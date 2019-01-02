Первое издание фундаментального труда известного протестантского богослова по текстуальным вариантам в греческом тексте Нового Завета издания UBS3. 2-е издание было подготовлено в связи с выходом UBS4. Мецгер объясняет причины, по которым комитет по редакции этого издания греческого Нового Завета выбирал тот или иной вариант прочтения. Факсимильное издание на английском языке.

Bruce M. Metzger - A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament

Брюс Мецгер - Текстуальный комментарий к греческому тексту Нового Завета

First Edition

A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament. — 1st ed. — London/New York : United Bible Societies, 1971. — 448 p.

Second Edition

A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament. — 2nd ed. — Stuttgart : Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, 1994. — [iv], 435 p. — ISBN 3-438-06010-8.

A Companion Volume to the UNITED BIBLE SOCIETIES' GREEK NEW TESTAMENT (Fourth Revised Edition)

Bruce M. Metzger - A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament

Брюс Мецгер - Текстуальный комментарий к греческому тексту Нового Завета - Contents

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Abbreviations

Introduction

The Gospel According to Matthew

The Gospel According to Mark

The Gospel According to Luke

The Gospel According to John

The Acts of the Apostles

The Letter of Paul to the Romans

The First Letter of Paul to the Corinthians

The Second Letter of Paul to the Corinthians

The Letter of Paul to the Galatians

The Letter of Paul to the Ephesians

The Letter of Paul to the Philippians

The Letter of Paul to the Colossians

The First Letter of Paul to the Thessalonians

The Second Letter of Paul to the Thessalonians

The First Letter of Paul to Timothy

The Second Letter of Paul to Timothy

The Letter of Paul to Titus

The Letter of Paul to Philemon

The Letter to the Hebrews

The Letter of James

The First Letter of Peter

The Second Letter of Peter

The First Letter of John

The Second Letter of John

The Third Letter of John

The Letter of Jude

The Revelation to John

Appendix

Bruce M. Metzger - A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament - Брюс Мецгер - Текстуальный комментарий к греческому тексту Нового Завета - Preface To The Second Edition

The present edition of this Textual Commentary has been adapted to the fourth revised edition of The Greek New Testament, published by the German Bible Society on behalf of the United Bible Societies early in 1993. This means that each of the 284 additional sets of variant readings that were included by Committee decision in the apparatus of the fourth edition has now a corresponding entry in the Commentary. On the other hand, the comments on almost all of the 273 sets of variant readings that the Committee removed from the apparatus, because the variants were of less significance for translators and other readers, are no longer retained in the Commentary.

Other adjustments have also been made. For example, the implications of recent discussions concerning the so-called Caesarean text are reflected at various places in the Commentary. Further bibliographical items have been added here and there, particularly in connection with the expanded discussion of problems relating to the two main types of text in the book of Acts.

As was true in the earlier edition of the Commentary, textual discussions are usually supplied with the citation of only the more important manuscript witnesses. In some cases this information differs slightly from the citation given in the apparatus for those passages in the fourth edition of the Greek text. For example, certain later Greek uncial manuscripts as well as evidence from the Gothic version, which are no longer cited in the fourth edition of the text volume, continue to be cited here. On the other hand, additional minuscule manuscripts as well as evidence from the Old Church Slavonic version, which are now included in the apparatus of the fourth edition, are not repeated here. For a statement of the different principles followed in selecting witnesses to be cited in the third and the fourth editions, see the Introduction to each edition.

Special thanks are due to Irene Berman, who prepared the typescript from the writer’s handwritten copy; Harold P. Scanlin, who developed the Greek uncial characters that are used here and there in discussions of palaeography; and Karen Munson, who read the page proofs with meticulous care.

BRUCE M. METZGER

Princeton Theological Seminary

September 30, 1993