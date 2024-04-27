Water - The New Encyclopedia of Christian Quotations - модуль BibleQuote
The New Encyclopedia of Christian Quotations encapsulates the rich heritage of Christian wisdom of the first 2,000 years of the Christian era.
The value and appeal of quotations are hard to overestimate.
“It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read books of quotations.”
Winston Churchill
“The wisdom of the wise and the experience of the ages are perpetuated by quotations.”
Benjamin Disraeli
“Instruct a wise man and he will be wiser still.”
Proverbs 9:9
“I quote others only the better to express myself.”
Montaigne
“To make good use of a thought found in a book requires almost as much cleverness as to originate it. Cardinal du Perron said that the apt quotation of a line of Virgil was worthy of the highest talent.”
Stendhal
Mark Water - The New Encyclopedia of Christian Quotations
John Hunt Publishing Ltd., 2000. - 1200 p.
ISBN: 1 903019 90 7
Mark Water - The New Encyclopedia of Christian Quotations - Contents
A
- American Presidents — Selection of Quotations
- Arminianism Versus Calvinism — the Canons of Dordt
- Assurance — Horatius Bonar
- Assurance — A.A. Hodge
B
- Bereavement — Samuel Rutherford, Letter from
- Bereavement — Samuel Rutherford, Letter from
- Bible Reading — John Newton, Letter from
- Bible Reading — Thomas Boston
- Bible Reading, Preparation for — Thomas Watson
- Bibles with Misprints — Selection
- Burdens — John Newton, Letter from
C
- Calvinism — C.H. Spurgeon
- Christadelphians — Their Official Teaching
- Christian Life — Martin Luther
- Christian Living — Richard Baxter
- Christian Science — Official Teaching of Mary Baker Eddy
- Church, the Nature of — J.C. Ryle
- Comfort — Samuel Rutherford, Letter from
- Covetousness — William Gouge
D
- Death: Directions for a Peaceful Death — Richard Baxter
- Devout: A Serious Call to a Devout and Holy Life — William Law
- Disappointment — John Newton, Letter from
- Doubt — John Newton, Letter from
- Dying — Samuel Rutherford, Letter from
E
- Election: Institutes of Christian Religion — John Calvin
F
- Faith — the Westminster Confession
- Faith: Definition of — Martin Luther
- Fear — John Newton, Letter from
- Feelings — John Newton, Letter from
- Funeral Oration for Martin Luther — Philip Melancthon
G
- Godliness — Thomas Brooks
- God’s Faithfulness — Robert Murray M’Cheyne
H
- Heaven — John Owen
- Holiness — Robert Leighton
- Humanity, Depravity of — C.H. Spurgeon
J
- Jehovah’s Witnesses — Their Official Teaching
- Justification — Martin Luther
K
- King James’ Version — Famous Bible Verses
- The Kneeling Christian — Author Unknown
L
- Last Words of Famous People — Selection
- Lord’s Supper: Preparation for — John Willison
- Love for Christ — Thomas Doolittle
- Love for Christians — Andrew Murray
- Love for God — John Newton
- Love: Christ’s Love — Robert Murray M’Cheyne
M
- Marriage — Richard Baxter
- Martyrs of the Reformation: John Bradford — John Foxe
- Mormons — Their Official Teaching
- Mottoes — Corporate
- - Family and Personal
N
- Ninety-Five Theses — Martin Luther
O
- On Loving God — Bernard of Clairvaux
P
- Prayer: Institutes of Christian Religion — John Calvin
- Prayer, Public — John Newton
- Prayers, Famous Prayers — Selection
- Prayers, Blessings — Selection
- Prayers of the Famous — Selection
- Predestination — B.B. Warfield
- Proverbs from Around the World — Selection
R
- Repentance — John Bunyan
- Revival, “Rules” For: The Distinguishing Marks of a Work of the Spirit of God — Jonathan Edwards
- Roman Catholic Doctrine — Their Official Teaching
S
- Sayings of Jesus — Selection
- Sayings Through the Centuries — Selection
- Sermons, Listening to — John Newton
- Sin, Conviction of — Robert Murray M’Cheyne
- Sin, Hatred of — Richard Baxter
- Suffering — John Newton, Letter from
T
- Teaching — Catechism of the Church of Geneva
- Teaching — Westminster Shorter Catechism with
- Temptation — John Newton
- Temptation — John Owen
- Testimonies to Conversion — Selection
- Trials — John Newton
- Trials — Samuel Rutherford
- Truth, Gospel — Thomas Boston
W
- Warnings to the Church — John Owen
- Whitefield’s Funeral — Sermon Preached by John Wesley
* * *
Abundance
My cup runneth over.
The Bible, Psalm 23:1 KJV
Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.
The Bible, Matthew 12:34 KJV
Abundance, like want, ruins many.
Romanian proverb
Abundance, like want, ruins many.
Romanian proverb
Living and Human Relationships
May I be no man’s enemy, and may I be the friend of that which is eternal and abides.
May I never quarrel with those nearest to me; and if I do, may I be reconciled quickly.
May I love, seek, and attain only what is good.
May I wish for all men’s happiness and envy no one.
May I never rejoice in the ill fortune of someone who has wronged me.
May I win no victory that harms either me or my opponent.
Eusebius
Live among men as if the eye of God was upon you; pray to God as if men were listening to you.
Seneca
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