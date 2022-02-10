November 1989. The Berlin Wall falls. The Cold War comes to an end. The Soviet Union begins to implode. A young American political scientist, Francis Fukuyama, captures widespread attention with an essay entitled “The End of History.”1 In it he argues that the two great institutions of the modern West, liberal democracy and the market economy, have not only proved stronger than Soviet communism but are about to conquer the world. People are no longer willing to make the sacrifices or endure the privations of war for the sake of nation, class, or creed. John Lennon’s vision in his 1971 song “Imagine” -“Nothing to kill or die for / and no religion too / imagine all the people / living life in peace” - is, he claims, about to be realised, a secular equivalent of the Messianic Age.

Within three years, bloody ethnic war had broken out in the former Yugoslavia - first in Bosnia, later in Kosovo - between Muslims, Orthodox Serbs, and Catholic Croats, groups that had lived peaceably together for many decades. A rueful liberal intellectual, Michael Ignatieff, wrote that the forces of “blood and belonging” had prevailed.2 In 1993, Harvard political historian Samuel Huntington predicted not the “end of history” but instead a sustained and dangerous “clash of civilizations.”3

Fast-forward to January 2011. Aided by the new electronic media, a series of mass protests broke out in North Africa and the Middle East, beginning in Tunisia. There were insurgencies in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen, civil uprisings in Bahrain and Egypt, and mass demonstrations in Algeria, Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, and Sudan. The phenomenon was quickly named the “Arab Spring,” in the belief that what had happened in Eastern Europe in 1989 was about to happen in the Middle East as well: a grassroots-led rejection of tyranny in favour of democracy, liberalisation, and human rights.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant & Conversation. A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Numbers: The Wilderness Years

The Koschitzky Edition

Maggid Books & The Orthodox Union, Koren Publishers Jerusalem Ltd., New Milford, Jerusalem, 2017. - 349 pp.

ISBN 978-1-59264-023-2, hardcover

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant & Conversation. A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Numbers: The Wilderness Years - Contents

Numbers: Then and Now

BEMIDBAR

The Human Story: Act

The Space Between

Wilderness and Word

Law and Land

Hosea Rereads the Wilderness Years

NASO

What Counts?

Tribes

Sages and Saints

The Priestly Blessings

Pursuing Peace

BEHAALOTEKHA

The Book Between the Books

Camp and Congregation

The Adaptive Challenge

Is a Leader a Nursing Father?

The Seventy Elders

Miriam’s Error

SHELAH

Fear of Freedom

Time as a Factor in Politics

Law and Narrative: Believing and Seeing

What Made Joshua and Caleb Different?

Without Walls

Fringe Phenomena

KORAH

Servant Leadership

A Cloak Entirely Blue

Argument for the Sake of Heaven

Not Taking It Personally

Power and Influence

The Egalitarian Impulse in Judaism

HUKKAT

Statute and Story

Yohanan b. Zakkai and the Red Heifer

Neuroscience and Ritual

Did Moses Sin?

Losing Miriam

Love in the End

BALAK

The Hardest Word to Hear

A People That Dwells Alone

The Man Without Loyalties

Let Someone Else Praise You

Tragic Irony

PINHAS

The Zealot

Acts and Consequences

When Words Fail

The Crown All Can Wear

Lessons of a Leader

Leadership and the Art of Pacing

MATOT

The World We Make with Words

Priorities

The Power of Non-Zero

Above Suspicion

MASEI

The Long Walk to Freedom

The Death of the High Priest

Individual and Community

The Complexity of Human Rights

The Religious Significance of Israel

The Prophetic Voice

About the Author