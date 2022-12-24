Cambridge Companions - Religiоus Movements and Orders

Quakerism is fascinating in its enduring ability to adapt to new contexts and yet retain a radical witness that has been inherent to its spirituality from the start. The Quakers (or Friends) today are a global faith composed of different branches, and the recent history has been one of schism, diversification, mission and varying degrees of intra-denominational ecumenism. For all but a few Quakers, there still exists a ‘ world family of Friends ’ , rooted in a historical tradition of faith, practice and witness that transcends doctrinal, liturgical and political diversity. Quakerism begs our attention, not simply because of this dynamic between diversity and congruence but also because it is unique amongst Christian denominations in its theological emphases and practice.

Beginnings

It was in 1647 that George Fox had an experience of God breaking into his life, a transformative experience that was to change his life and lead to the founding of the Quaker movement, even whilst he claimed others had had a similar experience before him. Fox had left his home village of Fenny Drayton in Leicestershire four years earlier and had been searching across England for someone who might help him with his religious quest. He had spent a year with a Baptist uncle in London and had visited the army camps of the English Civil War where the most radical religious ideas were circulating. This was a time of great religious expectation, of the world turned upside down, and yet no one gave Fox any solace. He later wrote that his ‘ hopes in all men were gone ’ and that he ‘ had nothing outwardly to help ’ him (Fox 1952 , 11) In this bleak place of despair, Fox then hears a voice which claims ‘ there is one, even Christ Jesus, that can speak to thy condition. ’ Even or no less than Christ is to become Fox ’ s spiritual guide and in that instant, Fox sees that he has been looking in the wrong places, to humanity and text, rather than to the living Word, Christ Jesus . He understands that he has been ‘ shut up in unbelief ’ and ‘ concluded under sin ’ but that now he ‘ may give Him all the glory ’ (Fox 1952 , 11). He knows this ‘ experimentally ’ or through his experience.

This experience sets the mould for the formation of the Quaker movement based on a sense of intimacy with God. Quakerism emerges from this moment on, initially falteringly and then with great momentum in the north of England from 1652, as a group whose spiritual basis rests in an experience of direct encounter with God. This experience is salvific and also entails an ability to resist sin, a perfectability. Nothing frustrated other Christians more than these claims. Fox does not set himself apart as a particular prophet but understands that ‘ convincement ’ , the conviction of his former faith and the power to live a regenerated life, is available to anyone who did not resist the in-working and indwelling of Christ. Thus a second radical aspect of Quaker spirituality is that of spiritual equality, whereby all are ministers.

Third, Fox understood that he had had nothing outwardly to help him because the location of authentic spirituality was inward. Rather than install a rota of ministers to lead worship, Quakers adopted a liturgy of silence and stillness in which God might use any one of those gathered as a mouthpiece. Worship would typically last three hours, sometimes totally silent, at other times laced with vocal ministry.

The Cambridge Companion to Quakerism

Edited by Stephen W. Angell and Pink Dandelion, 2018

Part I. History of Quaker Faith and Practice

1. History of Quaker Faith and Practice 1650 – 1808. Robynne Rogers Healey

2. Conflict and Transformation, 1808 – 1920. Thomas D. Hamm and Isaac Barnes May

3. Global Quakerism 1920 – 2015. Timothy Burdick and Pink Dandelion

Part II. Expressions of Quaker Faith

4. Literature. Nancy Jiwon Cho

5. Social Justice and Sustainability. Katherine Murray

6. Seeking Peace: Quakers Respond to War. Elaine Bishop and Jiseok Jung

7. Quakers and Education. Stephen W. Angell and Clare Brown

8. The Changing World of Quaker Material Culture. Emma Jones Lapsansky

Part III. Regional Studies

9. Quakers in North America. Stephen W. Angell and John Connell

10. Latin American Quakerism. Ramón González Longoria and Nancy Thomas

11. Quakers in Africa. George Busolo, Oscar Malande, Ann K. Riggs, and Theoneste Sentabire

12. Quakers in Europe and the Middle East. Hans Eirik Aarek and Julia Hinshaw Ryberg

13. Quakers in Asia-Pacific. Stephanie Midori Komashin

Part IV. Emerging Spiritualities

14. Unprogrammed Quaker Spiritualities. Michael Birkel and Deborah L. Shaw

15. Quakers and Non-theism. Dan Christy Randazzo

16. Evangelical Quakerism and Global Christianity. Jon R. Kershner

17. Convergent Friends: Renewal, Hybridity, and Dialogue in Twenty-first-Century Quakerism. C. Wess Daniels and Greg Woods

18. Intra-Quaker Ecumenism: Women’s Reconciling Work in the Pacific Northwest and Kenya. Margery Post Abbott

The Cambridge Companion to Sufism

Edited by Lloyd Ridgeon, 2014

Part I. The Early Period

1. Origins and Early Sufism. Christopher Melchert

2. Early Pious, Mystic Sufi Women. Laury Silvers

3. Early Sufi Rituals, Beliefs, and Hermeneutics. Erik S. Ohlander

4. Morality in Early Sufi Literature. Saeko Yazaki

Part II. Medieval Sufism

5. Antinomian Sufis. Ahmet T. Karamustafa

6. Mysticism in Medieval Sufism. Lloyd Ridgeon

7. Sufism’s Religion of Love, from Rabi‘a to Ibn ‘Arabi. Leonard Lewisohn

Part III. Sufism in the modern age

8. Nana Asma’u: Nineteenth-Century West African Sufi. Beverly Mack

9. Sufism and Colonialism. Knut S. Vikør

10. Sufism in the West. Ron Geaves

11. Sufism in the Age of Globalization. Itzchak Weismann

12. Transnationalism and Regional Cults. Pnina Werbner

The Cambridge Companion to Pentecostalism

Edited by Cecil M. Robeck, Jr., and Amos Yong, 2014

Global Pentecostalism: An Introduction to an Introduction. Cecil M. Robeck, Jr. and Amos Yong

Part I. Historical Considerations

- 1. The Origins of Modern Pentecostalism: Some Historiographical Issues. Cecil M. Robeck, Jr.

- 2. Charismatic Renewal and Neo-Pentecostalism: From North American Origins to Global Permutations. Michael J. McClymond

- 3. Then and Now: The Many Faces of Global Oneness Pentecostalism. David A. Reed

Part II. Regional Studies

- 4. North American Pentecostalism. David D. Daniels III

- 5. Pentecostalism in Europe and the Former Soviet Union. Jean-Daniel Plüss

- 6. Pentecostalism in Latin America. Daniel Ramirez

- 7. African Pentecostalism. Cephas N. Omenyo

- 8. Asian Pentecostalism in Context: A Challenging Portrait. Wonsuk Ma

Part III. Disciplinary Perspectives/Contributions – The Status Quaestiones

- 9. The Politics and Economics of Pentecostalism: A Global Survey. Calvin L. Smith

- 10. The Cultural Dimension of Pentecostalism. André Droogers

- 11. Sociological Narratives and the Sociology of Pentecostalism. Michael Wilkinson

- 12. Pentecostal Spirituality. Daniel E. Albrecht and Evan B. Howard

- 13. Pentecostal Theology. Mark J. Cartledge

- 14. Pentecostalism and Ecumenism. Wolfgang Vondey

- 15. Pentecostal Mission and Encounter with Religions. Veli-Matti Kärkkäinen

Instead of a Conclusion: A Theologian’s Interdisciplinary Musings on the Future of Global Pentecostalism and Its Scholarship. Amos Young

The Cambridge Companion to the Cistercian Order

Edited by Mette Birkedal Bruun, 2013

Introduction: withdrawal and engagement. Mette Birkedal Bruun and Emilia Jamroziak

Part I. History

1. Foundation and twelfth century. Martha G. Newman

2. The Cistercian Order 1200–1600. Peter King

3. The Cistercian Order since 1600. Michael Casey OCSO

Part II. Structure and materiality

4. Centres and peripheries. Emilia Jamroziak

5. The Cistercian community. James France

6. Constitutions and the General Chapter. Brian Patrick McGuire

7. Nuns. Elizabeth Freeman

8. Agriculture and economies. Constance Hoffman Berman

9. Art. Diane J. Reilly

10. Libraries and scriptoria. David N. Bell

11. Cistercian architecture or architecture of the Cistercians? Thomas Coomans

Part III. Religious mentality

12. Bernard of Clairvaux: his first and greatest miracle was himself. Christopher Holdsworth

13. Bernard of Clairvaux: work and self. M.B. Pranger

14. Early Cistercian writers. E. Rozanne Elder

15. The spiritual teaching of the early Cistercians. Bernard McGinn

16. Cistercians in dialogue: bringing the world into the monastery. Wim Verbaal

17. Preaching. Beverly Mayne Kienzle

18. Liturgy. Nicolas Bell

The Cambridge Companion to Christian Mysticism

Edited by Amy Hollywood and Patricia Z. Beckman, 2012

Introduction. Amy Hollywood

Part 1. Contexts

- 1. Early Monasticism. Douglas Burton-Christie

- 2. Song, Experience, and the Book in Benedictine Monasticism. Amy Hollywood

- 3. New Forms of Religious Life in Medieval Western Europe. Walter Simons

- 4. Early Modern Reformations. Edward Howells

Part II. Key Terms

- 5. A pophatic and Cataphatic Theology. Andrew Louth

- 6. Lectio Divina. E. Ann Matter

- 7. Meditatio/Meditation. Thomas H. Bestul

- 8. Oratio/Prayer. Rachel Fulton Brown

- 9. Visio/Vision. Veerle Fraeters

- 10. Raptus/Rapture. Dyan Elliott

- 11. Unio Mystica/Mystical Union. Bernard McGinn

- 12. Actio et Contemplatio/Action and Contemplation. Charlotte Radler

Part III. Contemporary Questions

- 13. Latin and the Vernaculars. Barbara Newman

- 14. Transmission. Sara S. Poor

- 15. Writing. Charles M. Stang

- 16. The Body and Its Senses. Patricia Dailey

- 17. Mysticism and Visuality. Jeffrey F. Hamburger

- 18. Emotion. Fiona Somerset

- 19. Authority. Mary Frohlich, RSCJ

- 20. Gender. Alison Weber

- 21. Sexuality. Constance M. Furey

- 22. Time and Memory. Patricia Dailey

The Cambridge Companion to New Religious Movements

Edited by Mikael Rothstein and Olav Hammer, 2012

Introduction to new religious movements. Olav Hammer and Mikael Rothstein

Part I. Social science perspectives

1. The sociology of new religious movements. David G. Bromley

2. New religious movements and the evolving Internet. Douglas E. Cowan

3. Major controversies involving new religious movements. James T. Richardson

Part II. Themes

4. History and the end of time in new religions. Garry W. Trompf

5. Charismatic leaders in new religions. Catherine Wessinger

6. Rituals in new religions. Graham Harvey

7. Canonical and extracanonical texts in new religions. Olav Hammer and Mikael Rothstein

Part III. New religious movements

8. Scientology: up stat, down stat. James R. Lewis

9. Neopaganism. Sabina Magliocco

10. The International Raëlian Movement. Susan J. Palmer and Bryan Sentes

11. The Sathya Sai Baba movement. Tulasi Srinivas

12. Neo-Sufism. Mark Sedgwick

13. Satanism. Jesper Aagaard Petersen and Asbjørn Dyrendal

14. Theosophy. James a. Santucci

15. The New Age. George D. Chryssides

16. “Jihadism” as a new religious movement. Reuven Firestone

17. New religious movements in changing Russia. Marat Shterin

18. New religious movements in sub-Saharan Africa. Peter B. Clarke

The Cambridge Companion to Puritanism

Edited by John Coffey and Paul C.H. Lim, 2008

Introduction. John Coffey, Paul C. H. Lim

Part I: - English Puritanism

- 1 – Antipuritanism. Patrick Collinson

- 2 - The growth of English Puritanism. John Craig

- 3. Early Stuart Puritanism. Tom Webster

- 4 - The Puritan Revolution. John Morrill

- 5 - Later Stuart Puritanism. John Spurr

Part II: - Beyond England

- 6 - Puritanism and the continental Reformed churches. Anthony Milton

- 7 - The Puritan experiment in New England, 1630-1660. Francis J. Bremer

- 8 - New England, 1660-1730. David D. Hall

- 9 - Puritanism in Ireland and Wales. Crawford Gribben

- 10 - The problem of Scotland’s Puritans. Margo Todd

Part III: - Major Themes

- 11 - Practical divinity and spirituality. Charles E. Hambrick-Stowe

- 12 - Puritan polemical divinity and doctrinal controversy. Dewey D. Wallace, Jr

- 13 - Puritans and the Church of England: historiography and ecclesiology. Paul C. H. Lim

- 14 - Radical Puritanism, <span class='italic'>c.</span> 1558-1660. David R. Como

- 15 - Puritan millenarianism in old and New England. Jeffrey K. Jue

- 16 - The godly and popular culture. Alexandra Walsham

- 17 - Puritanism and gender. Ann Hughes

- 18 - Puritanism and literature. N. H. Keeble

Part IV: - Puritanism and posterity

- 19 - Puritan legacies. John Coffey

- 20 - The historiography of Puritanism. Peter Lake

The Cambridge Companion to the Jesuits

Еdited by Thomas Worcester, 2008

Introduction. Thomas Worcester

Part I - Ignatius of Loyola

1 - The religious milieu of the young Ignatius. Lu Ann Homza

2 - Five <span class='italic'>personae</span> of Ignatius of Loyola. J. Carlos Coupeau

3 - The Spiritual Exercises. Philip Endean

Part II - European Foundations of the Jesuits

4 - Jesuit Rome and Italy. Paul V. Murphy

5 - The Society of Jesus in the Three Kingdoms. Thomas M. McCoog

6 - Jesuit dependence on the French monarchy. Thomas Worcester

7 - Women Jesuits? Gemma Simmonds

8 - Jesuits in Poland and eastern Europe. Stanislaw Obirek

Part III - Geographic and Ethnic Frontiers

9 - The Jesuit enterprise in sixteenth-and seventeenth-century Japan. M. Antoni J. Üçerler

10 - Jesuits in China. Nicolas Standaert

11 - The Jesuits in New France. Jacques Monet

12 - Racial and ethnic minorities in the Society of Jesus. Thomas M . Cohen

Part IV - Arts and Sciences

13 - Jesuit architecture in colonial Latin America. Gauvin Alexander Bailey

14 - The Jesuits and the quiet side of the scientific revolution. Louis Caruana

Part V - Jesuits in the Modern World

15 - The Suppression and Restoration. Jonathan Wright

16 - Jesuit schools in the USA, 1814-c.1970. Gerald McKevitt

17 - Jesuit theological discourse since Vatican II. Mary Ann Hinsdale

18 - Jesuits today. Thomas Worcester

The Cambridge Companion to Atheism

Edited by Michael Martin, 2007

General Introduction. Michael Martin

Part I - Background

- 1 - Atheism in Antiquity. Jan N. Bremmer

- 2 - Atheism in Modern History. Gavin Hyman

- 3 - Atheism: Contemporary Numbers and Patterns. Phil Zuckerman

Part II - The Case against Theism

- 4 - Theistic Critiques of Atheism. William Lane Craig

- 5 - The Failure of Classical Theistic Arguments. Richard M. Gale

- 6 - Some Contemporary Theistic Arguments. Keith Parsons

- 7 - Naturalism and Physicalism. Evan Fales

- 8 - Atheism and Evolution. Daniel C. Dennett

- 9 - The Autonomy of Ethics. David O. Brink

- 10 - The Argument from Evil. Andrea M. Weisberger

- 11 - Kalam Cosmological Arguments for Atheism. Quentin Smith

- 12 - Impossibility Arguments. Patrick Grim

Part III - Implications

- 13 - Atheism and Religion. Michael Martin

- 14 - Feminism and Atheism. Christine Overall

- 15 - Atheism and the Freedom of Religion. Steven G. Gey

- 16 - Atheism, A/theology, and the Postmodern Condition. John D. Caputo

- 17 - Anthropological Theories of Religion. Stewart E. Guthrie

- 18 - Atheists: A Psychological Profile. Benjamin Beit-Hallahmi