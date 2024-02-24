Keller Timothy - Every Good Endeavor
Robert Bellah’s landmark book, Habits of the Heart, helped many people name the thing that was (and still is) eating away at the cohesiveness of our culture—“expressive individualism.” Elsewhere, Bellah argued that Americans had created a culture that elevated individual choice and expression to such a level that there was no longer any shared life, no commanding truths or values that tied us together. As Bellah wrote, “. . . we are moving to an ever greater validation of the sacredness of the individual person, [but] our capacity to imagine a social fabric that would hold individuals together is vanishing. . . . The sacredness of the individual is not balanced by any sense of the whole or concern for the common good.” But near the end of Habits, the author proposes one measure that would go a long way toward reweaving the unraveling culture:
To make a real difference . . . [there would have to be] a reappropriation of the idea of vocation or calling, a return in a new way to the idea of work as a contribution to the good of all and not merely as a means to one’s own advancement.
That is a remarkable statement. If Bellah is right, one of the hopes for our unraveling society is the recovery of the idea that all human work is not merely a job but a calling. The Latin word vocare—to call—is at the root of our common word “vocation.” Today the word often means simply a job, but that was not the original sense. A job is a vocation only if someone else calls you to do it and you do it for them rather than for yourself. And so our work can be a calling only if it is reimagined as a mission of service to something beyond merely our own interests. As we shall see, thinking of work mainly as a means of self-fulfillment and self-realization slowly crushes a person and—as Bellah and many others have pointed out— undermines society itself.
But if we are to “reappropriate” an older idea, we must look at that idea’s origin. In this case, the source of the idea of work as vocation is the Christian Scriptures. And so, taking our cue from Bellah’s challenge, in this book we will do what we can to help illuminate the transformative and revolutionary connection between Christian faith and the workplace. We’ll be referring to this connection—and all the ideas and practices surrounding it—as the “integration of faith and work.”
Timothy Keller - Every Good Endeavor- Connecting Your Work to God’s Work
London: Penguin Books Ltd, 2012. – 226 p.
ISBN: 978-1-101-60033-7
Timothy Keller - Every Good Endeavor – Contents
Foreword by Katherine Leary Alsdorf
Introduction
PART ONE. God’s Plan for Work
- ONE. The Design of Work
- TWO. The Dignity of Work
- THREE. Work as Cultivation
- FOUR. Work as Service
PART TWO. Our Problems with Work
- FIVE. Work Becomes Fruitless
- SIX. Work Becomes Pointless
- SEVEN. Work Becomes Selfish
- EIGHT. Work Reveals Our Idols
PART THREE. The Gospel and Work
- NINE. A New Story for Work
- TEN. A New Conception of Work
- ELEVEN. A New Compass for Work
- TWELVE. New Power for Work
Epilogue: Leading People to Integrate Faith and Work
Notes
Acknowledgments
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