Cambridge Companions - American Religious Movements

Over the last three decades, there has been an explosion of scholarship related to American Protestantism. Hundreds, if not thousands, of monographs and journal articles have appeared on this broad topic across the fields of history, theology, ethics, politics, sociology, and literary studies. Numerous scholarly societies – including the American Academy of Religion, the American Historical Association, the American Society for Church History, and the Southern Historical Association, to name just a few – have taken the breadth and diversity of American Protestantism as a subject for extensive discussions.

Taken collectively, this recent torrent of scholarly activity has dramatically altered and enriched our understanding of American Protestantism. First and foremost, by shifting the focus away from narrow denominational histories and the stories of elite theologians and institutions, recent scholarship has yielded a much more dynamic understanding of the relationship between Protestantism and American culture. On this front, several early works (relative to the period under consideration) were especially influential: Nathan Hatch ’ s The Democratization of American Christianity (1989), Randall Balmer ’ s Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory (1989), David Hall ’ s Worlds of Wonder, Days of Judgement (1990), Jon Butler’s Awash in a Sea of Faith (1990), and Roger Finke and Rodney Stark ’ s landmark work, The Churching of America (1992).

The Cambridge Companion to American Protestantism

Edited by Jason E. Vickers and Jennifer Woodruff Tait, 2022

Introduction. JASON E. VICKERS AND JENNIFER WOODRUFF TAIT

Part I. Historical Overview

1. Early America. JONATHAN DEN HARTOG

2. From the Revolution to the Civil War. JEFFREY B. WEBB

3. The Industrial Age: 1865 – 1945. ANDREA L. TURPIN

4. Protestantism and American Culture: From the Vietnam War to 9/11. SKYLAR RAY AND ELESHA J. COFFMAN

Part II. The Religious Culture of American Protestantism

5. Bible, Doctrine, and Theology. JASON E. VICKERS

6. Worship and Preaching. JONATHAN A. POWERS

7. Education. STEVEN HOSKINS

8. Work and Vocation. JOSHUA R. SWEEDEN

9. Politics and Government. DANIEL K. WILLIAMS

10. Temperance. JENNIFER WOODRUFF TAIT

11. Gender, Sexuality, and Marriage. ELIZABETH H. FLOWERS AND KAREN K. SEAT

12. From Slavery to Black Lives Matter: American Protestants and Race. DENNIS C. DICKERSON

13. Faith Healing and Modern Medicine. CANDY GUNTHER BROWN

14. Mental Illness. HEATHER HARTUNG VACEK

15. Protestant-Catholic Ecumenism and the Meanings of American Freedom. MAURA JANE FARRELLY

16. Missions. MELODY MAXWELL

Part III. Theological Traditions

17. Anglicanism. ROBERT W. PRICHARD

18. The Reformed Tradition. EDWIN WOODRUFF TAIT

19. The Lutheran Tradition. MARK GRANQUIST

20. Brethren and Mennonite Traditions. WILLIAM KOSTLEVY

21. Baptists. NICHOLAS T. PRUITT

22. The Stone-Campbell Movement. MARK E. POWELL

23. Wesleyan-Methodist and Holiness Traditions. DOUGLAS M. STRONG

24. Pentecostalism. CHRIS E. W. GREEN

The Cambridge Companion to American Methodism

Edited by Jason E. Vickers, 2013

Introduction. Jason E. Vickers

Part I. The Making and Remaking of American Methodism

1. American Methodism: A Theological Tradition. Jason E. Vickers

2. Early American Methodism. Russell E. Richey

3. American Methodism in the Nineteenth Century: Expansion and Fragmentation. Wendy J. Deichmann

Part II. The Religious Culture of American Methodism

5. Revivalism and Preaching. Michael K. Turner

6. Sacraments and Life-Cycle Rituals. Karen B. Westerfield Tucker

7. Discipline and Polity. Douglas M. Koskela

8. Clergy. E. Brooks Holifield

9. Laity. Jennifer L. Woodruff Tait

10. Asceticism. Maura Jane Farrelly

11. Healing. Candy Gunther Brown

12. Spiritual Biography and Autobiography. Ted A. Campbell

13. Education. Stan Ingersol

Part III. Methodists and American Society

14. Methodists and Race. Morris L. Davis

15. African-American Methodists and the Making of the Civil Rights Movement. Dennis C. Dickerson

16. American Methodist Women: Roles and Contributions. Laceye C. Warner

17. Methodists and War. Andrew J. Wood

18. American Methodists and Popular Culture. Christopher J. Anderson

The Cambridge Companion to American Catholicism

Edited by Margaret M. McGuinness and Thomas F. Rzeznik, 2021

- Introduction. MARGARET M. MCGUINNESS AND THOMAS F. RZEZNIK

Part I. Historical Overview

- 1. American Catholicism ’ s Early Foundations. MAURA JANE FARRELLY

- 2. The Immigrant Church, 1820 – 1908. STEVEN M. AVELLA

- 3. The Catholic Century. JAMES M. O ’ TOOLE

Part II. Catholic Life and Culture

- 4. Catholic Worship. KATHARINE E. HARMON

- 5. Catholic Intellectual Life. WILLIAM L. PORTIER

- 6. Catholic Education. JAMES T. CARROLL

- 7. Social Welfare and Social Reform. MARY ELIZABETH BROWN

- 8. Women Religious. MARY BETH FRASER CONNOLLY

- 9. Catholics and Politics. LAWRENCE J. MCANDREWS

- 10. Arts and Culture. DEBRA CAMPBELL

- 11. Anti-Catholicism in the United States. MARK MASSA, SJ

- 12. Gender and Sexuality. JAMES P. MCCARTIN

- 13. American Catholics in a Global Context. ANGELYN DRIES, OSF

Part III. The Many Faces of Catholicism

- 14. American Catholic Laywomen and Feminism. PAULA M. KANE

- 15. Black Catholics. CECILIA A. MOORE

- 16. Latinx Catholicism. LAUREN FRANCES GUERRA AND BRETT C. HOOVER

- 17. Asian-American Catholics. ROBERT E. CARBONNEAU, CP

- 18. Cultural Catholicism. TOM BEAUDOIN

Part IV. Conclusion

- 19. US Catholicism in the Twenty-First Century. MARY L. GAUTIER

The Cambridge Companion to American Judaism

Edited by Dana Evan Kaplan, 2005

Introduction. Dana Evan Kaplan

Part I - Historical overviews

1 - Preservation to innovation: Judaism in America, 1654–1880. Eli Faber

2 - American Judaism, 1880-1945. Lloyd P. Gartner

3 - Trends in American Judaism from 1945 to the present. Dana Evan Kaplan

Part II - Themes and concepts

Section 1 - Religious Culture and Institutional Practice 4 - Jewish religious denominations. Lawrence Grossman 5 - Patterns of American Jewish religious behavior. Chaim I. Waxman 6 - Thinking Judaism through: Jewish theology in America. Byron L. Sherwin 7 - The essence of American Judaism. Charles S. Liebman 8 - Contemporary Jewish education. Isa Aron, Michael Zeldin,, Sara S Lee

Section 2 - Identity and Community 9 - The place of Judaism in American Jewish identity. Debra Renee Kaufman 10 - The Holocaust in American Jewish life. Lynn Rapaport 11 - Long-distance nationalism: American Jews, Zionism, and Israel. Steven T. Rosenthal 12 - Life-cycle rituals: Rites of passage in American Judaism. Rela Mintz Geffen 13 - Choosing lives: Evolving gender roles in American Jewish families. Sylvia Barack Fishman 14 - The body and sexuality in American Jewish culture. David Biale

Section 3 - Living in America 15 - The American Jewish urban experience. Nathan Glazer 16 - "Sacred Survivial”revisited: American Jewish civil religion in the new millennium. Jonathan Woocher 17 - Judaism and democracy in America. Alan Mittleman 18 - The economics of American Judaism. Carmel U. Chiswick 19 - American Judaism and interfaith dialogue. Yaakov Ariel

Section 4 - Jewish Art in America 20 - American midrash: Urban Jewish writing and the reclaiming of Judaism. Murray Baumgarten 21 - Recent trends in new American Jewish music. Mark Kligman 22 - The visual arts in the American Jewish experience. Matthew Baigell

Section 5 - The Future 23 - American Judaism in the twenty-first century. Bruce Phillips



Afterword: The Study of American Judaism: A Look Ahead. Jonathan D. Sarna

The Cambridge Companion to American Islam

Edited by Juliane Hammer and Omid Safi, 2013

- Introduction: American Islam, Muslim Americans, and the American Experiment. Juliane Hammer and Omid Safi

- 1. The Study of American Muslims: A History. Edward E. Curtis IV

- 2. African Muslim Slaves and Islam in Antebellum America. Richard Brent Turner

- 3. Laying the Groundwork for American Muslim Histories: 1865–1965. Sally Howell

- 4. American Muslims in the Contemporary World: 1965 to the Present. Zain Abdullah

- 5. Converts and Conversions. Michael Muhammad Knight

- 6. Demographics, Political Participation, and Representation. Amaney Jamal and Liali Albana

- 7. American Muslims and the Media. Nabil Echchaibi

- 8. Muslims in the American Legal System. Kathleen M. Moore

- 9. Religious Pluralism, Secularism, and Interfaith Endeavors. Rosemary R. Hicks

- 10. Organizing Communities: Institutions, Networks, Groups. Karen Leonard

- 11. Negotiating Boundaries: American Sufis. Gisela Webb

- 12. Religious Normativity and Praxis among American Muslims. Kambiz Ghanea Bassiri

- 13. Muslim Spaces and Mosque Architecture. Akel Ismail Kahera

- 14. Islamic Education in the United States: Debates, Practices, and Institutions. Zareena A. Grewal and R. David Coolidge

- 15. Muslim Public Intellectuals and Global Muslim Thought. Timur R. Yuskaev

- 16. Cultural and Literary Production of Muslim America. Sylvia Chan-Malik

- 17. Muslim Youth Cultures. Su’ad Abdul Khabeer and Maytha Alhassen

- 18. Sexual Identity, Marriage, and Family. Debra Majeed

- 19. Studying American Muslim Women: Gender, Feminism, and Islam. Juliane Hammer