The road from Jerusalem to Europe is a long one, and the journey to North America is even longer. The distance increases when we think of Jerusalem as the capital of Judea in the first century a.d., called Hierosolyma by the Romans, controlled by a Roman governor in Caesarea Maritima.

Jerusalem was the city where the first Christian community came into existence, the "mother church" of all Christian churches and denominations. Jerusalem was the city where the early Christian missionary movement arose that led to the international expansion of faith in Jesus of Nazareth as Messiah and Lord.

Eckhard J. Schnabel - Early christian mission - Volume one - Jesus and the twelve

Inter Varsity Press

Downers Grove. Illinois

Apollos

Leicester, England

USA ISBN 0-8308-2791-9

UK ISBN 1-84474-045-3

Printed in the United States of America

Eckhard Schnabel - Early christian mission - Volume one - Jesus and the twelve - Contents of Volume 1

Preface

Abbreviations

List of Maps and Figures

INTRODUCTION

1. The History of Early Christianity as History of Missions

2. Questions and Issues of Method

3. Chronology and Events

PART I: PROMISE Israel's Eschatological Expectations and Jewish Expansion in the Second Temple Period

4. The Reality and the Work of Yahweh the Creator

5. The Relationship Between Israel, Israelites and Gentiles

6. The Expansion of God's People in Early Jewish Texts

7. Summary

PART II: FULFILLMENT The Mission of Jesus

8. Historical and Social Realities in Palestine

9. Jesus' Mission to Israel

10. The Mission of the Twelve

11. The Mission of the Seventy-Two

12. Jesus and Gentiles

13. Summary

PART III: BEGINNINGS The Mission of the Apostles in Jerusalem

14. The apostles as Envoys of Jesus the Messiah

15. Priorities and Convictions of the Jerusalem Apostles

16. Vision, Strategy and Methods

17. Summary

PART IV: EXODUS The Mission of the Twelve from Jerusalem to the Ends of the Earth

18. Historical, Social and Religious Realities in the Roman Empire

19. The Hellenistic Jewish Christians in Jerusalem

20. The First Transregional Mission of Jewish Christians from Jerusalem

21. The Missionary Work of Peter

22. The Jewish-Christian Missionary Work from Jerusalem to Rome

23. Summary

Eckhard Schnabel - Early christian mission - Volume one - Jesus and the twelve - Preface

Missiologists, missionaries and representatives of missionary societies seek to promote interest in crosscultural dialogue and witness and to encourage and develop the involvement of Christians, young and old, in active outreach to non-Christians. As laudable as these endeavors are, their proponents have not always sought to provide exegetical explanations or to engage in theological discussion when presenting models for missionary work and paradigms for effective evangelism. Tite Tienou, missionary theologian and dean of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, has deplored such a lack of exegetical foundation and theological sophistication in regard to the widely popular writings of Don Richardson. This is but one example. Typically, understanding among evangelicals about the early Christian period and about the endeavors of the earliest Christians is, more often than not, unconsidered, and sometimes naive or romanticized.