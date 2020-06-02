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Frick - Meletij Smotryckyj

Meletij Smotryckyj - David Frick
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Category ESXATOS BOOKS, FOREIGN, Theology, History
Мелетий Смотрицкий был одним из выдающихся церковных деятелей довольно сложного и напряжённого периода истории: конца 16 - начала 17 века. В его биографии отражаются напряженность и противоречия, характеризующие жизнь "русинов" - православных христиан Речи Посполитой.

Данное исследование следует "микроисторическому подходу": оно стремится восстановить детали жизни отдельных персон и обращает особое внимание на то, каким образом различные мировоззрения находятся в конфликте между собой и с высшими властями.
Подробнее о Мелетии Смотрицком: ВИКИ

До сих пор это единственный труд серьёзного объёма и уровня на данную тему. В библиографии упомянуты даже такие довольно редкие книги, как докторская работа о. Казимира Кулака, напечатанная по-польски в Белостоке в 80-е годы ничтожно малым тиражом на ротопринте.

Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj

424 pages, Publisher: Ukrainian Research Institute of Harvard University (July 28 1995)

Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj - Content

List of Illustrations
Preface
A Note on Usage
Introduction: Who Was Meletij Smotryc'kyj?

Part I: A Life in Controversy

Chapter 1. Birth
Chapter 2. Education
Chapter 3. Works
Chapter 4. Lay Leader
Chapter 5. Archbishop of Polack
Chapter 6. Pilgrim
Chapter 7. Convert
Chapter 8. Archbishop ofHierapolis
Chapter 9. Death and Posthumous Miracles

Part II: Conformities and Deviations

Chapter 10. The Rules of the Game
Chapter 11. Polonica Orthodoxe
Chapter 12. Fides Meletiana
Chapter 13. Tolerance and Toleration
Conclusions
Notes
Appendices
A. Smotryc'kyj' s Letters
B. Smotryc'kyj's Critical Use of Biblical Citations
Works Cited
Index

Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj - Review

David Frick's fascinating monograph illustrates, there are great rewards for those who work in this shadowy region…In fact Frick has produced the first comprehensive study in English on one of the most important religious leaders of central Europe in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries…this is a very important book. Frick is trying to reintegrate early- seventeenth-century east central Europe into what is unfortunately a fragmented world of early modern studies.
--Howard Louthan (Sixteenth Century Journal)

Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj - About the Author

David Frick is a Professor in the Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures at the University of California, Berkeley.
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