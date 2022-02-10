Of all the Mosaic books, Vayikra, Leviticus, is the one most out of step with contemporary culture. Many find it difficult to relate to its concerns. It opens with an account of sacrifices, something we have not experienced for close to two millennia. Its preoccupation with ritual purity and defilement seems to come from another age, and with the exception of the menstrual cycle, has little contemporary application. The long account of tzaraat, usually translated as leprosy, is a good example of the difficulties the text poses. Are we talking about a disease, a defilement, or a punishment, and how, in any case, is it relevant to a spiritual life and our relationship with God?

Little happens in Leviticus. There is not much narrative and the little that does exist is troubling. Two of Aaron’s sons, Nadav and Avihu, die on the day of the consecration of the Tabernacle simply, it seems, because of an act of misplaced enthusiasm. Even when Leviticus speaks about ethics, it does so in a perplexing way. The great chapter 19, with its majestic summons - “Be holy, for I the Lord your God am holy” - mixes moral imperatives with ritual and seemingly irrational commands, like the prohibition against wearing clothes of mixed wool and linen, in a way that challenges conventional ideas of logic and coherence. The mindset of Leviticus is far removed from that of secular culture in the West in the twenty-first century.

Yet Leviticus is a - perhaps even the - key text of Judaism. It is here that we read for the first time the command to “Love your neighbour as yourself.” It is the source of the even greater moral principle, “You shall love [the stranger] as yourself, for you were strangers in Egypt.” It is Leviticus that forbids us to take vengeance or bear a grudge, taking a stand against the psychopathology of hatred and violence. It contains one of the most remarkable of all religious ideas, that we are summoned to be holy because God is holy. Not only are we created in God’s image. We are called on to act in God’s ways.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant & Conversation. A weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Leviticus: The Book of Holiness

Maggid Books & The Orthodox Union, Koren Publishers Jerusalem Ltd., New Milford, Jerusalem, 2015. - 358 pp.

ISBN 978-1-59264-022-5, hardcover

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant & Conversation. A weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Leviticus: The Book of Holiness - Contents

Leviticus: The Democratisation of Holiness

VAYIKRA

Between Destiny and Chance

The Gift of Being Able to Give

Maimonides on Sacrifices

What Do We Sacrifice?

Dimensions of Sin

The Sins of a Leader

TZAV

Violence and the Sacred Giving

Thanks Blood, Idolatry, and War

Why Civilisations Die

Jeremiah on Sacrifices

SHEMINI

The Eighth Day

Fire: Holy and Unholy

Spontaneity: Good or Bad?

Between Hope and Humanity

The Integrity of Nature

TAZRIA

Circumcision. Sex, and Violence

The Circumcision of Desire

The Sacrifices of Childbirth

Of Skin Disease, Mildew, and Evil Speech

The General and the Prophet

METZORA

The Power of Speech

Language and Relationship

The Self-Inflicted Wound

Is There Such a Thing as Lashon Tov?

The Laws of Purity

The Outsider

AHAREI MOT

From Never Again to Ever Again

The Scapegoat: Shame and Guilt

The Scapegoat: Perversion of an Idea

Thinking Fast and Slow

Surviving Catastrophe

Why Judaism Needs a Land

KEDOSHIM

From Priest to People

The Priestly Moral Imagination

Being Holy

The Logic of Love

Do Not Take Revenge

EMOR

Sanctifying the Name

The Calendar

Three Versions of Shabbat

New Light on an Old Controversy

Sukkot: The Dual Festival

The Blasphemer

BEHAR

Eminent Domain

Evolution or Revolution?

The Concept of Redemption

The Chronological Imagination

Freedom and Equality

Minority Rights

BEHUKKOTAI

The Birth of Hope

When Curses Are a Blessing

The Politics of Responsibility

All Israel Are Responsible for One Another

The Rejection of Rejection

About the Author