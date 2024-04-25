Quotations are words or passages taken from a source text. These words or passages are used in writing or conversation with reference to the source. Quotations are often called quotes. In simple terms, we can say that a quotation is a part of a person's expression that is used in another person's expression.

Quotations are mostly taken from literature. But sentences from speeches, dialogue from films, and lines from song lyrics are also good sources for quotations. Besides these, they can also refer to other artistic works, such as elements of a painting, or scenes from a drama or movie.

Quotations are used for a variety of reasons. They can be added to enrich a particular piece of work for illuminating the meaning or supporting the facts mentioned therein. Many times, quotes are used to pay homage to the original work or author.

Some of the famous quotations used in the English language appear in this book and are classified according to the topics and consists of a a wide variety of themes.

A Handbook of Quotations

Compiled by: Portrait Advertising. - Mylapore, Chennai: Seasons Publishing, 2007

A quick and easy guide to some of the most popular quotations

ISBN: 978-81-89894-26-9

A Handbook of Quotations – Contents

Introduction

Adventure, Adversity, Advice, Aging, Ambition, Animals, Appearances, April Fools Day, Art Artists, Astrology, Attention, Authority, Autumn

Beauty, Beginnings, Belief, Betrayal, Birth, Boredom, Brevity, Business

Career, Caution, Change, Chaos, Character, Charity, Childhood/Children, Common Sense, Communication, Competition, Confidence, Conformism, Consent, Conservatives, Contrast, Conversation, Courage, Courtesy, Creativity, Crime, Criticism, Culture, Curiosity

Dance, Darkness, Death, Deceit, Democracy, Depression, Direction, Discipline,

Discovery, Discussion, Disorder, Doubt, Dreams

Economics, Education, Enemies, Energy, Error, Equality, Etiquette, Evil, Excellence, Experience

Face, Facts, Failure, Faith, Fame, Family, Faults, Fear, Food, Forgive, Fortune, Freedom, Friendship

Genius, Give, Goal, God, Gossip, Government, Gratitude, Grief

Habits, Happiness, Hate, Health, Home, Honesty, Honour, Hope, Humanity, Humility, Humour

Idea, Ignorance, Imagination, Inspiration, Intelligence, Invent

Jealousy, Joy, Judge, Justice

Kindness, King, Knowledge

Language, Laughter, Law, Learn, Life, Liberty, Loneliness, Love, Luck

Mankind, Marriages, Men and Women, Memory, Mind, Money

Name, Nature, Necessity, Neighbour

Obedience, Opinions, Opportunity, Optimism

Pain, Painting, Patience, Peace, Poem, Poverty, Progress, Promise

Quality, Question, Quotations

Reading, Reality, Religion, Respect, Revenge, Revolution, Risk

Secret, Self-esteem, Selfishness, Sex, Silence, Sincerety, Success, Suffering

Talent, Teaching, Temptation, Time, Tongue, Trust, Truth

Uncertainty, Unity

Vice, Victory, Violence, Virtue, Vision

Wealth, Wisdom, Wish, Work

Youth

BETRAYAL

In every gathering of thirteen, expect one guest will turn out to be a Judas.

— Aleister Crowley

It seems to me that there are two kinds of trickery: the 'fronts' people assume before one another's eyes, and the 'front' a writer puts on the face of reality.

— Francois Sagan

COMPETITION

Goodwill is the only asset that competition cannot undersell or destroy.

— Marshall Field

If it doesn't matter who wins or loses, then why do they keep score?

— Vince Lombardi

DIRECTION

I was born lost and take no pleasure in being found...

— John Steinbeck

Ideas are like stars, you will not succeed in touching them with your hands, but like the seafaring man on the desert of waters, you choose them as your guides, and, following them, you reach your destiny.

— Carl Schurz

If you do not know where you are going, any road will take you there.

— Sterling Holloway

the formula for my happiness: a Yes, a No, a straight line, a goal.

— Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche

The hardest thing to learn in life is which bridge to cross and which to burn.

— David Russell