George W. Knight, Rayburn W. Ray - The Quicknotes Bible Dictionary

Barbour Books, 2013. – 343 p.

Print ISBN 978-1-60260-442-1

eBook Edition: Adobe Digital Edition (.epub) 978-1-62836-452-1

Many Bible dictionaries are being published today. So why do we need another? The short answer is that many of these books are cumbersome, expensive, and too complicated for lay Bible students and other general, nonspecialist users. Our goal with the QuickNotes Bible Dictionary was to create a dictionary that would be compact, authoritative, and easy to understand.

Most large (and expensive) one-volume Bible dictionaries take an exhaustive approach to the Scriptures, including 5,000 to 7,000 individual articles which treat every person, place, and thing mentioned or implied in the Bible.

By contrast, the QuickNotes Bible Dictionary contains about 2,500 articles, carefully selected because of their biblical significance. The articles have been written in a terse, no-nonsense style, including only the most vital and essential information. The result is a dictionary in a handy, convenient size that is easy to understand and use—even to carry to Bible study along with your Bible, if you desire.

Let us hasten to say that there is certainly a place for larger works which treat biblical subjects in great detail. But we have developed this book for use by busy lay Bible students who want to find the most important information about key biblical topics quickly and easily.

Although the articles in this book are short, we have included thousands of Scripture references to document the biblical subjects under discussion. These should help Bible students dig deeper in their study of God’s Word. Copious cross-references to related subjects also serve this same practical purpose.

You will notice that the key words or subject headings in the QuickNotes Bible Dictionary are based on the text of the familiar King James Version. Many people and places in the KJV text are called by other names in other parts of the Bible. For example, Jethro—Moses’ father-in-law—is also called Hobab and Reuel. The ancient kingdom of Babylonia is also referred to as Chaldea, Sheshach, and Shinar.

Throughout the QuickNotes Bible Dictionary, these variant KJV names are listed with the key words themselves and separated by slash marks—JETHRO/HOBAB/REUEL; BABYLONIA/SHESHACH/SHINAR/CHALDEA—and also cross-referenced at the appropriate place in the dictionary text. This should clear up some of the confusion about variant biblical names for serious students of the Scriptures.

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AHAB

The wicked king of Israel (reigned about 874-853 B.C.) and husband of Jezebel Ahab was known as an aggressive builder (1 Kings 22:39). Influenced by Jezebel, he introduced Baal worship into Israel (1 Kings 16:31-33). His pagan practices were denounced by the prophet Elijah (1 Kings 17:1). Ahab waged war against King Ben-hadad of Syria (1 Kings 20:1-43) and was killed in a battle at Ramoth-gilead (1 Kings 22:34-38). See also Jezebel.

JEBUSITES

Tribal enemies of the Israelites who were descended from Canaan (Gen. 10:15-16). They controlled Jerusalem (known as Jebus at that time) before David conquered the city (2 Sam. 5:6-8) and turned it into his capital Remnants of the Jebusites became bondservants during Solomon’s reign (1 Kings 9: 20-21). See also Jerusalem.

MESOPOTAMIA/PADAN-ARAM

The territory between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers also known as Padan-aram (Gen. 25:20). Abraham and his family migrated from the city of Ur in this region (Gen. 11:31-32; Acts 7:2). The Babylonian Empire flourished in this general vicinity during O.T. times. Citizens of Mesopotamia were present in Jerusalem on the day of Pentecost (Acts 2:9). See also Ur of the Chaldees.