Ron Rhodes - 1001 Unforgettable Quotes About God, Faith, and the Bible

Eugene, OR: Harvest House Publishers, 2011. – 257 p.

ISBN 978-0-7369-2848-9 (pbk.)

Writing 1001 Unforgettable Quotes About God, Faith, and the Bible has been an uplifting experience for me. I love to read! I am the bookworm in our family. When I read good Christian books, I always have a yellow marker handy to highlight sentences I want to remember. I’ve been doing this for decades, and should you ever have the opportunity to visit my personal library, you will find plenty of books that are so marked.

I occasionally go back to some of these books and flip through the pages, rereading the highlighted words. I do this to re-experience the blessing. I personally find this to be an inspirational boost to my spiritual life.

When it came time to write this book, I was overjoyed to go to virtually all of these books and siphon out the “best of the best” of these many highlighted words of wisdom. I also availed myself of other books compiled by thoughtful Christians that contain collections of memorable quotes uttered by notable Christians of the past. From these various sources, I have gleaned many pearls of Christ—words not only full of rich context but spoken with eloquence and wit.

You will notice that along with each quote is a brief section titled “Bible Truth Behind the Quote.” I felt it would be especially useful to you if I provided the biblical wisdom that lies behind each quotation. This makes the book especially useful for short devotionals or quiet times. You might contemplate one or two quotes a day along with the Bible truths that motivated them.

For your convenience, I’ve included a brief topical index at the end of the book. This will make for easier navigation.

As you peruse the pages of this book, my prayer is that the quotes would not only be a source of deeply insightful knowledge based on the writings of present and past Christians but also be an uplifting spiritual experience for you. We can all learn a lot from such quotes. May the Lord bless you as you read this book!

* * *

GOD, BEAUTY OF

— 392 —

God is beauty.

—St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226), founder of Franciscans

Bible Truth Behind the Quote:

With the psalmist, let us yearn to “dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the LORD” (Psalm 27:4).

GOD, BLESSING OF

— 393 —

God always gives His best to those who leave the choice with Him.

—Warren Wiersbe (born 1929), pastor, author

Bible Truth Behind the Quote:

Father knows best (Psalm 139:1-4; Matthew 11:21; 1 John 3:20).

GOD, DEPENDABILITY OF

— 394 —

The more we depend on God, the more dependable we find He is.

—Cliff Richards (born 1940), recording artist

Bible Truth Behind the Quote:

God is always utterly and completely dependable in times of trouble (Psalm 50:15).

GOD, FALSE CONCEPT OF

— 395 —

Some people think that God peers over the balcony of heaven trying to find anybody who is enjoying life. And when He spots a happy person, He yells, “Now cut that out!” That concept of God should make us shudder because it’s blasphemous!

—Paul Little (1928-1975), evangelist, InterVarsity Christian Fellowship

Bible Truth Behind the Quote:

God seeks to bring incredible blessing to us, not take it away (see, for example, 2 Chronicles 1:11-12).

GOD, GLORY OF

— 396 —

We were made to be prisms refracting the light of God’s glory into all of life.

—John Piper (born 1936), Evangelical Calvinist preacher, author

Bible Truth Behind the Quote:

Let your light shine (Matthew 5:16).

— 397 —

Glory be to thee, O God, the Father, the Maker of the world: glory be to thee, O God, the Son, the Redeemer of mankind: glory be to thee, O God, the Holy Ghost, the Sanctifier of thy people.

—B.F. Westcott (1825-1901), English churchman, theologian

Bible Truth Behind the Quote:

Our triune God is an awesome God! “The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ and the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all” (2 Corinthians 13:14).

— 398 —

A sight of God’s glory humbles. The stars vanish when the sun appears.

—Thomas Watson (1620-1686), Puritan preacher, author

Bible Truth Behind the Quote:

Just as Isaiah was humbled when he beheld the glory of God (Isaiah 6:1-5), so was John humbled when he witnessed the glory of the resurrected and ascended Jesus (Revelation 1:17). God “dwells in unapproachable light” (1 Timothy 6:16).