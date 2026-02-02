Staniloae Dumitru - The Experience of God - Orthodox Dogmatic Theology

The Orthodox Church makes no separation between natural and supernatural revelation. Natural revelation is known and understood fully in the light of supernatural revelation, or we might say that natural revelation is given and maintained by God continuously through his own divine act which is above nature. That is why Saint Maximos the Confessor does not posit an essential distinction between natural revelation and the supernatural or biblical one. According to him, this latter is only the embodying of the former in historical persons and actions1

This affirmation of Maximos must probably be taken more in the sense that the two revelations are not divorced from one another. Supernatural revelation unfolds and brings forth its fruit within the framework of natural revelation, like a kind of casting of the work of God into bolder relief, a guiding of the physical and historical world toward that goal for which it was created in accordance with a plan laid down from all ages. Supernatural revelation merely restores direction to and provides a more determined support for that inner movement maintained within the world by God through natural revelation. At the beginning, moreover, in that state of the world which was fully normal, natural revelation was not separated from a revelation that was supernatural. Consequently, supernatural revelation places natural revelation itself in a clearer light.

It is possible, however, to speak both of a natural revelation and of a supernatural one, since, within the framework of natural revelation, the work of God is not emphasized in the same way nor is it as evident as it is in supernatural revelation.

Speaking more concretely and in accordance with our faith, the content of natural revelation is the cosmos and man who is endowed with reason, with conscience, and with freedom. But man is not only an object that can be known within this revelation; he is also one who is a subject of the knowledge of revelation. Both man and the cosmos are equally the product of a creative act of God which is above nature, and both are maintained in existence by God through an act of conservation which has, likewise, a supernatural character. To the acts of conserving and leading the world towards its own proper end, there corresponds within the cosmos and within man both a power and a tendency of self-conservation and of right development. From this point of view, man and the cosmos can themselves be taken as a kind of natural revelation.

Dumitru Staniloae - The Experience of God - Orthodox Dogmatic Theology - Vol. 1. Revelation and Knowledge of the Triune God

Translated and edited by Ioan Ionita and Robert Barringer. - Foreword by Kallistos Ware. - Brookline, Massachusetts: HOLY CROSS ORTHODOX PRESS, 1994. – 310 p.

ISBN 0-91765170-7 (pbk.)

Dumitru Staniloae - The Experience of God – Vol. 1 – Contents

Foreword

Chapter One: Natural Revelation

Chapter Two: Supernatural Revelation

Chapter Three: Scripture and Tradition

Chapter Four: The Church as the Instrument for Preserving Revelation

Chapter Five: Theology as Ecclesial Service

Chapter Six: Knowledge of God

Chapter Seven: The Being of God and His Uncreated Operations

Chapter Eight: The Super-Essential Attributes of God

Chapter Nine: The Spiritual Attributes of God

Chapter Ten: The Holy Trinity: Structure of Supreme Love

Dumitru Staniloae - The Experience of God - Orthodox Dogmatic Theology - Vol. 2. The World: Creation and Deification

Translated and edited by Ioan Ionita and Robert Barringer. - Preface by Ion Bria. - Brookline, Massachusetts: HOLY CROSS ORTHODOX PRESS, 2000. – 230 p.

ISBN 1-885652-41-0

Dumitru Staniloae - The Experience of God – Vol. 2 – Contents

Preface by Fr. Prof. Ion Bria

1. Creation: the Visible World

Human Solidarity with Nature

Creation “ex nihilo” in Time

The Motive and Goal of Creation

2. The World as Gift and Word

The Cross on the Gift of the World

The World: Reasons and Reason

Human Responsibility Toward the World

3. The Creation of Man

The Constitution of Man

Man as God s Special Act of Creation

The Primordial State

4. The World Unseen: Angels and Human Life

The Angelic and Human Worlds

Angelic and Human Knowledge

The Angelic Hierarchy

5. The World Unseen: Enemies of the Good

Evil in the Created Order

The Demons and Human Destiny

6. The Fall

The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil

Knowledge of the Good and Human Communion

7. Providence and the Deification of the World

Abbreviations

Notes

Dumitru Staniloae - The Experience of God - Orthodox Dogmatic Theology - Vol. 3. The Person of Jesus Christ as God and Savior

Translated and Edited by Ioan Ionita. - Foreword by His Beatitude DANIEL Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church. - Introduction by Andrew Louth. - Brookline, Massachusetts: HOLY CROSS ORTHODOX PRESS, 2011. – 184 p.

ISBN 978-1-9 35317-18-0

Dumitru Staniloae - The Experience of God – Vol. 3 – Contents

Foreword. His Beatitude Patriarch DANIEL of Romania

Introduction. Andrew Louth

1. The Word of God in Creation and in the Old Testament

2. The Gospel Image of Jesus Christ: God and Man

3. The Person of the Incarnate Lord in the Faith of the Church

4. The Saving Power of the Incarnate Word A. The Kenosis of the Son of God and the Deification of His Human Nature B. The Uniqueness of the Virgin Mary, the Theotokos (Mother of God) C. The Sinlessness of Christ and His Veneration as God

5. The One Work of Salvation: Jesus as Prophet and Teacher

6. The One Work of Salvation: Jesus as High Priest and Supreme Sacrifice

7. The One Work of Salvation: Jesus as Risen Lord and King A. The Resurrection of Christ i. The Reality of Christ’s Resurrection ii. The Relationship between the Risen Christ and the Historical Plane iii. The Spiritual Irradiation and the Transforming Efficacy of Christ’s Resurrection in the World B. The Ascension into I leaven and the Sitting at the Right Hand of the Father



Notes