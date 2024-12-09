Genesis 1-3 in the History of Exegesis
"The principal value of precritical exegesis," says David C. Steinmetz, "is that it is not modern exegesis; it is alien, strange, sometimes even, from our perspective, comic and fantastical."^- The essays in this volume introduce the reader to alien, strange and, yes, comic and fantastical interpretations of Genesis 1- 3.
Why should we be concerned with what earlier interpreters of Genesis 1-3 had to say? At a time when the controversy over teaching "creation science" in the public schools is creating a major crisis in American education, and in the society as a whole, what could we possibly hope to learn from pre-critical exegesis of these texts? In light of our modern consciousness of changing sexual roles, of feminists demands for "depatriarchalizing" exegesis, why bother with the Fathers? The Rabbis? The Shakers?
Indeed, it has been customary to read earlier exegesis in order to dismiss it as "eisegesis"^ and to argue for the superiority of the historical-critical method.^ This approach implies a question: Have earlier interpreters understood Scripture? ^ The answer is almost always a resounding, "No!"
Genesis 1-3 in the History of Exegesis - Intrigue in the Garden
Edited by Gregory Allen Robbins. – Lewiston, NY: The Edwin Mellen Press, 1988. – 313 p.
This is volume 27 in the continuing series Studies in Women and Religion. Volume 27 ISBN 0-88946-549-5. SWR Series ISBN 0-88946-522-5
Genesis 1-3 in the History of Exegesis – Contents
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
CONTRIBUTORS
- INTRODUCTION Gregory Allen Robbins
- THE GARDEN: ONCE AND NOT AGAIN Traditional Interpretation of Genesis 1:26-17 in 1 Corinthians 11:7-12 Mary Rose D’Angelo
- ADAM, EVE, AND THE PASTOR The Use of Genesis 2-3 in the Pastoral Epistles Jouette Bassler
- "FREEDOM FROM NECESSITY" Philosophic and Personal Dimensions of Christian Conversion Elaine H. Pagels
- HERESY, ASCETICISM, ADAM, AND EVE Interpretations of Genesis 1-3 in the Later Latin Fathers Elizabeth A. Clark
- EVE, THE MOTHER OF HISTORY Reaching for the Reality of History in Augustine’s Later Exegesis of Genesis Susan E. Schreiner
- THE COSMIC MOUNTAIN Eden and its Early Interpreters in Syriac Christianity Gary A. Anderson
- SOME SECOND THOUGHTS ABOUT ADAM’S FIRST WIFE Jo Milgrom
- BROTHER AND SISTER IN EDEN The Shaker View of Genesis 1-3 Sally L. Kitch
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