical guide contains Bible references to common terms related to both personal and general eschatology.

You will also find references in this topical guide to what might be considered secondary terms, but these terms are quite relevant to biblical prophecy. For example, the guide includes the best biblical references on these topics:

Foreknowledge and omniscience. God declares the end from the beginning.

The inspiration and inerrancy of Scripture. This provides the reason we can trust biblical prophecy.

Interpretation of Scripture. Without a literal interpretation, prophecy would not make sense.

Worry and anxiety. Some biblical prophecies can be a bit frightening, but they are intended to encourage.

Inclusion of such terms makes this Topical Handbook of Bible Prophecy all the more beneficial for Bible study.

This guide has been designed to help you find Bible verses on prophetic topics quickly and easily. The topics are arranged alphabetically so you can speedily flip to your topic of interest.

May the Lord bless you as you study His Word!

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HOUR OF TESTING

Church kept from it—Revelation 3:10

God delivers church from the wrath to come—1 Thessalonians 1:10; 5:9

New Testament never mentions the church in the tribulation— Matthew 13:30,39-42,48-50; 24:15-31; 1 Thessalonians 1:9-10; 5:4-9; 2 Thessalonians 2:1-11; Revelation 4 –18

Old Testament never mentions the church in the tribulation— Deuteronomy 4:29-30; Jeremiah 30:4-11; Daniel 8:24-27; 12:1-2

See Rapture; Tribulation Period

PERGAMUM