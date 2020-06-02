Meletij Smotryckyj - David Frick

Frick - Meletij Smotryckyj
Мелетий Смотрицкий был одним из выдающихся церковных деятелей довольно сложного и напряжённого периода истории: конца 16 - начала 17 века. В его биографии отражаются напряженность и противоречия, характеризующие жизнь "русинов" - православных христиан Речи Посполитой.
Данное исследование следует "микроисторическому подходу": оно стремится восстановить детали жизни отдельных персон и обращает особое внимание на то, каким образом различные мировоззрения находятся в конфликте между собой и с высшими властями.
Подробнее о Мелетии Смотрицком: ВИКИ
До сих пор это единственный труд серьёзного объёма и уровня на данную тему. В библиографии упомянуты даже такие довольно редкие книги, как докторская работа о. Казимира Кулака, напечатанная по-польски в Белостоке в 80-е годы ничтожно малым тиражом на ротопринте.
Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj
424 pages, Publisher: Ukrainian Research Institute of Harvard University (July 28 1995)
Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj - Content
List of Illustrations
Preface
A Note on Usage
Introduction: Who Was Meletij Smotryc'kyj?
Preface
A Note on Usage
Introduction: Who Was Meletij Smotryc'kyj?
Part I: A Life in Controversy
Chapter 1. Birth
Chapter 2. Education
Chapter 3. Works
Chapter 4. Lay Leader
Chapter 5. Archbishop of Polack
Chapter 6. Pilgrim
Chapter 7. Convert
Chapter 8. Archbishop ofHierapolis
Chapter 9. Death and Posthumous Miracles
Chapter 2. Education
Chapter 3. Works
Chapter 4. Lay Leader
Chapter 5. Archbishop of Polack
Chapter 6. Pilgrim
Chapter 7. Convert
Chapter 8. Archbishop ofHierapolis
Chapter 9. Death and Posthumous Miracles
Part II: Conformities and Deviations
Chapter 10. The Rules of the Game
Chapter 11. Polonica Orthodoxe
Chapter 12. Fides Meletiana
Chapter 13. Tolerance and Toleration
Conclusions
Notes
Appendices
A. Smotryc'kyj' s Letters
B. Smotryc'kyj's Critical Use of Biblical Citations
Works Cited
Index
Chapter 11. Polonica Orthodoxe
Chapter 12. Fides Meletiana
Chapter 13. Tolerance and Toleration
Conclusions
Notes
Appendices
A. Smotryc'kyj' s Letters
B. Smotryc'kyj's Critical Use of Biblical Citations
Works Cited
Index
Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj - Review
David Frick's fascinating monograph illustrates, there are great rewards for those who work in this shadowy region…In fact Frick has produced the first comprehensive study in English on one of the most important religious leaders of central Europe in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries…this is a very important book. Frick is trying to reintegrate early- seventeenth-century east central Europe into what is unfortunately a fragmented world of early modern studies.
--Howard Louthan (Sixteenth Century Journal)
--Howard Louthan (Sixteenth Century Journal)
Frick David - Meletij Smotryc'kyj - About the Author
David Frick is a Professor in the Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures at the University of California, Berkeley.
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