Emilee Day - Complete Book of Inspirational Quotations

CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, 2015. - 570 p.

ISBN 978-1518882975

“But words are things, and a small drop of ink,

falling like dew, upon a thought, produces

that which makes thousands, perhaps millions, think."

- George Gordon Byron

Inspiration comes in ordinary packages, from the glimmer of sunlight through a forest of shadows to the innocence of a child’s smile. Often it comes from words, regular words arranged in extraordinary ways that spark something deep within our imaginations and ignite our creativity.

For many of us, inspiration is triggered by the quips and quotations of others. Their pithy summations of life philosophies, their descriptions of the world around them, and their wry or wise observations of their daily routines connect with us on a conscious and subconscious level. In the process, they lay the foundation for us to take their thoughts further into new and unchartered territory until they emerge unrecognizable. They have morphed into something new.

When people say or write great quotations, they usually have no idea at the time that years later people will still be making reference to them. But somehow, the words they linked together have become woven into the fabric that we consider to be the wisdom of the ages.

This little book is a gathering of thousands of such quotations designed to inspire your creativity, to help you define your own thoughts and to blend them and bring them to new life. There are quotes for every occasion and every emotion we feel right from love, happiness, stress, and anxiety to career, relationship and death. I’ve given each and every one of them different dimensions in this book, so you get the right inspiration, motivation and energy you need to spring back and get on with your life in a more vibrant way. These quotes will be with you through every step of your life through its highs and lows like a guiding light and help you stay anchored and appreciate life, as it should be.

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PARENTING

Parenting Is A Big Responsibility

Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person's character lies in their own hands. -Anne Frank

Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do. -Benjamin Spock

We may not be able to prepare the future for our children, but we can at least prepare our children for the future. -President Franklin D. Roosevelt

Your kids require you most of all to love them for who they are, not to spend your whole time trying to correct them. -Bill Ayers

The best way to keep children at home is to make the home atmosphere pleasant, and let the air out of the tires. -Dorothy Parker

That's the nature of being a parent, Sabine has discovered. You'll love your children far more than you ever loved your parents, and - in the recognition that your own children cannot fathom the depth of your love - you come to understand the tragic, unrequited love of your own parents. -Ursula Hegi

Most things are good, and they are the strongest things; but there are evil things too, and you are not doing a child a favor by trying to shield him from reality. The important thing is to teach a child that good can always triumph over evil. -Walt Disney

No matter how calmly you try to referee, parenting will eventually produce bizarre behavior, and I'm not talking about the kids. Their behavior is always normal. -Bill Cosby

There really are places in the heart you don't even know exist until you love a child. -Anne Lamott

Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them. -James Baldwin

If you raise your children to feel that they can accomplish any goal or task they decide upon, you will have succeeded as a parent and you will have given your children the greatest of all blessings. -Brian Tracy

Your children are not your children, they come through you, but they are life itself, wanting to express itself. -Wayne Dyer

You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have, for instance. -Franklin P. Adams

Leave your pride, ego, and narcissism somewhere else. Reactions from those parts of you will reinforce your children's most primitive fears. -Henry Cloud

If you can control your behavior when everything around you is out of control, you can model for your children a valuable lesson in patience and understanding…and snatch an opportunity to shape character. -Jane Clayson Johnson

Educate your children to self-control, to the habit of holding passion and prejudice and evil tendencies subject to an upright and reasoning will, and you have done much to abolish misery from their future and crimes from society. -Benjamin Franklin

Perhaps it takes courage to raise children. -John Steinbeck

If you are a parent, open doors to unknown directions to the child so he can explore. Don't make him afraid of the unknown, give him support. -Osho

We spend the first 12 months of our children's lives teaching them to walk and talk and the next 12 months teaching them to sit down and shut up. -Phyllis Diller

Everything depends on upbringing. -Leo Tolstoy

The value of marriage is not that adults produce children, but that children produce adults. -Peter De Vries

We never know the love of the parent till we become parents ourselves. -Henry Ward Beecher

To bring up a child in the way he should go - travel that way yourself. -Josh Billings

Life so that when your children think of fairness and integrity, they think of you. -H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

If you have never been hated by your child, you have never been a parent. –Bette Davis

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. –Frederick Douglass

African-American abolitionist and author Frederick Douglass knew of the importance of a strong foundation. Children thrive when they’re challenged, given responsibility and encouraged to assume leadership roles. Strong children will inevitably become strong adults. -Anonymous

Parents face enormous pressure from the moms and dads around them, and themselves. But don’t let it get to you. Jane Goodall, a primatologist and mother of one, saw we’re not so different than our animal friends. Just like the chimps, we should appreciate the joys of the present rather than obsessing about the uncertainty of the future and the failures of the past. -Anonymous

The best way to make children good is to make them happy. –Oscar Wilde

The Irish writer didn’t have his own children, but he has a point here: Children who behave the best tend to be the happiest. Those who feel neglected, misunderstood or under pressure are the ones who typically act out. -Anonymous

Discipline is important of course, but it should never be the overriding force in a child’s life. –Anonymous

Pass Enthusiasm To Your Children

When a man dies, if he can pass enthusiasm along to his children, he has left them an estate of incalculable value. –Thomas Edison

You can pass on wisdom and ethics to your child, but inventor Thomas Edison believed these were surpassed by enthusiasm. After raising six children, Edison certainly had the experience to make such a claim. Enthusiasm drives people to learn and to succeed, so instilling it in your child can’t be a bad thing. -Anonymous

Children are apt to live up to what you believe of them. –Lady Bird Johnson

Lady Bird Johnson was one of America’s most beloved First Ladies and a devoted mother of two. She believed that praise and support help children reach their potential. It’s hard to argue when you consider how well her offspring turned out. -Anonymous

It is time for parents to teach young people that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength. –Maya Angelou

Poet Maya Angelou encourages all parents to do as she has done and teach children about diversity. The mother of one believes children should learn to celebrate their own differences and those of people around them. Her words remind us that attitudes about race, sexuality and religion begin at home. -Anonymous

Most things are good, and they are the strongest things; but there are evil things too, and you are not doing a child a favor by trying to shield him from reality. The important thing is to teach a child that good can always triumph over evil. –Walt Disney

The most important thing that parents can teach their children is how to get along without them. -Frank A. Clark

All children behave as well as they are treated. -Jan Hunt

Stop trying to perfect your child, but keep trying to perfect your relationship with him. -Dr. Henker

Life affords no greater responsibility, no greater privilege, than the raising of the next generation. -C. Everett Koop

Praise your children openly, reprehend them secretly. -W. Cecil

Parents need to fill a child's bucket of self-esteem so high that the rest of the world can't poke enough holes to drain it dry. -Alvin Price

Discipline doesn't break a child's spirit half as often as the lack of it breaks a parent’s heart. -Anonymous

Discipline your son in his early years while there is still hope. If you don't you will ruin his life. -Anonymous

It is better to bind your children to you by a feeling of respect and by gentleness, than by fear. -Terence

To understand your parents' love you must raise children yourself. -Chinese Proverb

Whoever said it first spoke with insight and wisdom: you don't own children, you only borrow them. -Anne Linn

To be in your children's memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today. -Anonymous

First you have to teach a child to talk, then you have to teach it to be quiet. -Prochnow

Your children will become what you are; so be what you want them to be. -David Bly

The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother, and the most important thing a mother can do for her children is to love their father. -Anonymous

There's no point in being grown up if you can't be childish sometimes. -Dr. Who

I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it. -Harry S. Truman

A mother understands what a child does not say. -Jewish Proverb

The quickest way for a parent to get a child's attention is to sit down and look comfortable. -Lane Olinhouse

Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother. -Lin Yutang

Children need love, especially when they do not deserve it. -Harold Hulbert

A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten, and the future worth living for. -Anonymous

It is a wise father that knows his own child’ – William Shakespeare

Always kiss your children goodnight – even if they’re already asleep -H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

Having a child is wondrous. It is to forever have your heart go walking around outside your body. -Elizabeth Stone

You don’t always know what your kids will do, but your kids should always know what you will do’ – Joyce Sanders

Lucky parents who have fine children usually have lucky children who have fine parents’ – James A. Brewer

A happy family is but an earlier heaven. – John Bowring

If I had my child to raise all over again, I’d build self-esteem first, and the house later. I’d finger-paint more, and point the finger less. I would do less correcting and more connecting. I’d take my eyes off my watch, and watch with my eyes. I’d take more hikes and fly more kites. I’d stop playing serious, and seriously play. I would run through more fields and gaze at more stars. I’d do more hugging and less tugging’ – Diane Loomans

You don’t really understand human nature unless you know why a child on a merry-go-round will wave at his parents every time around – and why his parents will always wave back. – William D. Tammeus

The voice of parents is the voice of gods, for to their children they are heaven’s lieutenants. – Shakespeare

Life affords no greater responsibility, no greater privilege, than the raising of the next generation. – C. Everett Koop

Affirming words from moms and dads are like light switches. Speak a word of affirmation at the right moment in a child’s life and it’s like lighting up a whole roomful of possibilities. – Gary Smalley

If you want your children to improve, let them overhear the nice things you say about them to others. – Haim Ginott

A child will know how to love, when they have been loved, but a child who has been hurt, must learn how. -Anonymous

Let Children Face Their Own Problems

It is one thing to show your child the way, and a harder thing to then stand out of it. – Robert Brault

Too often we give children answers to remember rather than problems to solve. – Roger Lewin

Don’t handicap your children by making their lives easy. –Robert A. Heinlein

Kids spell love T-I-M-E’ – John Crudele

The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day. – O. A. Battista

The child of a tiger is a tiger. – Haitian proverb

God could not be everywhere, and therefore he created mothers. – Jewish proverb

Praise your children openly, reprehend them secretly. – W. Cecil

Stop trying to perfect your child, but keep trying to perfect your relationship with him. – Dr. Henker

There is always a moment in childhood when the door opens and lets the future in. – Graham Green

Your children need your presence more than your presents – Jesse Jackson

If a child is to keep his inborn sense of wonder, he needs the companionship of at least one adult who can share it, rediscovering with him the joy, excitement and mystery of the world we live in – Rachel Carson

I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it – Harry S. Truman

Never fear spoiling children by making them too happy. Happiness is the atmosphere in which all good affections grow – Thomas Bray

The more people have studied different methods of bringing up children, the more they have come to the conclusion that what good mothers and fathers instinctively feel like doing for their babies is the best after all. – Benjamin Spock

Parents need to fill a child’s bucket of self-esteem so high that the rest of the world can’t poke enough holes to drain it dry. – Alvin Price

There are only two lasting bequests we can hope to give our children. One of these is roots, the other, wings. – Hodding Carter

We are apt to forget that children watch examples better than they listen to preaching. – Roy L. Smith

If you want to get your child’s attention – whisper – it works every time. – Laurie Cooper

He didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it. – Clarence Kelland

Men are what their mothers made them. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Children are the living messages to a time we will never see. -Anonymous

Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression – Haim Ginott

Children will not remember you for the material things you provided, but for the feeling that you cherished them. -Anonymous

Children have more need of models than of critics. -Carolyn Coats

A child, like your stomach, doesn’t need all you can afford to give it. -Frank A. Clark

If you want your children to keep their feet on the ground, put some responsibility on their shoulders. -Abigail Van Buren

Give your child LOTS of great eye contact. It’s the secret to a GREAT relationship. – Laurie Cooper

Focus on what your kids are doing right and PRAISE them for it! -Anonymous