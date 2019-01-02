Metzger - A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament - Мецгер
Первое издание фундаментального труда известного протестантского богослова по текстуальным вариантам в греческом тексте Нового Завета издания UBS3. 2-е издание было подготовлено в связи с выходом UBS4. Мецгер объясняет причины, по которым комитет по редакции этого издания греческого Нового Завета выбирал тот или иной вариант прочтения. Факсимильное издание на английском языке.
Bruce M. Metzger - A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament
Брюс Мецгер - Текстуальный комментарий к греческому тексту Нового Завета
First Edition
A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament. — 1st ed. — London/New York : United Bible Societies, 1971. — 448 p.
Second Edition
A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament. — 2nd ed. — Stuttgart : Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, 1994. — [iv], 435 p. — ISBN 3-438-06010-8.
A Companion Volume to the UNITED BIBLE SOCIETIES' GREEK NEW TESTAMENT (Fourth Revised Edition)
Bruce M. Metzger - A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament
Брюс Мецгер - Текстуальный комментарий к греческому тексту Нового Завета - Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Abbreviations
Introduction
The Gospel According to Matthew
The Gospel According to Mark
The Gospel According to Luke
The Gospel According to John
The Acts of the Apostles
The Letter of Paul to the Romans
The First Letter of Paul to the Corinthians
The Second Letter of Paul to the Corinthians
The Letter of Paul to the Galatians
The Letter of Paul to the Ephesians
The Letter of Paul to the Philippians
The Letter of Paul to the Colossians
The First Letter of Paul to the Thessalonians
The Second Letter of Paul to the Thessalonians
The First Letter of Paul to Timothy
The Second Letter of Paul to Timothy
The Letter of Paul to Titus
The Letter of Paul to Philemon
The Letter to the Hebrews
The Letter of James
The First Letter of Peter
The Second Letter of Peter
The First Letter of John
The Second Letter of John
The Third Letter of John
The Letter of Jude
The Revelation to John
Appendix
Bruce M. Metzger - A Textual Commentary on the Greek New Testament - Брюс Мецгер - Текстуальный комментарий к греческому тексту Нового Завета - Preface To The Second Edition
The present edition of this Textual Commentary has been adapted to the fourth revised edition of The Greek New Testament, published by the German Bible Society on behalf of the United Bible Societies early in 1993. This means that each of the 284 additional sets of variant readings that were included by Committee decision in the apparatus of the fourth edition has now a corresponding entry in the Commentary. On the other hand, the comments on almost all of the 273 sets of variant readings that the Committee removed from the apparatus, because the variants were of less significance for translators and other readers, are no longer retained in the Commentary.
Other adjustments have also been made. For example, the implications of recent discussions concerning the so-called Caesarean text are reflected at various places in the Commentary. Further bibliographical items have been added here and there, particularly in connection with the expanded discussion of problems relating to the two main types of text in the book of Acts.
As was true in the earlier edition of the Commentary, textual discussions are usually supplied with the citation of only the more important manuscript witnesses. In some cases this information differs slightly from the citation given in the apparatus for those passages in the fourth edition of the Greek text. For example, certain later Greek uncial manuscripts as well as evidence from the Gothic version, which are no longer cited in the fourth edition of the text volume, continue to be cited here. On the other hand, additional minuscule manuscripts as well as evidence from the Old Church Slavonic version, which are now included in the apparatus of the fourth edition, are not repeated here. For a statement of the different principles followed in selecting witnesses to be cited in the third and the fourth editions, see the Introduction to each edition.
Special thanks are due to Irene Berman, who prepared the typescript from the writer’s handwritten copy; Harold P. Scanlin, who developed the Greek uncial characters that are used here and there in discussions of palaeography; and Karen Munson, who read the page proofs with meticulous care.
BRUCE M. METZGER
Princeton Theological Seminary
September 30, 1993
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