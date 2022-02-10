"We must live with the times,” the Rebbe said.

The disciples, sitting around the table, eagerly awaiting the master’s words, were perplexed. “Live with the times? Isn’t that what the enemies of faith are always saying - The past is dead; long live the future? Surely we believe the opposite, that God’s word is eternal, that certain things do not change, that values and principles and laws are constant. To be a Jew is to be beyond time. What then does the Rebbe mean when he says, We must live with the times?”

“What I mean,” said the Rebbe, “is that we must live with the parashat hashavua, the weekly portion of the Torah.”

Like so many Jewish stories, ancient and modern, this one, told of the sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe, contains hidden depths. Wherever they are throughout the world, Jews read a weekly portion of the Mosaic books - the parashat hashavua. It forms the music of the Jewish year. Autumn is Genesis (Bereshit) with its tales of beginnings, the birth of the world, of humanity and of the Jewish people. Winter is Exodus (Shemot), the story of exile and redemption, slavery and freedom and the beginning of the long journey through the wilderness in search of the Promised Land. Spring is Leviticus (Vayikra), with its laws of sacrifice, sometimes remote to the modern ear, yet shot through with ethical grandeur and at its fulcrum the two greatest moral imperatives of all - to love our neighbour as ourselves, and the far harder yet ultimately more important command to love the stranger, the other, the one not like ourselves. Numbers (Bemidbar) ushers in Shavuot, the festival of revelation, and does so with the story of the Israelites in the wilderness, a fraught tale of backslidings and rebellions, perhaps the most realistic narrative ever told of the birth of a nation. Summer is Deuteronomy (Devarim), that magnificent book of Moses’s addresses in the last month of his life, his vision - never surpassed - of Jewish history and destiny as the people of the covenant, charged with living in faithfulness to God.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant Conversation. A Weekly Reading the Jewish Bible. Genesis: The Book of Beginnings

Maggid Books & The Orthodox Union, Koren Publishers Jerusalem Ltd., Jerusalem, New Milford, London, 2009. - 260 pp.

ISBN 978-1-59264-020-1, hardcover

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant Conversation. A Weekly Reading the Jewish Bible. Genesis: The Book of Beginnings - Contents

Living With the Times: The Parasha

Genesis: An Introduction

Bereshit ‏בראשית

The Book of Teaching

The Essence of Man

Three Stages of Creation

Violence in the Name of God

Garments of Light

Noah נח

Beyond Obedience

Babel: A Story of Heaven and Earth

The Objectivity of Morality

Drama in Four Acts

Lekh Lekha לך-לך

The Long Walk to Freedom

A New Kind of Hero

Four Dimensions of the Journey

Fathers and Sons

Promise and Fulfillment

Vavera וירא

God and Strangers

Challenging God

The Ambivalent Jew

The Miracle of a Child

Hayei Sara חיי־שרה

Land and Children

Prayer and Conversation

Parental Authority and the Choice of a Marriage Partner

On Judaism and Islam

Toledot תולדות

On Clones and Identity

The Future of the Past

The Courage of Persistence

The Other Face of Esau

Vayetzeh ויצא

Encountering God

The Ladder of Prayer

When the “I” is Silent

On Love and Justice

Hearing the Torah

Vayishlah וישלח

Physical Fear, Moral Distress

Wrestling Face to Face

Surviving Crisis

Jacob’s Destiny, Israel’s Name

Vayeshev וישב

The Tragedy of Reuben

Refusing Comfort, Keeping Hope

Flames and Words

A Tale of Two Women

Miketz מקץ

Man Proposes, God Disposes

Between Freedom and Providence

The Universal and the Particular

Behind the Mask

Vayigash ויגש

In Search of Repentance

Penitential Man

Does My Father Love Me?

Forgiveness

Vayehi ויחי

The White Lie

Forgetfulness and Fruitfulness

The Future of the Past

Jewish Time

About the Author