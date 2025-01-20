The Chronological Study Bible – New King James Version
The Bible was not written at one time nor by one author. The books of the Old and New Testaments were written over a period of more than 1,000 years, and their contents cover a variety of ancient peoples and cultures. If we are to understand and appropriate the Bible’s message today, we need some sense of the historical and cultural context in which its diverse parts appeared. We read the words of the Bible today under entirely different circumstances than those under which they were written. To neglect the historical and cultural background of the biblical books is to risk misunderstanding them.
Unfortunately for modern readers, the individual books of the Bible do not always provide the information necessary to understand the Bible’s historical and cultural background. At the time that these books were written, readers would have already been familiar with the world the writings describe. But thousands of years later, the events and customs that the original readers would have recognized immediately are often confusing and only dimly understood by modern readers.
The Chronological Study Bible will take you on a journey through the history and culture of the Bible. It will allow you to step back into biblical times and discover the world out of which the Bible grew. It will help you follow the flow of events in the Scriptures and see where sacred and secular history converge into one story of salvation. You will learn how sacred history fits into the context of secular history—why an event happened, how events relate to each other, as well as the cultural, religious, political, and geographical background that influenced the events.
Features for Historical and Cultural Learning
Several features of The Chronological Study Bible will help you understand the history and culture of the Bible.
Chronological Bible Text The entire New King James Version text is rearranged according to the time of the events narrated in each book or passage. Every verse of the Bible is located in one of nine epochs of time.
Transition Commentary Transition Comments explain the placement and chronology of related passages of the Bible. You will learn how different Bible passages relate to each other and how they relate to the history of the ancient Near East and the Greco-Roman world. For instance, chapters 7 and 26 of the Book of Jeremiah preserve two versions of a single sermon. In The Chronological Study Bible, these chapters appear together under “Jeremiah’s Temple Sermon” (p. 709), along with one of Jeremiah’s confessions that responds to the persecution he experienced as a result of his preaching.
The Chronological Study Bible – New King James Version
Nashville: Thomas Nelson, 2008. – 1706 p.
The Chronological Study Bible – New King James Version – Contents
Time Charts
Time Panels
In-Text Maps
Contributors
Introduction
Reading Theological History
Rearranging the Bible’s Canonical Order
New King James Version
EPOCH 1
Before the Patriarchs (Creation–2000 B.C.)
The Beginnings of Human Civilization
EPOCH 2
The Patriarchs, Israel’s Ancestors (2000–1500 B.C.)
The Changing of the Empires
Egypt in the Middle Bronze Age
EPOCH 3
The Rise of a Unified People (1500–1200 B.C.)
Egypt and the Exodus
The Conquest of Canaan
EPOCH 4
From Tribes to a Nation (1200–930 B.C.)
A Tribal Confederation in Israel
The United Monarchy in Israel
EPOCH 5
The Fall of Two Nations (930–586 B.C.)
The Divided Monarchy in Israel
The Neo-Assyrian Empire
The Neo-Babylonian Empire
EPOCH 6
Exile and Return (586–332 B.C.)
Exile in Babylon
Wisdom in the Ancient Near East
The Persian Empire
EPOCH 7
Between the Two Testaments (332–37 B.C.)
The Greek Empire
The Roman Empire
EPOCH 8
The Coming of the Messiah (37 B.C.–A.D. 30)
Introductions to Jesus Christ
Early Lives of John the Baptist and Jesus
Beginning of Jesus’ Ministry
The Galilean Ministry
From Galilee to Jerusalem
Jesus’ Final Journey
Final Ministry in Judea
Jesus’ Final Week in Jerusalem
EPOCH 9
The Church Age (A.D. 30–100)
The Gospel to the Jews
The Gospel to the Gentiles
The Gospel to the Gentile World
The Gospel from Jerusalem to Rome
Apocalyptic Writings and the End Time
Cultural and Historical Topics
Glossary
Concordance
Cultural and Historical Topics
Art and Literature
Daily Life and Customs
Gods and Goddesses
Peoples and Nations
Personalities
Places and Geography
Politics and Government
Religion and Worship
Index of Scripture Passages
Illustration and Photography Credits
Notes
Maps
Большое спасибо!
Большое спасибо!