Cambridge Companions - Christian Doctrine and Issues in Theology
Christian doctrine focuses upon God and the way in which God grants not just life but also meaning to all other things. To turn to the doctrine of God, therefore, is to consider both a particular item of concern (namely, God or theos) and a specific way of considering all things (a theological view of all reality). Here we must remember that Christian theology should have both a contemplative and an active element. Contemplative reason considers God for his own sake, seeking to know and to intelligently perceive God as fully and faithfully as possible. This one is worthy of praise and honor and, no less, of our intellectual efforts. Active reason also looks to God, now not simply as a discrete object of study but as the horizon of all studies, casting light on our study of topics ranging from nature itself to human being in particular.
This chapter will introduce Christian thinking about God by addressing four concerns. First, the insistent necessity to attend to the living and true God will be explored, along with its consequent fixation on fleeing idolatry of every sort. Second, the triune nature of the Godhead – Father, Son, and Spirit, equal in honor and glory – will be explored. Third, the self-presentation of this living, triune God as being perfect and transcendent as well as present and near invites reflections on how eternity and history should be related. Fourth, these more specific reflections on this particular God revealed in these specific ways will return us to the exercise of both contemplative and active reasoning in seeking to develop not only a theology of the triune God but also a trinitarian theology of all things.
The New Cambridge Companion to Christian Doctrine
Edited by Michael Allen, 2022
Part I. Doctrines
- 1. The Triune God. MICHAEL ALLEN
- 2. Creation and Providence. SIMON OLIVER
- 3. Humanity. JOHN BEHR
- 4. Israel. MATTHEW LEVERING
- 5. Christ. KATHERINE SONDEREGGER
- 6. Atonement and Sin. ADAM JOHNSON
- 7. Holy Spirit. DANIEL CASTELO
- 8. Holy Scripture. KEVIN J. VANHOOZER
- 9. Church and Sacraments. TOM GREGGS
- 10. Eschatology. IAN A. MCFARLAND
Part II. Movements
- 11. Feminist Theology. SHELLI M. POE
- 12. Theological Interpretation of Scripture. ANDREA D. SANER
- 13. Radical Orthodoxy. CATHERINE PICKSTOCK
- 14. Public Theology. KRISTEN DEEDE JOHNSON
- 15. Disability Theology. JOHN SWINTON
- 16. Black Theology. WILLIE JAMES JENNINGS
- 17. Pentecostal Theology. HARVEY KWIYANI
- 18. Analytic Theology. OLIVER D. CRISP
- 19. Apocalyptic Theology. WESLEY HILL
- 20. Reformed Catholicity. J. TODD BILLINGS
- 21. Ressourcement Thomism. THOMAS JOSEPH WHITE, OP
The Cambridge Companion to Christian Doctrine
Edited by Colin E. Gunton, 2006
Part one. Christian doctrine in the late twentieth century: the historical and intellectual context
- 1. Historical and systematic theology. COLIN GUNTON
- 2. On doctrine and ethics. STANLEY HAUERWAS
- 3. The basis and authority of doctrine. GERARD LOUGHLIN
- 4. The scope of hermeneutics. FRANCIS WATSON
- 5. Christ and the cultures: The Jewish people and Christian theology. BRUCE D. MARSHALL
- 6. Christ and the cultures: Christianity and the arts. JEREMY BEGBIE
Part two. The content of Christian doctrine
- 7. The triune God. RALPH DEL COLLE
- 8. The doctrine of creation. COLIN GUNTON
- 9. Human being, individual and social. KEVIN VANHOOZER
- 10. Redemption and fall. TREVOR HART
- 11. The church and the sacraments. ROBERT W. JENSON
- 12. Eschatology. DAVID FERGUSSON
- 13. Jesus Christ. KATHRYN TANNER
- 14. The Holy Spirit. GEOFFREY WAINWRIGHT
The Cambridge Companion to the Trinity
Edited by Peter C. Phan, 2011
Part I: Introduction
- 1. Developments of the doctrine of the Trinity. Peter C. Phan
- 2. Systematic issues in trinitarian theology. Peter C. Phan
Part II: Retrieving the sources
- 3. Like a finger pointing to the moon: exploring the Trinity in/and the New Testament. Elaine M. Wainwright
- 4. The Trinity in the Greek Fathers. John Anthony McGuckin
- 5. Latin trinitarian theology. Michel Ren´e Barnes
Part III: Renewing the tradition
- 6. God as the mystery of sharing and shared love: Thomas Aquinas on the Trinity. Anselm Kyongsuk Min
- 7. The Trinity in Bonaventure. Kenan B. Osborne
- 8. The Trinity in the Protestant Reformation: continuity within discontinuity. Young-Ho Chun
- 9. Between history and speculation: Christian trinitarian thinking after the Reformation. Christine Helmer
Part IV: Contemporary theologians
- 10. Karl Barth, reconciliation, and the Triune God. Peter Goodwin Heltzel and Christian T. Collins Winn
- 11. Mystery of grace and salvation: Karl Rahner’s theology of the Trinity. Peter C. Phan
- 12. Hans Urs von Balthasar on the Trinity. Karen Kilby
- 13. The trinitarian doctrines of Juergen Moltmann and Wolfhart Pannenberg in the context of contemporary discussion. Welimatti Karkkainen
- 14. Sophia, apophasis, and communion: the Trinity in contemporary Orthodox theology. Aristotle Papanikolaou
- 15. The life-giving reality of God from black, Latin American, and US Hispanic theological perspectives. Miguel H. Diaz
- 16. Feminist theologies and the Trinity. Patricia A. Fox
Part V: In dialogue with other religions
- 17. The Tao in Confucianism and Taoism: the Trinity in East Asian perspective. Heup Young Kim
- 18. Trinity and Hinduism. Francis X. Clooney, SJ
- 19. Primordial Vow: reflections on the Holy Trinity in light of dialogue with Pure Land Buddhism. James L. Fredericks
- 20. Trinity in Judaism and Islam. David B. Burrell
Part VI: Systematic connections
- 21. Trinity, Christology, and pneumatology. Anne Hunt
- 22. The Trinity in the liturgy, sacraments, and mysticism. Susan K. Wood
- 23. The Trinity and socio-political ethics. Dale T. Irvin
The Cambridge Companion to Christian Philosophical Theology
Edited by Charles Taliaferro Chad Meister, 2010
Part I. God
- 1. Trinity. Ronald J. Feenstra
- 2. Necessity. Brian Leftow
- 3. Simplicity. Brian Davies
- 4. Omnipotence, omniscience, and omnipresence. William J. Wainwright
- 5. Goodness. John E. Hare
- 6. Eternity and providence. William Hasker
Part II. God in relation to creation
- 7. Incarnation. Katherin A. Rogers
- 8. Resurrection. Stephen T. Davis
- 9. Atonement. Gordon Graham
- 10. Sin and salvation. Paul K. Moser
- 11. The problem of evil. Chad Meister
- 12. Church. William J. Abraham
- 13. Religious rites. Charles Taliaferro
- 14. Revelation and miracles. Thomas D. Sullivan and Sandra Menssen
- 15. Prayer. Harriet Harris
- 16. Heaven and hell. Jerry L. Walls
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