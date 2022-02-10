Sacks - Covenant & Conversation - 2 - Exodus

The book of Exodus is the West’s meta-narrative of hope. It tells an astonishing story of how a group of slaves were liberated from the mightiest empire of the ancient world. Theologically, its message is even more revolutionary: the supreme power intervenes in history in defence of the powerless. Never before and never since has the message of monotheism been more world-transforming, and the exodus narrative has inspired many of those who, in later times, fought oppression in the name of freedom and began the long journey across the wilderness in search of the promised land.

In the seventeenth century it inspired the English Puritans and parliamentarians in their battle against an overbearing king. It was engraved on the hearts of the Pilgrim Fathers as they set sail across the Atlantic in search of a new world. Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin used it as their image when, in 1776, they drew their designs for the Great Seal of the United States. When African-Americans sang of freedom, they said, “Go down Moses, way down in Egypt land, tell old Pharaoh, Let my people go.”

On 3 April 1968, Martin Luther King delivered a sermon in a church in Memphis, Tennessee. At the end of his address, he referred to the last day of Moses’ life, when the man who had led his people to freedom was taken by God to the top of a mountain from which he could see in the distance the land he was not destined to enter. That, said King, was how he felt that night. “I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.” That night was the last of his life. The next day he was assassinated. Forty years later, for the first time in history, an African-American was elected president of the United States.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant & Conversation: A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Exodus: The Book of Redemption

Maggid Books & The Orthodox Union, Koren Publishers Jerusalem Ltd., New Milford, London, Jerusalem, 2010. - 258 pp.

ISBN 978-159264-021-8, hardcover

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant & Conversation: A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Exodus: The Book of Redemption - Contents

Exodus: The Birth of a Nation

Shemot שמות

Civil Disobedience

The Light at the Heart of Darkness

The Belief of a Leader

Of What Was Moses Afraid?

Va’era וארא

The Cup of Hope

The Hardened Heart

A Handful of Dust

The God Who Acts in History

Bo בא

Heart of Darkness

Schools of Freedom

The Covenant of Fate

Letting Go of Hate

Beshallah בשלח

Time and Social Transformation

The Divided Sea: Natural or Supernatural?

Four Models of Leadership

The Turning Point

Yitro יתרו

Justice or Peace?

A Kingdom of Priests

A Holy Nation

Mount Sinai and the Birth of Freedom

Mishpatim משפטים

Helping an Enemy

Text and Interpretation: The Case of Abortion

God Is in the Details

Loving the Stranger

Teruma תרומה

A Portable Home

Voluntary Contribution

The Home We Make for God

The Making of an Ark

Tetzaveh תצוה

Priests and Prophets

Whose Footsteps Do We Follow When We Pray?

Brothers: A Drama in Five Acts

Do Clothes Make the Man?

Ki Tissa כי תשא

A Stiff-Necked People

Shabbat and the Golden Calf: Reflections on the Great Crash of 2008

Counting Jews

Awakening from Above, Awakening from Below

Vavak-hel ויקהל

The Sabbath: First Day or the Last?

Three Kinds of Community

Nation-Building: Ancient Answer, Contemporary Problem

The Beauty of Holiness or the Holiness of Beauty

Pekudei פקודי

Above Suspicion: Integrity in Public Life

God at the Centre

Encampments and Journeys

Exodus: The Narrative Structure

About the Author