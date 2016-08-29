As I grew up, I was in a church that stressed that they were a “New Testament church, meeting according to “biblical principles of gathering,” having no creed or procedural handbook other than the Bible.

For me it was clear that the Bible taught our form of church polity, although I recognized that many otherwise good Christians (whose churches I visited and sometimes even helped out in) apparently were ignorant of such “biblical principles.” But then I left home for Wheaton College and for the first time in my life had to live with good Christian fellows who went to different churches than I did (mainly Baptist and Free Church) and who were not persuaded by my arguments that our particular style of meeting was the one sanctioned by Scripture. This created a crisis in my life, for here were Christians reading the same Bible and claiming it as their authority and yet interpreting it differently. This was a crisis in hermeneutics, for we were differing not on the authority of the text or on what it said but on what we understood the text to mean for us today.