Herbert Lockyer - All the Promises of the Bible

Grand Rapids, MI: Zondervan, 2017. – 352 p.

ISBN 978-0-310-53757-1

Once an author decides to write a certain book and has settled upon its main outline, his first effort is to gather a library of authorities who have already dealt with the general aspects of his subject. Such aids to study are invaluable to a writer and act as a stimuli to thought. A perusal of the Bibliographies quoted at the end of the other books in this series – All the Men of the Bible; All the Prayers of the Bible; All the Kings and Queens of the Bible; All the Miracles of the Bible – will reveal the various religious and secular lakes in which the author fished.

When this present volume was decided upon, I immediately set about gathering the works of others in the field of divine promises, but I was disappointed over the paucity of printed help. Only one satisfactory volume came to light. The advice of the Secretary of the Evangelical Library in London was sought. He replied, “Although clearly one of the most important of all Bible subjects, it has been sadly neglected. For this reason, there is not a big range to refer to.” Secretary George Williams was good enough, however, to inform me that “the classic on the subject is unquestionably that great and gracious divine, Dr. Samuel Clark.” Happily, out of its countless thousands of volumes, rare and modern, The Evangelical Library had a copy of the most helpful book to loan me and what a treasure it is! The collection of verses in this volume have been recently published separately under the title of Precious Bible Promises, by Grosset and Dunlap, New York.

Scripture Promises, as Dr. Clark’s study is named, was published more than 130 years ago. No wonder it is rare! What makes this old book so valuable is not only Dr. Clark’s own “Introduction” and his classification of hundreds of promises, but a unique “Introductory Essay” by Dr. Ralph Wardlaw of Glasgow, written in 1831. As it is almost impossible to secure another copy of this precious small book, I have freely adopted and adapted many of the profitable remarks of Dr. Wardlaw on the promises as a whole, feeling that Twentieth Century Christians should benefit, as I have, from the observations of this learned divine, who lived more than a century and a half ago.

Grateful recognition is also given for help received in the compilation and exposition of many of the tabulated promises from devotional books made up of some of the most precious promises and the most important precepts of the Bible. Recommended are: Daily Manna, by J. Gilchrist Lawson; Guide to the Oracles, by Dr. Alfred Neven; Climbing the Heights, by Al Bryant; The Hour of Silence – The Secret Place, by Dr. Alexander Smellie; Morning and Evening, also Daily Checkbook, by C. H. Spurgeon; Topical Text Book; The Continual Burnt Offering, by Dr. H. A. Ironside; The Faithful Promises, by Dr. J. R. Macduff; The Green Pastures, by Dr. J. R. Miller; The Promises of Jesus, by William J. May; Rainbow in the Cloud, by Lolo E. Kilfoil; Pathway of Promise, by J. A. M.; Give Us This Day, by Herbert Lockyer; This Is the Day, by Nell Warren Outlaw. Profitable assistance was likewise received from the “Chain References” in the Scofield Reference Bible. In the realm of expositional material, much use was made of Ellicott’s Bible Commentary, Spurgeon’s Treasury of David, and Matthew Henry’s indispensable work.

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Some Short Bible Prayers:

What outpouring of heart the saints of old were capable of! Their language, so expressive and intense, is a safe guide for us to follow as we approach “the mercy seat” where Jesus answers prayer. Many of these prayers should be memorized and made our own.

“Thou art my rock and my fortress; therefore for thy name’s sake lead me and guide me.” Psalm 31:3

“And now I am no more in the world, but these are in the world, and I come to thee. Holy Father, keep through thine own name those whom thou hast given me, that they may be one, as we are. Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word; that they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us; that the world may believe that thou has sent me. And the glory which thou gavest me have I given them; that they may be one, even as we are one; I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and has loved them, as thou hast loved me.” John 17:11, 20-23

“Thy mercy, O Lord, is in the heavens; and thy faithfulness reacheth unto the clouds. Thy righteousness is like the great mountains; thy judgments are a great deep; O Lord, thou preservest man and beast. How excellent is thy loving-kindness, O God! therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of thy wings. They shall be abundantly satisfied with the fatness of thy house; and thou shalt make them drink of the river of thy pleasures. For with thee is the fountain of life; in thy light shall we see light. O continue thy loving-kindness unto them that know thee; and thy righteousness to the upright in heart. Let not the foot of pride come against me, and let not the hand of the wicked remove me.” Psalm 36:5-11

“Have mercy upon me, O God, according to thy loving-kindness; according unto the multitude of thy tender mercies blot out my transgressions. Wash me thoroughly from my sin, and cleanse me from my iniquity. For I acknowledge my transgressions; and my sin is ever before me. Against thee, thee only, have I sinned, and done this evil in thy sight; that thou mightest be justified when thou speakest, and be clear when thou judgest. Behold, I was shapen in iniquity, and in sin did my mother conceive me. Behold, thou desirest truth in the inward part; and in the hidden part thou shalt make me to know wisdom. Purge me with hyssop and I shall be clean: wash me and I shall be whiter than snow. Make me to hear joy and gladness, that the bones which thou hast broken may rejoice. Hide thy face from my sins, and blot out all mine iniquities. Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy Spirit from me. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit. Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee.” Psalm 51:1-13

“Search me, O God, and know my heart; try me, and know my thoughts; and see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” Psalm 139:23, 24

“For this cause I bow my knees unto the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, of whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named, that he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man; that Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; and to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God. Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus, throughout all ages, world without end, Amen.” Ephesians 3:14-21

“Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength and my redeemer.” Psalm 19:14