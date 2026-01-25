Sanders - Paul
This book has been written over a long stretch of time. When I finished Judaism: Practice and Belief in 1991 (published 1992), I had published a book a year for four years: Studying the Synoptic Gospels (with Margaret Davies) in 1989; Jewish Law from Jesus to the Mishnah in 1990; Paul: Past Master in 1991; the aforementioned Judaism: Practice and Belief in 1992. I planned to write a book on Jesus and one on Paul for the elusive “ordinary reader.” I managed to complete The Historical Figure of Jesus in 1993 (published 1994), and I promised the publishers a similar book on Paul in the near future.
I knew that I was tired, but I was used to working hard when tired, and so for a while it seemed possible. But I was thoroughly used up; my brain did not want to work properly; my back resented my sitting at the keyboard for hours on end; and my energy declined. I reluctantly decided to save the “little” book on Paul until I retired, as I expected to do in the next two or three years.
I wrote little bits of the book from time to time. In 2005, when I finally retired, I sat down to write it. My brain still resisted. I went into a post-retirement slump, lacking ambition and vitality. A series of health issues arose in 2008, a year spent mostly in doctors’ offices—or so it seemed at the time. I considered asking a former student to finish the book, but I found that giving it up was even harder than working on it. Finally, in 2013, I regained enough of my energy to make my brain work and to sit at the keyboard for several hours a day.
E. P. Sanders - Paul: the Apostle's Life, Letters, and Thought
Minneapolis : Fortress Press, 2015. - 898 pp.
ISBN: 978-0-8006-2956-4 (Print )
ISBN: 978-1-5064-0497-4 (eBook)
E. P. Sanders - Paul: the Apostle's Life, Letters, and Thought - Contents
- Preface
- Introduction
Part I. Paul's Life
- 1. Overview
- 2. Paul Before His Call to Be an Apostle
- 3. Paul the Apostle of Christ to the Gentiles
- 4. Travel, Letters, People, Money
Part II. The Letters
- 5. The Collection, Publication, and Dates of the Letters
- 6. On Reading Paul’s Letters: Introductory Remarks
- 7. 1 Thessalonians, Part 1: A Tutorial on Analyzing Paul’s Letters
- 8. 1 Thessalonians, Part 2: Main Topics
- 9. The Corinthian Correspondence, Part 1: Introduction and Sequence of Events and Letters
- 10. The Corinthian Correspondence, Part 2: Spiritual Gifts, Behavior at Church Meetings, Marriage, and Some Sexual Topics
- 11. The Corinthian Correspondence, Part 3: The Lord’s Supper and Food Offered to Idols
- 12. The Corinthian Correspondence, Part 4: Vice Lists and Homosexual Activity
- 13. The Corinthian Correspondence, Part 5: Resurrection and the Future in 1 Corinthians 15 and Related Passages
- 14. The Corinthian Correspondence, Part 6: Resurrection and the Future in 2 Corinthians 3—5 and Later Letters
- 15. The Corinthian Correspondence, Part 7: The Collection for Jerusalem
- 16. Galatians, Part 1: Introduction
- 17. Galatians, Part 2: The Crisis in Galatia and the Beginning of Paul’s Response
- 18. Galatians, Part 3: Paul’s Main Argument
- 19. Galatians, Part 4: Further Arguments and Concluding Remarks
- 20. Philippians
- 21. Romans, Part 1: Introduction; The Universal Human Plight and Its Solution
- 22. Romans, Part 2: The Two Dispensations, God’s Righteousness, and the Fate of Israel
- 23. Romans, Part 3: Food and Days
- 24. Conclusion
Appendix I: Homosexual Practices in Greece and Rome
Appendix II: Where was Galatia? Who were the Galatians?
Glossary
Index of Ancient and Biblical Literature
Index of Authors
Index of Subjects
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