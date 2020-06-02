Meletij Smotryckyj - David Frick

Мелетий Смотрицкий был одним из выдающихся церковных деятелей довольно сложного и напряжённого периода истории: конца 16 - начала 17 века. В его биографии отражаются напряженность и противоречия, характеризующие жизнь "русинов" - православных христиан Речи Посполитой.



Данное исследование следует "микроисторическому подходу": оно стремится восстановить детали жизни отдельных персон и обращает особое внимание на то, каким образом различные мировоззрения находятся в конфликте между собой и с высшими властями.

Подробнее о Мелетии Смотрицком: ВИКИ



До сих пор это единственный труд серьёзного объёма и уровня на данную тему. В библиографии упомянуты даже такие довольно редкие книги, как докторская работа о. Казимира Кулака, напечатанная по-польски в Белостоке в 80-е годы ничтожно малым тиражом на ротопринте.

Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj

424 pages, Publisher: Ukrainian Research Institute of Harvard University (July 28 1995)

Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj - Content

List of Illustrations

Preface

A Note on Usage

Introduction: Who Was Meletij Smotryc'kyj?

Part I: A Life in Controversy

Chapter 1. Birth

Chapter 2. Education

Chapter 3. Works

Chapter 4. Lay Leader

Chapter 5. Archbishop of Polack

Chapter 6. Pilgrim

Chapter 7. Convert

Chapter 8. Archbishop ofHierapolis

Chapter 9. Death and Posthumous Miracles

Part II: Conformities and Deviations

Chapter 10. The Rules of the Game

Chapter 11. Polonica Orthodoxe

Chapter 12. Fides Meletiana

Chapter 13. Tolerance and Toleration

Conclusions

Notes

Appendices

A. Smotryc'kyj' s Letters

B. Smotryc'kyj's Critical Use of Biblical Citations

Works Cited

Index



Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj - Review

David Frick's fascinating monograph illustrates, there are great rewards for those who work in this shadowy region…In fact Frick has produced the first comprehensive study in English on one of the most important religious leaders of central Europe in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries…this is a very important book. Frick is trying to reintegrate early- seventeenth-century east central Europe into what is unfortunately a fragmented world of early modern studies.

--Howard Louthan (Sixteenth Century Journal)

Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj - About the Author

David Frick is a Professor in the Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures at the University of California, Berkeley.