More than twenty-five centuries have passed since an anonymous Jewish poet wrote an elaborate and lengthy prayer that included this exclamation: О how I love your teaching! It is my study all day long (Ps. 119.97). These two themes—the love for Torah (teaching) and dedication to the study of it—have characterized Jewish reading and interpretation of the Bible ever since.

The love is the impetus for the study; the study is the expression of the love. Indeed the intensity with which Jews have examined this text through the centuries testifies both to their love of it—a love combined with awe and deep reverence—and to their intellectual curiosity about it. That tradition of impassioned intellectual engagement continues to the present day. The tradition of biblical interpretation has been a constant conversation, at times an argument, among its participants; at no period has the text been interpreted in a monolithic fashion.

If anything marks Jewish biblical interpretation it is the diversity of approaches employed and the multiplicity of meanings produced. This is expressed in the famous rabbinic saying: "There are seventy faces to the Torah" (Num. Rab. 13.15 and parallels), meaning that biblical texts are open to seventy different interpretations, with seventy symbolizing a large and complete number.

Thus, there is no official Jewish interpretation of the Bible. in keeping with this attitude, the interpreters who contributed to this volume have followed a variety of methods of interpretation, and the editors have not attempted to harmonize the contributions, so an array of perspectives is manifest. in addition, we do not claim any privileged status for this volume; we can only hope that it will find its place among the myriad Jewish interpretations that have preceded and will follow.

We hope that Jewish readers will use this book as a resource to better understand the multiple interpretive streams that have informed, and continue to inform, their tradition. We also hope that The Jewish Study Bible will serve as a compelling introduction for students of the Bible from other backgrounds and traditions, who are curious about contemporary academic Jewish biblical interpretation. Jews have been engaged in reading and interpreting the Bible, or Tanakh, since its inception. Even before the biblical canon was complete, some of its early writings were becoming authoritative, and were cited, alluded to, and reworked in later writings, which themselves would become part of the Bible.

Adele Berlin and Marc Zvi Brettler – The Jewish Study Bible

Oxford University Press – 2004 y. / 2226 p.

ISBN 978-0-19-529754-6

Adele Berlin and Marc Zvi Brettler – The Jewish Study Bible – Contents

Maps and Diagrams

Introduction: What Is The Jewish Study Bible? Adele Berlin and Marc Zvi Brettler

Preface to the 1985 JPS Edition

Alphabetical Listing of the Books of the Bible

Hebrew Transliteration

Guide to Abbreviations and Terms

Abbreviations Used for the Books of the Bible

Abbreviations and Terms Used in the Footnotes to the Translation

Abbreviations Used in the Annotations, Introductions, and Essays

TORAH Introduction by Marc Zvi Brettler

Genesis Introduction and Annotations by Jon D. Levenson

Exodus Introduction and Annotations by Jeffrey H. Tigay

Leviticus Introduction and Annotations by Baruch J. Schwartz

Numbers Introduction and Annotations by Nili S. Fox

Deuteronomy Introduction and Annotations by Bernard M. Levinson

NEVI’IM Introduction by Marc Zvi Brettler

Joshua Introduction and Annotations by Carol Meyers

Judges Introduction and Annotations by Yairah Amit

First Samuel Introduction and Annotations by Shimon Bar-Efrat

Second Samuel Introduction and Annotations by Shimon Bar-Efrat

First Kings Introduction and Annotations by Ziony Zevit 668 Second Kings Introduction and Annotations by Ziony Zevit

Isaiah Introduction and Annotations by Benjamin D. Sommer

Jeremiah Introduction and Annotations by Marvin A. Sweeney

Ezekiel Introduction and Annotations by Marvin A. Sweeney

The Twelve Minor Prophets Introductions and Annotations by Ehud Ben Zvi

Hosea

Joel

Amos

Obadiah

Jonah

Micah

Nahum

Habakkuk

Zephaniah

Haggai

Zechariah

Malachi

KETHUVIM Introduction by Marc Zvi Brettler

Psalms Introduction and Annotations by Adele Berlin and Marc Zvi Brettler Proverbs Introduction and Annotations by Michael V. Fox

Job Introduction and Annotations by Mayer Gruber

The Scrolls Introduction by Marc Zvi Brettler

The Song of Songs Introduction and Annotations by Elsie Stern

Ruth Introduction and Annotations by Adele Reinhartz

Lamentations Introduction and Annotations by Daniel Grossberg

Ecclesiastes Introduction and Annotations by Peter Machinist

Esther Introduction and Annotations by Adele Berlin

Daniel Introduction and Annotations by Lawrence M. Wills

Ezra Introduction and Annotations by Hindy Najman

Nehemiah Introduction and Annotations by Hindy Najman

First Chronicles Introduction and Annotations by David Rothstein

Second Chronicles Introduction and Annotations by David Rothstein

ESSAYS Introduction by Adele Berlin and Marc Zvi Brettler

Jewish Interpretation of the Bible

Inner-biblical Interpretation Benjamin D. Sommer

Early Nonrabbinic Interpretation Hindy Najman

Classical Rabbinic Interpretation Yaakov Elman

Midrash and Jewish Interpretation David Stern

Medieval Jewish Interpretation Barry D. Walfish

Post-medieval Jewish Interpretation Edward Breuer

Modern Jewish Interpretation S. David Sperling

The Bible in Jewish Life and Thought

The Bible in the Dead Sea Scrolls Esther Eshel

The Bible in the Synagogue Avigdor Shinan

The Bible in the Liturgy Stefan C. Reif

The Bible in the Jewish Philosophical Tradition Hava Tirosh-Samuelson

The Bible in the Jewish Mystical Tradition Background by the editors

The Glorious Name and the Incarnate Torah by Elliot R. Wolfson

The Bible in Israeli Life Uriel Simon

Jewish Women's Scholarly Writings on the Bible Adele Reinhartz

Jewish Translations of the Bible Leonard j. Greenspoon

Backgrounds for Reading the Bible

The Religion of the Bible Stephen A. Geller

Concepts of Purity in the Bible Jonathan Klawans

Historical and Geographical Background to the Bible Adapted by Adele Berlin and Marc Zvi Brettler

Languages of the Bible Steven E. Fassberg

Textual Criticism of the Bible Adele Berlin and Marc Zvi Brettler

The Canonization of the Bible Marc Zvi Brettler

The Development of the Masoretic Bible Jordan S. Penkower

The Modern Study of the Bible Adapted by Adele Berlin and Marc Zvi Brettler

Reading Biblical Poetry Adele Berlin

Tables and Charts

Weights and Measures

Timeline

Chronological Table of Rulers

Calendar

Table of Biblical Readings

Chapter and Verse Differences

Translations of Primary Sources

Glossary

Index

Adele Berlin and Marc Zvi Brettler – The Jewish Study Bible – Torah

Terminology, Contents, and Traditional Views of Authorship the term torah, "teachings, instruction," derives from the root y-r-h, "to shoot (an arrow)," and thus etymologically refers to that which ”hits the mark.” Jewish tradition, from the late biblical period on, uses "Torah" to refer to the first section of the Bible, the books Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy. These books are also called ״ he Five Books of Moses" or the "Pentateuch," which derives (via Latin) from the Greek penta (five) teuchoi (books). As early as the 1st century ce, these five books were written on one long scroll, signaling that they are one unit.

Unlike other canonical divisions, where there is significant debate within and between different religious traditions (see the essay on "Canonization," pp. 2072-77), both Jewish and Christian traditions view the books Genesis through Deuteronomy in this order as a single unit, standing first in the Bible. The unanimity of tradition and the initial placement of these five books reflect their significant place within religious life. In Judaism, the Torah is accorded the highest level of sanctity, above that of the other books of the Bible. Despite their traditional perception as a unity, it is not so obvious how these five books cohere.

They certainly do not form a single book in the modern sense, with a single author; modern scholarship has persuasively argued that each of these books is composite, reflecting many traditions and sources (see below). While the plot progresses chronologically, from the creation of the world to the end of the wandering in the wilderness, a large part of this story is retold in Deuteronomy. Moreover, the story does not end here, but continues into the book of Joshua and beyond. While Moses is the central human character in much of the Torah, he is introduced only in ch 2 of Exodus, and is absent from all of Genesis.

There are several major themes, including the early development of Israel as a people, the covenant between God and Israel, and the promise of the land; but none of these is present throughout the Torah and all continue beyond it. Theme alone does not define what the Torah is. In fact, if this final theme of promise of the land and its fulfillment is determinative, we should speak of the Hexateuch, the six books of Genesis through Joshua, rather than the Pentateuch or Torah. The Hebrew terms torah and tarat moshe ("the Torah of Moses"), already in use in late biblical literature to describe what is later called the Torah, offer a better cl and unity of these books.

Torah is often understood as "law," and indeed this is one of its frequent meanings in the Bible, as in Exod. 12.49: "There shall be one law [Heb torah] for the citizen and for the stranger who dwells among you." Law is a predominant genre of the Torah, which contains not only the Decalogue in Exod. ch 20 and Deut. ch 5, but extensive legal collections in Exod. chs 21-23, Lev. chs 17-26, and Deut. chs 12-26, as well as selected laws within various narratives, such as the law of circumcision in the narrative about Abraham in Gen. ch 17 and the law concerning inheritance of the land by women in Num. ch 36, embedded within a section about the possession of the land.

Many narrative sections also contain material that is of legal significance. For example, the first creation story in Genesis culminates with the "creation" of the Sabbath (Gen. 2.2-3), though this would only be legislated in Exod. ch 16, and then as part of the Decalogue, in Exod. 20.8-11. Similarly, the story of the construction of the Tabernacle (Exod. chs 25-40), a temporary temple for God in the wilderness, is not narrated for its own sake, but as an introduction to the various laws of sacrifice, narrated at the beginning of Leviticus, the book that immediately follows these chapters.