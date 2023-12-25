Inspired by Pope Francis, The Paulist Biblical Commentary opens the door to the study of Sacred Scriptures for a new generation of believers. This rich resource is the work of women and men who have dedicated themselves to the study of the Scriptures, and they present their expert scholarship in a way that focuses our attention on the pastoral sense of the text.

The book is designed for two types of preachers: those who preach in the liturgies of the Church, and those who preach with their lives. “There is a kind of preaching which falls to each of us as a daily responsibility. It has to do with bringing the Gospel to the people we meet, whether they be our neighbors or complete strangers” (EG 127). Using chapter 3 of The Joy of the Gospel as my inspiration, I encourage both types of preachers to fix their attention on the Scriptures. First, as St. Jerome rightly observed, “Ignorance of the Scriptures is ignorance of Christ.” And if we are commissioned to preach during the liturgy, yet we do not preach with our lives, we will be ineffective or even counterproductive.

The Paulist Biblical Commentary

Edited by José Enrique Aguilar Chiu • Richard J. Clifford, S.J. • Carol J. Dempsey, O.P. • Eileen M. Schuller, O.S.U. • Thomas D. Stegman, S.J. • Ronald D. Witherup, P.S.S.

Foreword by His Eminence, Joseph William Cardinal Tobin, C.Ss.R. Published by Paulist Press 997 Macarthur Boulevard Mahwah, New Jersey 07430 www.paulistpress.com 2018 by Paulist Press, Inc. - 1670 pages Printed and bound in China ISBN 978-0-8091-0613-4 (hardcover) The Paulist Biblical Commentary - Content Foreword by His Eminence, Joseph William Cardinal Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Introduction by Rev. Donald Senior, C.P.

About the General Editors

Abbreviations

Publisher’s Note – Rev. Mark-David Janus, C.S.P.

Reading the Bible in the Twenty-First Century. Timothy Radcliffe, O.P. Old Testament The Pentateuch. Antony F. Campbell, S.J.

Genesis Richard J. Clifford, S.J.

Exodus Thomas B. Dozeman

Leviticus. Gary A. Anderson

Numbers J. Edward Owens, O.SS.T.

Deuteronomy Dominik Markl, S.J.

Joshua Pauline A. Viviano

Judges Michael Simone, S.J.

Ruth Alice L. Laffey

First Samuel Garrett Galvin, O.F.M.

Second Samuel David A. Bosworth

First and Second Kings Peter Dubovský, S.J.

First and Second Chronicles. Ralph W. Klein

Ezra Richard J. Bautch

Nehemiah Richard J. Bautch

Tobit Geoffrey David Miller

Judith Gina Hens-Piazza

Esther Kelley Coblentz Bautch

First Maccabees Anathea Portier-Young

Second Maccabees. Francis Borchardt

Wisdom Literature Dianne Bergant, C.S.A.

Job Andrew R. Davis

Psalms. John Endres, S.J., and Julia D. E. Prinz, V.D.M.F.

Proverbs Dianne Bergant, C.S.A.

Ecclesiastes Irene Nowell, O.S.B.

Song of Songs Katherine M. Hayes

Wisdom Richard J. Clifford, S.J.

Sirach Bradley C. Gregory

The Prophetic Literature Carol J. Dempsey, O.P.

Isaiah. Carol J. Dempsey, O.P.

Jeremiah. L. Juliana M. Claassens

Lamentations Christopher G. Frechette

Baruch Karina Martin Hogan

Ezekiel Corrine Carvalho

Daniel. Angela Kim Harkins

Hosea Deirdre Dempsey

Joel Sharon Pace

Amos Claire Mathews McGinnis

Obadiah. Elizabeth Nagel

Jonah. Barbara Green, O.P.

Micah Irene Nowell, O.S.B.

Nahum Richard J. Clifford, S.J.

Habakkuk Carol J. Dempsey, O.P.

Zephaniah Pierre de Martin de Viviés, P.S.S. (trans. Ronald D. Witherup, P.S.S.)

Haggai David G. Monaco, C.P.

Zechariah. Thomas L. Leclerc, M.S.

Malachi Thomas L. Leclerc, M.S. New Testament The Gospels. Pheme Perkins

Matthew Brendan Byrne, S.J.

Mark José Enrique Aguilar Chiu

Luke M. Dennis Hamm, S.J.

John. Francis J. Moloney, S.D.B.

Acts William S. Kurz, S.J.

Paul: His Life and Theology. Michael J. Gorman.

Romans Thomas D. Stegman, S.J.

First Corinthians Raymond F. Collins (Introduction by Maria Pascuzzi)

Second Corinthians Antonio Pitta

Galatians Ronald D. Witherup, P.S.S.

Ephesians. Raymond F. Collins

Philippians Frank J. Matera

Colossians First Thessalonians Scott N. Brodeur, S.J.

Second Thessalonians. Scott N. Brodeur, S.J.

First Timothy Thomas Söding

Second Timothy Michel Gourgues, O.P.

Titus Michael Theobald

Philemon Florence Morgan Gillman

Hebrews. Albert Vanhoye, S.J. (trans. Leo Arnold, S.J.)

James. Peter Spitaler.

First Peter Bernardo Estrada

Second Peter Sherri Brown

The Johannine Epistles. Toan Do

Jude John Gillman

Revelation John J. Clabeaux

Mary Kate Birge, S.S.J. General Articles The Bible in the Life of the Church Ronald D. Witherup, P.S.S.

The History of the Biblical Period I Leslie J. Hoppe, O.F.M.

The History of the Biblical Period II Eileen M. Schuller, O.S.U.

The Text of the Bible – Old Testament Eugene Ulrich

The Text of the Bible – New Testament. Jean-François Racine

Jewish Tradition of the Bible Barry Dov Walfish

Christian Interpretation of the Bible David Zachariah Flanagin

Monotheism Mark S. Smith

The Christian Bible. Richard J. Clifford, S.J. and Thomas D. Stegman, S.J. Contributors

2023-01-22