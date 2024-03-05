James Swanson - A Dictionary of Biblical Languages - Greek New Testament

Copyright © 1997, Logos Research Systems, Inc.

Second edition, 2001

This Greek volume of the Dictionary of Biblical Languages (DBL) provides a comprehensive resource for the student of Biblical Greek. The text is ordered by GK (Goodrick-Kohlenberger) numbers, but virtually every article contains references to Strong's numbers as well. Links to the Louw-Nida Lexicon abound. In essence, this Greek volume of the DBL is a centralized source of information about Biblical Greek, with numerous links to other resources for comparison.

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ἅγιος

(hagios), ία (ia), ον (on): adj. [see α για (a gia), between 38–39 and α γιον (a gion), between 40–41]; ≡ DBLHebr 5219, 7705, 7731; Str 40 & 39; TDNT 1.88—

1. LN 88.24 holy, pure (1Pe 1:15–16);

2. LN 53.46 dedicated, consecrated (Mk 6:20);

3. LN 11.27 οἱ ἅγιοι (hoi hagioi), God’s people (1Co 6:2; 2Co 13:12; Php 4:22; Rev 18:20+; Rev 22:21 v.r.)

Κλαίω

(klaiō): vb.; ≡ DBLHebr 1134; Str 2799; TDNT 3.722—LN 25.138 weep, cry, wail, possibly in certain contexts as a ritual mourning (Mt 2:18; Mk 5:38; 14:72; Lk 6:21; 19:41; Jn 11:33; 16:20; 20:15; Ro 12:15; 1Co 7:30; Php 3:18; Jas 4:9; 5:1; Rev 5:5; Mk 16:10 v.r.; Rev 18:9 v.r. BAGD)

Κλίνη

(klinē), ης (ēs), ἡ (hē): n.fem.; ≡ Str 2825—

1. LN 6.106 bed, bedroll, sleeping mat (Mt 9:2, 6; Mk 4:21; 7:4, 30; Lk 5:18; 8:16; 17:34+);

2. LN 23.152 βάλλω εἰς κλίνην (ballō eis klinēn), cause illness, cast on a bed (Rev 2:22+)

Κόσμος

(kosmos), ου (ou), ὁ (ho): n.masc.; ≡ Str 2889; TDNT 3.868—

1. LN 1.1 universe, as an ordered structure (Ac 17:24);

2. LN 1.39 earth, the surface of the earth, where mankind dwells (Mt 4:8; Mk 16:15 v.r.);

3. LN 41.38 world system, godless world standards (Gal 6:14);

4. LN 9.23 people, those estranged from God (1Co 6:2);

5. LN 79.12 adorning (1Pe 3:3), for another interp, see next;

6. LN 6.188 adornment, an object which adorns (1Pe 3:3); for another interp, see prior;

7. LN 59.55 tremendous amount, figurative extension (Jas 3:6);

8. LN 12.44 αἰὼν τοῦ κόσμου τούτου (aiōn tou kosmou toutou), supernatural power (Eph 2:2)

πληθύνω

(plēthynō): vb.; ≡ DBLHebr 8049; Str 4129; TDNT 6.279—

1. LN 59.68 increase, grow in numbers, abound (Mt 24:12; Ac 6:7; 12:24);

2. LN 59.69 cause to increase (2Co 9:10; Heb 6:14)