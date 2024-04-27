The New Encyclopedia of Christian Quotations encapsulates the rich heritage of Christian wisdom of the first 2,000 years of the Christian era.

The value and appeal of quotations are hard to overestimate.

“It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read books of quotations.”

Winston Churchill

“The wisdom of the wise and the experience of the ages are perpetuated by quotations.”

Benjamin Disraeli

“Instruct a wise man and he will be wiser still.”

Proverbs 9:9

“I quote others only the better to express myself.”

Montaigne

“To make good use of a thought found in a book requires almost as much cleverness as to originate it. Cardinal du Perron said that the apt quotation of a line of Virgil was worthy of the highest talent.”

Stendhal

Mark Water - The New Encyclopedia of Christian Quotations

John Hunt Publishing Ltd., 2000. - 1200 p.

ISBN: 1 903019 90 7

Mark Water - The New Encyclopedia of Christian Quotations - Contents

A

American Presidents — Selection of Quotations

Arminianism Versus Calvinism — the Canons of Dordt

Assurance — Horatius Bonar

Assurance — A.A. Hodge

B

Bereavement — Samuel Rutherford, Letter from

Bereavement — Samuel Rutherford, Letter from

Bible Reading — John Newton, Letter from

Bible Reading — Thomas Boston

Bible Reading, Preparation for — Thomas Watson

Bibles with Misprints — Selection

Burdens — John Newton, Letter from

C

Calvinism — C.H. Spurgeon

Christadelphians — Their Official Teaching

Christian Life — Martin Luther

Christian Living — Richard Baxter

Christian Science — Official Teaching of Mary Baker Eddy

Church, the Nature of — J.C. Ryle

Comfort — Samuel Rutherford, Letter from

Covetousness — William Gouge

D

Death: Directions for a Peaceful Death — Richard Baxter

Devout: A Serious Call to a Devout and Holy Life — William Law

Disappointment — John Newton, Letter from

Doubt — John Newton, Letter from

Dying — Samuel Rutherford, Letter from

E

Election: Institutes of Christian Religion — John Calvin

F

Faith — the Westminster Confession

Faith: Definition of — Martin Luther

Fear — John Newton, Letter from

Feelings — John Newton, Letter from

Funeral Oration for Martin Luther — Philip Melancthon

G

Godliness — Thomas Brooks

God’s Faithfulness — Robert Murray M’Cheyne

H

Heaven — John Owen

Holiness — Robert Leighton

Humanity, Depravity of — C.H. Spurgeon

J

Jehovah’s Witnesses — Their Official Teaching

Justification — Martin Luther

K

King James’ Version — Famous Bible Verses

The Kneeling Christian — Author Unknown

L

Last Words of Famous People — Selection

Lord’s Supper: Preparation for — John Willison

Love for Christ — Thomas Doolittle

Love for Christians — Andrew Murray

Love for God — John Newton

Love: Christ’s Love — Robert Murray M’Cheyne

M

Marriage — Richard Baxter

Martyrs of the Reformation: John Bradford — John Foxe

Mormons — Their Official Teaching

Mottoes — Corporate

- Family and Personal

N

Ninety-Five Theses — Martin Luther

O

On Loving God — Bernard of Clairvaux

P

Prayer: Institutes of Christian Religion — John Calvin

Prayer, Public — John Newton

Prayers, Famous Prayers — Selection

Prayers, Blessings — Selection

Prayers of the Famous — Selection

Predestination — B.B. Warfield

Proverbs from Around the World — Selection

R

Repentance — John Bunyan

Revival, “Rules” For: The Distinguishing Marks of a Work of the Spirit of God — Jonathan Edwards

Roman Catholic Doctrine — Their Official Teaching

S

Sayings of Jesus — Selection

Sayings Through the Centuries — Selection

Sermons, Listening to — John Newton

Sin, Conviction of — Robert Murray M’Cheyne

Sin, Hatred of — Richard Baxter

Suffering — John Newton, Letter from

T

Teaching — Catechism of the Church of Geneva

Teaching — Westminster Shorter Catechism with

Temptation — John Newton

Temptation — John Owen

Testimonies to Conversion — Selection

Trials — John Newton

Trials — Samuel Rutherford

Truth, Gospel — Thomas Boston

W

Warnings to the Church — John Owen

Whitefield’s Funeral — Sermon Preached by John Wesley

* * *

Abundance

My cup runneth over.

The Bible, Psalm 23:1 KJV

Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.

The Bible, Matthew 12:34 KJV

Abundance, like want, ruins many.

Romanian proverb

Abundance, like want, ruins many.

Romanian proverb

Living and Human Relationships

May I be no man’s enemy, and may I be the friend of that which is eternal and abides.

May I never quarrel with those nearest to me; and if I do, may I be reconciled quickly.

May I love, seek, and attain only what is good.

May I wish for all men’s happiness and envy no one.

May I never rejoice in the ill fortune of someone who has wronged me.

May I win no victory that harms either me or my opponent.

Eusebius

Live among men as if the eye of God was upon you; pray to God as if men were listening to you.

Seneca