Darryl Marks - Inspirational Quotes Ultimate Collection

First Everlasting Flames Publishing edition published 2011. – Houston, TX: Infinite Eternity Entertainment LLC, 2011.

PASSION

The consciousness of loving and being loved brings a warmth and richness to life that nothing else can bring.

Oscar Wilde

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I have found that the greatest help in meeting any problem with decency and self-respect and whatever courage is demanded, is to know where you yourself stand. That is, to have in words what you believe and are acting from.

William Faulkner

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The question isn't at what age I want to retire, it's at what income.

George Foreman

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Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.

Mark Twain

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No matter what you've done for yourself or for humanity, if you can't look back on having given love and attention to your own family, what have you really accomplished?

Lee Iacocca

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We confide in our strength, without boasting of it; we respect that of others, without fearing it.

Thomas Jefferson

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Class is an aura of confidence that is being sure without being cocky. Class has nothing to do with money. Class never runs scared. It is self-discipline and self -knowledge. It's the sure footedness that comes with having proved you can meet life.

Ann Landers

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Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is a beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it. Life is a challenge, meet it. Life is a duty, complete it. Life is a game, play it. Life is a promise, fulfil it. Life is sorrow, overcome it. Life is a song, sing it. Life is a struggle, accept it. Life is a tragedy, confront it. Life is an adventure, dare it. Life is luck, make it. Life is life, fight for it!

Mother Teresa

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Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.

Henry Ford

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Remember, if you ever need a helping hand, you'll find one at the end of your arm ... As you grow older you will discover that you have two hands. One for helping yourself, the other for helping others.

Audrey Hepburn

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You do not merely want to be considered just the best of the best. You want to be considered the only one who does what you do.

Jerry Garcia

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Happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of creative effort.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

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The best way to find your-self is to lose yourself in the service of others.

Mahatma Gandhi

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We confide in our strength, without boasting of it; we respect that of others, without fearing it.

Thomas Jefferson

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Remember, if you ever need a helping hand, you'll find one at the end of your arm ... As you grow older you will discover that you have two hands. One for helping yourself, the other for helping others.

Audrey Hepburn

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Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind.

Dr. Seuss

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He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.

Friedrich Nietzsche

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The first step to becoming is to will it.

Mother Teresa

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While we may not be able to control all that happens to us, we can control what happens inside us.

Benjamin Franklin

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To be what we are, and to become what we are capable of becoming, is the only end in life.

Robert Louis Stevenson

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You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

Mahatma Gandhi

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Do not be too timid and squeamish about your actions. All life is an experiment.

Ralph Waldo Emerson

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You can do what you think you can do and you cannot do what you think you cannot do.

Ben Stein

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You may get skinned knees and elbows, but it's worth it if you score a spectacular goal.

Mia Hamm

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Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.

Thomas A. Edison

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We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.

Martin Luther King, Jr.

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If you want the rainbow, you've got to put up with the rain.

Jimmy Durante

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Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

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The one without dreams is the one without wings.

Muhammad Ali

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Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it's not going to go away.

Elvis Presley

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The farther backward you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see.

Winston Churchill

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You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you'll discover will be wonderful. What you'll discover is yourself.

Alan Alda

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For here we are not afraid to follow the truth wherever it may lead…

Thomas Jefferson

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Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or who says it.

Malcolm X

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Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom.

Thomas Jefferson

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The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done.

Arnold Palmer

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Unswerving loyalty to duty, constant devotion to truth, and a clear conscience will overcome every discouragement and surely lead the way to usefulness and high achievement.

Grover Cleveland

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Wisdom is a shelter as money is a shelter, but the advantage of knowledge is this: that wisdom preserves the life of its possessor.

King Solomon

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All glory comes from daring to begin.

William Shakespeare

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If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude. Don't complain.

Maya Angelou

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To keep our faces toward change, and behave like free spirits in the presence of fate, is strength undefeatable.

Helen Keller

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When you say that you agree to a thing in principle you mean that you have not the slightest intention of carrying it out in practice.

Otto von Bismarck