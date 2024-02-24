Robert Bellah’s landmark book, Habits of the Heart, helped many people name the thing that was (and still is) eating away at the cohesiveness of our culture—“expressive individualism.” Elsewhere, Bellah argued that Americans had created a culture that elevated individual choice and expression to such a level that there was no longer any shared life, no commanding truths or values that tied us together. As Bellah wrote, “. . . we are moving to an ever greater validation of the sacredness of the individual person, [but] our capacity to imagine a social fabric that would hold individuals together is vanishing. . . . The sacredness of the individual is not balanced by any sense of the whole or concern for the common good.” But near the end of Habits, the author proposes one measure that would go a long way toward reweaving the unraveling culture:

To make a real difference . . . [there would have to be] a reappropriation of the idea of vocation or calling, a return in a new way to the idea of work as a contribution to the good of all and not merely as a means to one’s own advancement.

That is a remarkable statement. If Bellah is right, one of the hopes for our unraveling society is the recovery of the idea that all human work is not merely a job but a calling. The Latin word vocare—to call—is at the root of our common word “vocation.” Today the word often means simply a job, but that was not the original sense. A job is a vocation only if someone else calls you to do it and you do it for them rather than for yourself. And so our work can be a calling only if it is reimagined as a mission of service to something beyond merely our own interests. As we shall see, thinking of work mainly as a means of self-fulfillment and self-realization slowly crushes a person and—as Bellah and many others have pointed out— undermines society itself.

But if we are to “reappropriate” an older idea, we must look at that idea’s origin. In this case, the source of the idea of work as vocation is the Christian Scriptures. And so, taking our cue from Bellah’s challenge, in this book we will do what we can to help illuminate the transformative and revolutionary connection between Christian faith and the workplace. We’ll be referring to this connection—and all the ideas and practices surrounding it—as the “integration of faith and work.”

Timothy Keller - Every Good Endeavor- Connecting Your Work to God’s Work

London: Penguin Books Ltd, 2012. – 226 p.

ISBN: 978-1-101-60033-7

Timothy Keller - Every Good Endeavor – Contents

Foreword by Katherine Leary Alsdorf

Introduction

PART ONE. God’s Plan for Work

ONE. The Design of Work

TWO. The Dignity of Work

THREE. Work as Cultivation

FOUR. Work as Service

PART TWO. Our Problems with Work

FIVE. Work Becomes Fruitless

SIX. Work Becomes Pointless

SEVEN. Work Becomes Selfish

EIGHT. Work Reveals Our Idols

PART THREE. The Gospel and Work

NINE. A New Story for Work

TEN. A New Conception of Work

ELEVEN. A New Compass for Work

TWELVE. New Power for Work

Epilogue: Leading People to Integrate Faith and Work

Notes

Acknowledgments