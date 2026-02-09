Cambridge Companions - Christian Doctrine and Issues in Theology

Christian doctrine focuses upon God and the way in which God grants not just life but also meaning to all other things. To turn to the doctrine of God, therefore, is to consider both a particular item of concern (namely, God or theos) and a specific way of considering all things (a theological view of all reality). Here we must remember that Christian theology should have both a contemplative and an active element. Contemplative reason considers God for his own sake, seeking to know and to intelligently perceive God as fully and faithfully as possible. This one is worthy of praise and honor and, no less, of our intellectual efforts. Active reason also looks to God, now not simply as a discrete object of study but as the horizon of all studies, casting light on our study of topics ranging from nature itself to human being in particular.

This chapter will introduce Christian thinking about God by addressing four concerns. First, the insistent necessity to attend to the living and true God will be explored, along with its consequent fixation on fleeing idolatry of every sort. Second, the triune nature of the Godhead – Father, Son, and Spirit, equal in honor and glory – will be explored. Third, the self-presentation of this living, triune God as being perfect and transcendent as well as present and near invites reflections on how eternity and history should be related. Fourth, these more specific reflections on this particular God revealed in these specific ways will return us to the exercise of both contemplative and active reasoning in seeking to develop not only a theology of the triune God but also a trinitarian theology of all things.

The New Cambridge Companion to Christian Doctrine

Edited by Michael Allen, 2022

Part I. Doctrines

1. The Triune God. MICHAEL ALLEN

2. Creation and Providence. SIMON OLIVER

3. Humanity. JOHN BEHR

4. Israel. MATTHEW LEVERING

5. Christ. KATHERINE SONDEREGGER

6. Atonement and Sin. ADAM JOHNSON

7. Holy Spirit. DANIEL CASTELO

8. Holy Scripture. KEVIN J. VANHOOZER

9. Church and Sacraments. TOM GREGGS

10. Eschatology. IAN A. MCFARLAND

Part II. Movements

11. Feminist Theology. SHELLI M. POE

12. Theological Interpretation of Scripture. ANDREA D. SANER

13. Radical Orthodoxy. CATHERINE PICKSTOCK

14. Public Theology. KRISTEN DEEDE JOHNSON

15. Disability Theology. JOHN SWINTON

16. Black Theology. WILLIE JAMES JENNINGS

17. Pentecostal Theology. HARVEY KWIYANI

18. Analytic Theology. OLIVER D. CRISP

19. Apocalyptic Theology. WESLEY HILL

20. Reformed Catholicity. J. TODD BILLINGS

21. Ressourcement Thomism. THOMAS JOSEPH WHITE, OP

The Cambridge Companion to Christian Doctrine

Edited by Colin E. Gunton, 2006

Part one. Christian doctrine in the late twentieth century: the historical and intellectual context

1. Historical and systematic theology. COLIN GUNTON

2. On doctrine and ethics. STANLEY HAUERWAS

3. The basis and authority of doctrine. GERARD LOUGHLIN

4. The scope of hermeneutics. FRANCIS WATSON

5. Christ and the cultures: The Jewish people and Christian theology. BRUCE D. MARSHALL

6. Christ and the cultures: Christianity and the arts. JEREMY BEGBIE

Part two. The content of Christian doctrine

7. The triune God. RALPH DEL COLLE

8. The doctrine of creation. COLIN GUNTON

9. Human being, individual and social. KEVIN VANHOOZER

10. Redemption and fall. TREVOR HART

11. The church and the sacraments. ROBERT W. JENSON

12. Eschatology. DAVID FERGUSSON

13. Jesus Christ. KATHRYN TANNER

14. The Holy Spirit. GEOFFREY WAINWRIGHT

The Cambridge Companion to the Trinity

Edited by Peter C. Phan, 2011

Part I: Introduction

1. Developments of the doctrine of the Trinity. Peter C. Phan

2. Systematic issues in trinitarian theology. Peter C. Phan

Part II: Retrieving the sources

3. Like a finger pointing to the moon: exploring the Trinity in/and the New Testament. Elaine M. Wainwright

4. The Trinity in the Greek Fathers. John Anthony McGuckin

5. Latin trinitarian theology. Michel Ren´e Barnes

Part III: Renewing the tradition

6. God as the mystery of sharing and shared love: Thomas Aquinas on the Trinity. Anselm Kyongsuk Min

7. The Trinity in Bonaventure. Kenan B. Osborne

8. The Trinity in the Protestant Reformation: continuity within discontinuity. Young-Ho Chun

9. Between history and speculation: Christian trinitarian thinking after the Reformation. Christine Helmer

Part IV: Contemporary theologians

10. Karl Barth, reconciliation, and the Triune God. Peter Goodwin Heltzel and Christian T. Collins Winn

11. Mystery of grace and salvation: Karl Rahner’s theology of the Trinity. Peter C. Phan

12. Hans Urs von Balthasar on the Trinity. Karen Kilby

13. The trinitarian doctrines of Juergen Moltmann and Wolfhart Pannenberg in the context of contemporary discussion. Welimatti Karkkainen

14. Sophia, apophasis, and communion: the Trinity in contemporary Orthodox theology. Aristotle Papanikolaou

15. The life-giving reality of God from black, Latin American, and US Hispanic theological perspectives. Miguel H. Diaz

16. Feminist theologies and the Trinity. Patricia A. Fox

Part V: In dialogue with other religions

17. The Tao in Confucianism and Taoism: the Trinity in East Asian perspective. Heup Young Kim

18. Trinity and Hinduism. Francis X. Clooney, SJ

19. Primordial Vow: reflections on the Holy Trinity in light of dialogue with Pure Land Buddhism. James L. Fredericks

20. Trinity in Judaism and Islam. David B. Burrell

Part VI: Systematic connections

21. Trinity, Christology, and pneumatology. Anne Hunt

22. The Trinity in the liturgy, sacraments, and mysticism. Susan K. Wood

23. The Trinity and socio-political ethics. Dale T. Irvin

The Cambridge Companion to Christian Philosophical Theology

Edited by Charles Taliaferro Chad Meister, 2010

Part I. God

1. Trinity. Ronald J. Feenstra

2. Necessity. Brian Leftow

3. Simplicity. Brian Davies

4. Omnipotence, omniscience, and omnipresence. William J. Wainwright

5. Goodness. John E. Hare

6. Eternity and providence. William Hasker

Part II. God in relation to creation