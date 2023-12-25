Paulist Biblical Commentary
Inspired by Pope Francis, The Paulist Biblical Commentary opens the door to the study of Sacred Scriptures for a new generation of believers. This rich resource is the work of women and men who have dedicated themselves to the study of the Scriptures, and they present their expert scholarship in a way that focuses our attention on the pastoral sense of the text.
The book is designed for two types of preachers: those who preach in the liturgies of the Church, and those who preach with their lives. “There is a kind of preaching which falls to each of us as a daily responsibility. It has to do with bringing the Gospel to the people we meet, whether they be our neighbors or complete strangers” (EG 127). Using chapter 3 of The Joy of the Gospel as my inspiration, I encourage both types of preachers to fix their attention on the Scriptures. First, as St. Jerome rightly observed, “Ignorance of the Scriptures is ignorance of Christ.” And if we are commissioned to preach during the liturgy, yet we do not preach with our lives, we will be ineffective or even counterproductive.
The Paulist Biblical Commentary
Edited by José Enrique Aguilar Chiu • Richard J. Clifford, S.J. • Carol J. Dempsey, O.P. • Eileen M. Schuller, O.S.U. • Thomas D. Stegman, S.J. • Ronald D. Witherup, P.S.S.
Foreword by His Eminence, Joseph William Cardinal Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Published by Paulist Press
997 Macarthur Boulevard
Mahwah, New Jersey 07430
www.paulistpress.com
2018 by Paulist Press, Inc. - 1670 pages
Printed and bound in China
ISBN 978-0-8091-0613-4 (hardcover)
The Paulist Biblical Commentary - Content
- Foreword by His Eminence, Joseph William Cardinal Tobin, C.Ss.R.
- Introduction by Rev. Donald Senior, C.P.
- About the General Editors
- Abbreviations
- Publisher’s Note – Rev. Mark-David Janus, C.S.P.
- Reading the Bible in the Twenty-First Century. Timothy Radcliffe, O.P.
Old Testament
- The Pentateuch. Antony F. Campbell, S.J.
- Genesis Richard J. Clifford, S.J.
- Exodus Thomas B. Dozeman
- Leviticus. Gary A. Anderson
- Numbers J. Edward Owens, O.SS.T.
- Deuteronomy Dominik Markl, S.J.
- Joshua Pauline A. Viviano
- Judges Michael Simone, S.J.
- Ruth Alice L. Laffey
- First Samuel Garrett Galvin, O.F.M.
- Second Samuel David A. Bosworth
- First and Second Kings Peter Dubovský, S.J.
- First and Second Chronicles. Ralph W. Klein
- Ezra Richard J. Bautch
- Nehemiah Richard J. Bautch
- Tobit Geoffrey David Miller
- Judith Gina Hens-Piazza
- Esther Kelley Coblentz Bautch
- First Maccabees Anathea Portier-Young
- Second Maccabees. Francis Borchardt
- Wisdom Literature Dianne Bergant, C.S.A.
- Job Andrew R. Davis
- Psalms. John Endres, S.J., and Julia D. E. Prinz, V.D.M.F.
- Proverbs Dianne Bergant, C.S.A.
- Ecclesiastes Irene Nowell, O.S.B.
- Song of Songs Katherine M. Hayes
- Wisdom Richard J. Clifford, S.J.
- Sirach Bradley C. Gregory
- The Prophetic Literature Carol J. Dempsey, O.P.
- Isaiah. Carol J. Dempsey, O.P.
- Jeremiah. L. Juliana M. Claassens
- Lamentations Christopher G. Frechette
- Baruch Karina Martin Hogan
- Ezekiel Corrine Carvalho
- Daniel. Angela Kim Harkins
- Hosea Deirdre Dempsey
- Joel Sharon Pace
- Amos Claire Mathews McGinnis
- Obadiah. Elizabeth Nagel
- Jonah. Barbara Green, O.P.
- Micah Irene Nowell, O.S.B.
- Nahum Richard J. Clifford, S.J.
- Habakkuk Carol J. Dempsey, O.P.
- Zephaniah Pierre de Martin de Viviés, P.S.S. (trans. Ronald D. Witherup, P.S.S.)
- Haggai David G. Monaco, C.P.
- Zechariah. Thomas L. Leclerc, M.S.
- Malachi Thomas L. Leclerc, M.S.
New Testament
- The Gospels. Pheme Perkins
- Matthew Brendan Byrne, S.J.
- Mark José Enrique Aguilar Chiu
- Luke M. Dennis Hamm, S.J.
- John. Francis J. Moloney, S.D.B.
- Acts William S. Kurz, S.J.
- Paul: His Life and Theology. Michael J. Gorman.
- Romans Thomas D. Stegman, S.J.
- First Corinthians Raymond F. Collins (Introduction by Maria Pascuzzi)
- Second Corinthians Antonio Pitta
- Galatians Ronald D. Witherup, P.S.S.
- Ephesians. Raymond F. Collins
- Philippians Frank J. Matera
- Colossians First Thessalonians Scott N. Brodeur, S.J.
- Second Thessalonians. Scott N. Brodeur, S.J.
- First Timothy Thomas Söding
- Second Timothy Michel Gourgues, O.P.
- Titus Michael Theobald
- Philemon Florence Morgan Gillman
- Hebrews. Albert Vanhoye, S.J. (trans. Leo Arnold, S.J.)
- James. Peter Spitaler.
- First Peter Bernardo Estrada
- Second Peter Sherri Brown
- The Johannine Epistles. Toan Do
- Jude John Gillman
- Revelation John J. Clabeaux
- Mary Kate Birge, S.S.J.
General Articles
- The Bible in the Life of the Church Ronald D. Witherup, P.S.S.
- The History of the Biblical Period I Leslie J. Hoppe, O.F.M.
- The History of the Biblical Period II Eileen M. Schuller, O.S.U.
- The Text of the Bible – Old Testament Eugene Ulrich
- The Text of the Bible – New Testament. Jean-François Racine
- Jewish Tradition of the Bible Barry Dov Walfish
- Christian Interpretation of the Bible David Zachariah Flanagin
- Monotheism Mark S. Smith
- The Christian Bible. Richard J. Clifford, S.J. and Thomas D. Stegman, S.J.
Contributors
2023-01-22
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