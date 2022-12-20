The last 200 years have seen considerable swings in the literary assessment of the earliest Christian literature, including as it does the texts which became the canonized Scriptures of the Church, but not just those. The pendulum has been affected partly by new discoveries, but changing perspectives have also played their part. A series of interrelated questions has emerged from the principal debates:

(1) In what sense are Christian texts 'literary'? How do they relate to other literature that has survived from antiquity?

(2) Which texts should be included in the category 'Christian'?

(3) From what social level and cultural milieu did these texts issue? To what extent are they to be assessed as the deposit of an oral and non-literary environment? How is the transition to written texts to be evaluated?

(4) Do peculiarities of language, rhetoric or genre set these texts apart? Or are they typical of the time and circumstances from which they emerged?

(5) How are these texts to be read? Is it enough to evaluate them as historical documents, relating them to the historical circumstances in which they were generated and the literary culture to which they originally belonged?

Some of these questions will be considered in Part I B, but it is an illusion to think that a description of the literature can be offered without essaying some answers.

The Cambridge History of Early Christian Literature

Edited by Frances Young, Lewis Ayres, Andrew Louth

(Cambridge Histories Online)

Cambridge University Press, 2004. - 560 pp.

ISBN 0-521-46083-2 hardback

The Cambridge History of Early Christian Literature - Contents

List of contributors

Editors’ preface

List of abbreviations of patristic and other texts

List of other abbreviations

Chronological table of early Christian literature

Map: The Roman Empire in the late fourth century AD

Part 1: The Beginnings: The New Testament to Irenaeus

A. Literary Guide

1. Introduction: the literary culture of the earliest Christianity

2. The apostolic and sub-apostolic writings: the New Testament and the Apostolic Fathers

3. Gnostic literature

4. Apocryphal writings and Acts of the martyrs

5. The Apologists

6. Irenaeus of Lyon

B. Context and Interpretation

7. Social and historical setting

8. Articulating identity

9. Christian teaching

10. Conclusion: towards a hermeneutic of second-century texts

Part 2: The Third Century

A. Literary Guide

11. The Alexandrians

12. The beginnings of Latin Christian literature

13. Hippolytus, Ps.-Hippolytus and the early canons

14. Cyprian and Novatian

15. The earliest Syriac literature

16. Concluding review: the literary culture of the third century

B. Context and Interpretation

17. Social and historical setting: Christianity as culture critique

18. Articulating identity

19. Christian teaching

20. The significance of third-century Christian literature

Part 3: Foundation of a New Culture: From Diocletian to Cyril

A. Literary Guide

21. Classical genres in Christian guise; Christian genres in classical guise

22. Arnobius and Lactantius

23. Eusebius and the birth of church history

24. The fourth-century Alexandrians: Athanasius and Didymus

25. Palestine: Cyril of Jerusalem and Epiphanius

26. The Cappadocians

27. Fourth-century Latin writers: Hilary, Victorinus, Ambrosiaster, Ambrose

28. Jerome and Rufinus

29. Augustine

30. John Chrysostom and the Antiochene School to Theodoret of Cyrrhus

31. Cyril of Alexandria

32. Hagiography

33. Ephrem and the Syriac tradition

34. The literature of the monastic movement

35. Women and words: texts by and about women

36. Conciliar records and canons

B. Context and Interpretation

37. Social and historical setting

38. Articulating identity

39. Christian teaching

40. Retrospect: interpretation and appropriation

Bibliographies

Index