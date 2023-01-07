Cambridge Companions - Modern Theologians and Thinkers

From the outside, Luther’s life passed by simply and steadily. With few exceptions, his whole life took place within the territories of Thuringia and Saxony, mostly in Wittenberg, the electoral capital at the Elbe river, and its surroundings. Only a few journeys led Luther beyond this small sphere of life: on behalf of his order to Rome (1510/11), to Cologne (1512) and Heidelberg(1518); later on behalf of a Reformation consensus to Marburg (1529), and also on his own behalf to Augsburg (1518) and Worms (1521). Equally, with regard to his profession, Luther’s was a remarkable and steady character. From entering the monastery through to his last moment, Luther always remained a man of the word: as a preacher, professor and writer.

During Luther’ s life the horizon of world history and humanities was in the process of becoming radically changed. The following names must stand for many others representing this era: the two emperors Maximilian I and Charles V, the popes Leo X, Clemens VII and Paul III (Council of Trent), as well as the names of such artists and scientists as Raphael, Michelangelo, Durer, Copernicus and Paracelsus. However, as far as Luther is concerned these changes could be deceptive because his childhood and youth had not been touched by the spirit of humanism or of the Renaissance. Limited to the provincial surroundings of his hometown, Luther grew up as a typical child of the late Middle Ages – just like thousands of other boys around him.

On November 10, 1483 Luther was born as the eldest of probably nine sisters and brothers at Eisleben in what was then the county of Mansfeld. The next morning he was baptized and named Martin after the saint of that day. Coming from a Thuringian family of farmers, his father Hans Luder, not being entitled to inherit, sought his luck in one of the most advanced business opportunities: the copper mines of Mansfeld. During the course of his life he was able to gain a well-respected economic and social position through enormous hard work and thrift. We know only a very little about his wife Margarethe, Luther’s mother. She came from a family named Lindemann, resident in Eisenach. As the wife of a venturesome entrepreneur and as mother of her large family, she had to work hard throughout her whole lifetime. Martin Luther was well aware of the fact that, as he put it, the bitter sweat of his parents had made it possible for him to go to the university.

The Cambridge Companion to Martin Luther

Edited by Donald K. McKim, 2003

Part I - Luther’s life and context

1 - Luther’s life. Albrecht Beutel

2 - Luther’s Wittenberg. Helmar Junghans

Part II - Luther’s work

3 - Luther’s writings. Timothy F. Lull

4 - Luther as Bible translator. Eric W. Gritsch

5 - Luther as an interpreter of Holy Scripture. Oswald Bayer

6 - Luther’s theology. Markus Wriedt

7 - Luther’s moral theology. Bernd Wannenwetsch

8 - Luther as preacher of the Word of God. Fred W. Meuser

9 - Luther’s spiritual journey. Jane E. Strohl

10 - Luther’s struggle with social-ethical issues. Carter Lindberg

11 - Luther’s political encounters. David M. Whitford

12 - Luther’s polemical controversies. Mark U. Edwards, JR.

Part III - After Luther

13 - Luther’s function in an age of confessionalization. Robert Kolb

14 - The legacy of Martin Luther. Hans J. Hillerbrand

15 - Approaching Luther. James Arne Nestingen

Part IV - Luther today

16 - Luther and modern church history. James M. Kittelson

17 - Luther’s contemporary theological significance. Robert W. Jenson

18 - Luther in the worldwide church today. Günther Gassmann

The Cambridge Companion to John Calvin

Edited by Donald K. McKim, 2004

Part I - Calvin’s Life and Context

1 - Calvin’s life. Alexandre Ganoczy

2 - Calvin’s Geneva. William G. Naphy

Part II - Calvin’s Work

3 - Calvin’s writings. Wulfert Greef

4 - Calvin as a biblical interpreter. John L. Thompson

5 - Calvin’s theology. I. John Hesselink

6 - Calvin’s ethics. Guenther H. Haas

7 - Calvin’s preaching. Dawn Devries

8 - Calvin on piety. Joel R. Beeke

9 - Calvin and social-ethical issues. Jeannine E. Olson

10 - Calvin and political issues. William R. Stevenson, Jr.

11 - Calvin’s controversies. Richard C. Gamble

Part III - After Calvin

12 - The spread of Calvin’s thought. Andrew Pettegree

13 - Calvin and Calvinism. Carl R. Trueman

14 - Calvin’s heritage. R. Ward Holder

Part IV - Calvin Today

15 - Calvin’s role in church history. David F. Wright

16 - The place of Calvin in Christian theology. B. A. Gerrish

17 - Calvin in ecumenical context. Jane Dempsey Douglass

18 - Calvin in context: current resources. Karin Maag, Paul Fields

The Cambridge Companion to Thomas More

Edited by George M. Logan, 2011

Part I. Life, times and work

- 1. The making of a London citizen. Caroline M. Barron

- 2. Thomas More as humanist. James McConica

- 3. More's rhetoric. Elizabeth McCutcheon

- 4. More's public life. Cathy Curtis

- 5. Thomas More and the heretics: statesman or fanatic? Richard Rex

- 6. The last years. Peter Marshall

Part II. Five major works

- 7. Reading Utopia. Dominic Baker-Smith

- 8. More on tyranny: The History of King Richard the Third. George M. Logan

- 9. ‘The comen knowen multytude of crysten men’: A Dialogue Concerning Heresies and the defence of Christendom. Eamon Duffy

- 10. ‘In stede of harme inestimable good’: A Dialogue of Comfort against Tribulation. Andrew W. Taylor

- 11. The lessons of Gethsemane: De Tristitia Christi. Katherine Gardiner Rodgers

Part III. Reception

- 12. Afterlives. Anne Lake Prescott

The Cambridge Companion to Bunyan

Edited by Anne Dunan-Page, 2010

Introduction. Anne Dunan-Page

Part I. John Bunyan in his seventeenth-century context

1. John Bunyan’s literary life. N. H. Keeble

2. John Bunyan and Restoration literature. Nigel Smith

3. John Bunyan and the Bible. W. R. Owens

4. John Bunyan and the goodwives of Bedford: a psychoanalytic approach. Vera J. Camden

Part II. John Bunyan’s major works

5. Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners: John Bunyan and spiritual autobiography. Michael Davies

6. The Pilgrim’s Progress and the line of allegory. Roger Pooley

7. Bunyan and the early novel: The Life and Death of Mr Badman. Stuart Sim

8. Militant religion and politics in The Holy War. David Walker

9. A Book for Boys and Girls: Or, Country Rhimes for Children: Bunyan and literature for children. Shannon Murray

Part III. Readership and reception

10. Posthumous Bunyan: early lives and the development of the canon. Anne Dunan-Page

11. The Victorians and Bunyan’s legacy. Emma Mason

12. Bunyan: colonial, postcolonial. Isabel Hofmeyr

The Cambridge Companion to John Wesley

Edited by Randy L. Maddox and Jason E. Vickers, 2009

- Introduction. Randy L. Maddox, Jason E. Vickers

Part I - Wesley’s context

- 1 - The long eighteenth century. Jeremy Gregory

Part II - Wesley’s life

- 2 - Wesley’s life and ministry. Kenneth J. Collins

- 3 - Wesley in context. David N. Hempton

Part III - Wesley’s work

- 4 - Wesley as revivalist/renewal leader. Charles I. Wallace Jr.

- 5 - Wesley as preacher. William J. Abraham

- 6 - Wesley as biblical interpreter. Robert W. Wall

- 7 - John Wesley as diarist and correspondent. Ted A. Campbell

- 8 - John Wesley as editor and publisher. Isabel Rivers

- 9 - Wesley’s engagement with the natural sciences. Randy L. Maddox

- 10 - Wesley as adviser on health and healing. Deborah Madden

- 11 - Wesley’s theological emphases. Jason E. Vickers

- 12 - Happiness, holiness, and the moral life in John Wesley. Rebekah L. Miles

- 13 - Wesley’s emphases on worship and the means of grace. Karen B. Westerfield Tucker

Part IV - Wesley’s legacy

- 14 - Spread of Wesleyan Methodism. Kenneth Cracknell

- 15 - The holiness/pentecostal/charismatic extension of the Wesleyan tradition. Randall J. Stephens

- 16 - The African American wing of the Wesleyan tradition. Dennis C. Dickerson

- 17 - Current debates over Wesley’s legacy among his progeny. Sarah H. Lancaster

The Cambridge Companion to Friedrich Schleiermacher

Edited by Jacqueline Marina, 2005

Introduction. Jacqueline Mariña

Part I - Schleiermacher as Philosopher

1 - Metaphysical foundations: a look at Schleiermacher’s Dialectic. Manfred Frank

2 - Faith and religious knowledge. Robert Merrihew Adams

3 - Schleiermacher’s ethics. Frederick C. Beiser

4 - The philosophical significance of Schleiermacher’s hermeneutics. Andrew Bowie

5 - The art of interpreting Plato. Julia A. Lamm

Part II - Schleiermacher as Theologian

6 - Shaping an academic discipline: the Brief Outline on the Study of Theology. Richard Crouter

7 - Sin and redemption. Walter E. Wyman, Jr.

8 - Christology and anthropology in Friedrich Schleiermacher. Jacqueline Mariña

9 - Schleiermacher’s understanding of God as triune. Francis Schüssler Fiorenza

10 - Providence and grace: Schleiermacher on justification and election. Dawn DeVries, B. A. Gerrish

11 - Schleiermacher’s Christian Ethics. Eilert Herms

12 - Schleiermacher’s exegetical theology and the New Testament. Christine Helmer

Part III - Culture, Society, and Religion

13 - Culture, arts, and religion. David E. Klemm

14 - Schleiermacher and the state. Theodore Vial

15 - Schleiermacher, feminism, and liberation theologies: a key. Thandeka

16 - Schleiermacher yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Terrence N. Tice

The Cambridge Companion to Jonathan Edwards

Edited by Stephen J. Stein, 2007

- Introduction. STEPHEN J. STEIN

Part I. Edwards’s life and context

- 1. Biography. GEORGE M. MARSDEN

- 2. Personal writings. KENNETH P. MINKEMA

- 3. The New England background. DAVID D. HALL

- 4. The age of Enlightenment. AVIHU ZAKAI

Part II. Edwards’s roles and achievements

- 5. Edwards as preacher. WILSON H. KIMNACH

- 6. Edwards as revivalist. HARRY S. STOUT

- 7. Edwards as theologian. E. BROOKS HOLIFIELD

- 8. Edwards as philosopher. STEPHEN H. DANIEL

- 9. Edwards as biblical exegete. STEPHEN J. STEIN

- 10. Edwards as missionary. RACHEL M. WHEELER

Part III. Edwards’s legacy and reputation

- 11. Evangelical tradition in America. DOUGLAS A. SWEENEY

- 12. The reputation of Edwards abroad. D. W. BEBBINGTON

- 13. Edwards and American literature. PHILIP F. GURA

- 14. Edwards in "American culture". M. X. LESSER

- 15. Edwards’s intellectual legacy. STEPHEN D. CROCCO

- 16. Edwards and social issues. AVA CHAMBERLAIN

The Cambridge Companion to Paul Tillich

Edited by Russell Re Manning, 2009

Part I - Standing within the theological circle

1 - Tillich’s life and works. Werner Schübler

2 - Tillich as systematic theologian. Oswald Bayer

3 - Tillich on God. Martin Leiner

4 - Tillich’s Christology. Anne Marie Reijnen

5 - Tillich’s theology of the concrete spirit. Frederick J. Parrella

6 - Faith (and religion). Mary Ann Stenger

7 - ‘First, read my sermons’ Tillich as preacher. Erdmann Sturm

Part II - Theology of culture

8 - Tillich’s analysis of the spiritual situation of his time(s). Jean Richard

9 - Theology of culture and its future. William Schweiker

10 - Tillich’s theology of art. Russell Re Manning

11 - Tillich’s philosophy. Christian Danz

12 - Tillich’s ethics between politics and ontology. Mark Lewis Taylor

13 - On the boundary of utopia and politics. Ronald H. Stone

Part III - Tillich in dialogue

14 - Tillich in dialogue with natural science. John F. Haught

15 - Tillich in dialogue with psychology. John Dourley

16 - Tillich in dialogue with Japanese Buddhism: a paradigmatic illustration of his approach to inter-religious conversation. Marc Boss

17 - Tillich and feminism. Rachel Sophia Baard

18 - Tillich and the postmodern. John Thatamanil

The Cambridge Companion to John Henry Newman

Edited by Ian Ker and Terrence Merrigan, 2009

- 1. Life and writings. SHERIDAN GILLEY

- 2. The Church Fathers. BRIAN E. DALEY

- 3. Revelation. TERRENCE MERRIGAN

- 4. Faith. THOMAS J . NORRIS

- 5. Justification. THOMAS L. SHERIDAN

- 6. Development of doctrine. GERARD H. MCCARREN

- 7. The Church as communion. IAN KER

- 8. Infallibility. FRANCIS A. SULLIVAN

- 9. Authority in the Church. AVERY DULLES

- 10. Conscience. GERARD J . HUGHES

- 11. Theology in the university. GERARD LOUGHLIN

- 12. Preaching. DENIS ROBINSON

- 13. Newman in retrospect. DAVID B. BURRELL

The Cambridge Companion to Karl Rahner

Edited by Declan Marmion and Mary E. Hines, 2005

Introduction. Declan Marmion, Mary E. Hines

Part I - Spiritual, Philosophical, and Theological Roots

1 - Theology and spirituality. Harvey D. Egan

2 - Rahner’s transcendental project. Thomas Sheehan

3 - Experience of grace. Stephen J. Duffy

Part II - Theological Investigations

4 - Method in theology. Francis Schüssler Fiorenza

5 - Revelation and faith. Daniel Donovan

6 – Trinity. David Coffey

7 – Christology. Roman A. Siebenrock

8 - Ecclesiology and ecumenism. Richard Lennan

9 - Ministry and worship. Jerry T. Farmer

10 – Ethics. Brian Linnane

11 – Eschatology. Peter C. Phan

Part III - Conversations Ongoing

12 - Rahner amid modernity and post-modernity. Michael Purcell

13 - Rahner’s reception in twentieth century Protestant theology. Nicholas Adams

14 - Karl Rahner: toward a theological aesthetics. Gesa Elsbeth Thiessen

15 - Rahner and religious diversity. Jeannine Hill Fletcher

16 - Political and liberation theologies. Gaspar Martinez

17 - Feminist theologies. Nancy A. Dallavalle

Part IV - Retrospect and Prospect

18 - Has Rahnerian theology a future? Philip Endean

19 - Experiences of a Catholic theologian. Karl Rahner

Appendix: a guide for students. Declan Marmion, Mary E. Hines

The Cambridge Companion to Hans Urs von Balthasar

Edited by Edward T. Oakes and David Moss, 2004

- 1 – Introduction. David Moss, Edward T. Oakes

Part I - Theological topics

- 2 – Revelation. Larry Chapp

- 3 – Christology. Mark A. McIntosh

- 4 - Balthasar and the Trinity. Rowan Williams

- 5 - For the life of the world: Hans Urs von Balthasar on the Church as Eucharist. Nicholas Healy, David L. Schindler

- 6 - Balthasar and the figure of Mary. Lucy Gardner

- 7 - The saints. David Moss

- 8 - One sex or two? Balthasar’s theology of the sexes. Corinne Crammer

- 9 – Eschatology. Geoffrey Wainwright

Part II - The trilogy

- 10 - The theological aesthetics. Oliver Davies

- 11 - The theo-drama. Ben Quash

- 12 - The theo-logic. Aidan Nichols

Part III - Disciplines

- 13 - Balthasar’s biblical hermeneutics. W. T. Dickens

- 14 - Balthasar’s reading of the Church Fathers. Brian E. Daley

- 15 - Balthasar’s literary criticism. Ed Block, JR

- 16 - Balthasar and metaphysics. Fergus Kerr

Part IV - Contemporary encounters

- 17 - Balthasar and Karl Barth. John Webster

- 18 - Balthasar and Karl Rahner. Karen Kilby

- 19 - Envoi: the future of Balthasarian theology. Edward T. Oakes

The Cambridge Companion to Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Edited by John W. De Gruchy, 2005

Part one: Bonhoeffer’s life and legacy

1. Bonhoeffer’s Germany: the political context. JOHN A. MOSES

2. The life of Dietrich Bonhoeffer. F. BURTON NELSON

3. The formation of Bonhoeffer’s theology. MARTIN RUMSCHEIDT

4. Bonhoeffer’s literary legacy. WAYNE WHITSON FLOYD, JR

5. The reception of Bonhoeffer’s theology. JOHN W. DE GRUCHY

Part two: Major themes in Bonhoeffer’s theology

6. Human sociality and Christian community. CLIFFORD GREEN

7. ‘Who is Jesus Christ, for us, today?’ ANDREAS PANGRITZ

8. Ecumenical witness for peace. Keith Clements

9. Costly discipleship. HADDON WILLMER

10. Church, state and the ‘Jewish question’. RUTH ZERNER

11. The ethics of responsible action. LARRY RASMUSSEN

12. Christianity in a world come of age. PETER SELBY

13. Prayer and action for justice: Bonhoeffer’s spirituality. GEFFREY B. KELLY

The Cambridge Companion to Karl Barth

Edited by John Webster, 2007

- 1. Introducing Barth. JOHN WEBSTER

- 2. Theology. CHRISTOPH SCHWÖBEL

- 3. Revelation. TREVOR HART

- 4. The Bible. FRANCIS WATSON

- 5. The Trinity. ALAN TORRANCE

- 6. Grace and being: the role of God’s gracious election in Karl Barth’s theological ontology. BRUCE MCCORMACK

- 7. Creation and providence. KATHRYN TANNER

- 8. Karl Barth’s Christology: its basic Chalcedonian character. GEORGE HUNSINGER

- 9. Salvation. COLIN GUNTON

- 10. The humanity of the human person in Karl Barth’s anthropology. WOLF KRÖTKE

- 11. The mediator of communion: Karl Barth’s doctrine of the Holy Spirit. GEORGE HUNSINGER

- 12. Christian community, baptism, and Lord’s Supper. JAMES J. BUCKLEY

- 13. Barth’s trinitarian ethic. NIGEL BIGGAR

- 14. Karl Barth and politics. WILLIAM WERPEHOWSKI

- 15. Religion and the religions. J. A. DI NOIA, O. P.

- 16. Barth and feminism. KATHERINE SONDEREGGER

- 17. Barth, modernity, and postmodernity. GRAHAM WARD

- 18. Karl Barth: a personal engagement. ALASDAIR I. C. HERON

The Cambridge Companion to C. S. Lewis

Edited by Robert MacSwain and Michael Ward, 2010

1. Introduction. Robert MacSwain

Part I. Scholar

2. Literary critic. John V. Fleming

3. Literary theorist. Stephen Logan

4. Intellectual historian. Dennis Danielson

5. Classicist. Mark Edwards

Part II. Thinker

6. On scripture. Kevin J. Vanhoozer

7. On theology. Paul S. Fiddes

8. On naturalism. Charles Taliaferro

9. On moral knowledge. Gilbert Meilaender

10. On discernment. Joseph P. Cassidy

11. On love. Caroline J. Simon

12. On gender. Ann Loades

13. On power. Judith Wolfe

14. On violence. Stanley Hauerwas

15. On suffering. Michael Ward

Part III. Writer