"The principal value of precritical exegesis," says David C. Steinmetz, "is that it is not modern exegesis; it is alien, strange, sometimes even, from our perspective, comic and fantastical."^- The essays in this volume introduce the reader to alien, strange and, yes, comic and fantastical interpretations of Genesis 1- 3.

Why should we be concerned with what earlier interpreters of Genesis 1-3 had to say? At a time when the controversy over teaching "creation science" in the public schools is creating a major crisis in American education, and in the society as a whole, what could we possibly hope to learn from pre-critical exegesis of these texts? In light of our modern consciousness of changing sexual roles, of feminists demands for "depatriarchalizing" exegesis, why bother with the Fathers? The Rabbis? The Shakers?

Indeed, it has been customary to read earlier exegesis in order to dismiss it as "eisegesis"^ and to argue for the superiority of the historical-critical method.^ This approach implies a question: Have earlier interpreters understood Scripture? ^ The answer is almost always a resounding, "No!"

Genesis 1-3 in the History of Exegesis - Intrigue in the Garden

Edited by Gregory Allen Robbins. – Lewiston, NY: The Edwin Mellen Press, 1988. – 313 p.

This is volume 27 in the continuing series Studies in Women and Religion. Volume 27 ISBN 0-88946-549-5. SWR Series ISBN 0-88946-522-5

Genesis 1-3 in the History of Exegesis – Contents

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