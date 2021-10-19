Mesopotamia is the Greek name for the lands of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, currently occupied by Iraq and Syria. This region had no easily defensible frontiers, and throughout historical times fierce hill-people raided from the east, while herdsmen from the steppe overran the fertile lands from the west and south, as they saw the potential of cultivating its rich soil and fishing its rivers. The northern part of Mesopotamia has enough annual rainfall for farmers to grow grain and find pasture, and people have lived in its hills and near its rivers since Neolithic times, about 12,000 years ago.

In ancient Babylonia to the south, agriculture depended on artificial irrigation, drawing water from the rivers and carefully controlling it. This skill was apparently introduced there around 5000 bce, after which settled life developed until the fourth millennium bce, when great cities flourished by the rivers and canals. From these cities, traders and colonists spread north up the Euphrates river into Syria, east into Persia, and south down the Persian Gulf, carrying inventions and ideas from their culture -foremost among them writing. The need to organize and administer the large settlements and their irrigation systems stimulated the development of writing in Babylonia.

The Sumerians

The dominant people of the south, the Sumerians, produced Babylonian cuneiform writing - the most significant writing system of the ancient Middle East - on clay tablets. Their religious beliefs are the earliest we can know about in Mesopotamia, although it is impossible to be sure that any particular aspect is solely Sumerian because the land was always inhabited by a mixture of races. There is little that can be called distinctively ‘Sumerian’ apart from their language.

Tim Dowley - Atlas of World Religions

Fortress Press, Minneapolis, 2018. - 176 pp.

Print ISBN: 978-1-4514-9968-1

eBook ISBN: 978-1-5064-3975-4

Tim Dowley - Atlas of World Religions - Contents

List of Maps

Foreword

A Chronology of World Religions

Part 1: The Ancient World

Megaliths

Babylonia and Sumeria

Religion in Ancient Egypt

The Early City Religions

The Religions of Ancient Greece

Roman Religion

Zoroastrianism

Part 2: Hinduism

The Origins of Hinduism

Hindu Temple Worship

Hinduism and the Sacred

Hinduism in the Modern World

Jainism

Part 3: Buddhism

The Origins of Buddhism

What is Buddhism?

Buddhism Spreads beyond India

Buddhism in the Modern World

Confucianism and Taoism

Part 4: Judaism

Origin of the Jewish People

The Kingdom of Israel

Jewish Dispersions

The Jewish Diaspora

Judaism and the Rise of Islam

Anti-Semitism and Messianism

Jewish Emancipation

Judaism in the USA

The Holocaust

Part 5: Christianity

Palestine under the Herods

Judaism and the Early Church

The Early Growth of Christianity

Christianity Becomes Official

Christendom in 1050 ce

The European Reformations

Christianity in the Americas c. 1750

An Age of Missions

The Mormons

Christianity Today

Part 6: Islam

Muhammad

The Early Growth of Islam

Islam in the Subcontinent

Islam in South-east Asia

Islam and Africa

Islam in Modern Asia

Islam in the Modern World

Sikhism

Part 7: World Religions Today

Japanese Religions

Religion in China Today

What are Indigenous Religions?

New Religious Movements

Modern Pilgrimage

Jerusalem: The Holy City

What is the Hajj?

Further reading

Gazetteer

Index